Early bird offers to experience the Sydney 2023 Australian Open in style

Tickets and premium experiences for the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and Lakes golf clubs in Sydney are now on sale with some attractive early bird offers being proffered for those looking to experience the tournament in style.

The 2023 event will feature a continuation of the joint tournament format that will allow fans to see some of the best men and women golfers playing for different titles on the same course at the same time.

The Men’s and Women’s Australian Opens will play out from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3.

Golf Australia says a wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone – from the ‘ ‘ offering the ultimate 4-ball experience with access to the Champions club party hole on the 16th green, or the fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s – so you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Children aged 17 and under will be admitted FREE (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry!

Offerings as follows:

General admission

– Two-day access $10.00

– From $21.00

– From $35.00

– From $60.00

Premium offerings







As an exclusive launch offer – receive 10% OFF premium experience packages using code ‘EARLYBIRD’ for a limited time. Get in quick, offer ends June 30.

Download the ISPS HANDA Australian Open to discover our range of exceptional golf experiences on offer.

More information: