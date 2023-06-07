Easiest swing for senior golfers (defy your age)

These two ‘expert’ senior golfing coaches reckon most golf instruction is aimed at people who can actually touch their toes.

In this golf instruction video they suggest three easy steps that will not only improve your swing but do so in way that frees up your overall action, gives you a bigger, fuller swing and makes it less likely you will injure yourself in the process.

Well-known coaches Philip Sparks and Séan Herron from Easiest Swing say these steps are game changers that will revolutionise the way you play and help you defy your age! No more back pain and now more strain.

And if you don’t like everything they are saying and demonstrating… at least you can admire the great view.

As always with these things, any entreaties to sign up, subscribe or sample their offerings are a matter totally for your own decision.