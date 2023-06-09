Early bird offers to experience the Sydney 2023 Australian Open in style

Tickets and premium experiences for the 2023 ISPS HANDA Australian Open at The Australian and Lakes golf clubs in Sydney are now on sale with some attractive early bird offers being proffered for those looking to experience the tournament in style.
The 2023 event will feature a continuation of the joint tournament format that will allow fans to see some of the best men and women golfers playing for different titles on the same course at the same time.
The Men’s and Women’s Australian Opens will play out from Thursday, November 30 to Sunday, December 3.
Golf Australia says a wide range of exceptional golf experiences are on offer. There’s something for everyone – from the ‘Birdie Package‘ offering the ultimate 4-ball experience with access to the Champions club party hole on the 16th green, or the fan precinct with live music and big-screen TV’s – so you’ll be spoilt for choice.
Children aged 17 and under will be admitted FREE (when accompanied by a paying adult) and do not require a pre-purchased ticket for entry!
Offerings as follows:
General admission
-
Practice Day Pass – Two-day access $10.00
-
Any One-day Pass – From $21.00
-
Weekend Pass – From $35.00
-
Season Pass – From $60.00
Premium offerings
As an exclusive launch offer – receive 10% OFF premium experience packages using code ‘EARLYBIRD’ for a limited time. Get in quick, offer ends June 30.
Download the ISPS HANDA Australian Open Premium Experiences brochure to discover our range of exceptional golf experiences on offer.
More information:
-
Men and women will be playing in alternating groups across both courses – The Australian GC & The Lakes GC – over the first two days, then The Australian GC only on the weekend.
-
All items above provide access to both courses on Thursday and Friday.
-
All premium experiences will be located at The Australian GC only.
Tickets are available from Ticketek.