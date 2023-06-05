Rod Pampling’s red hot US Champions Tour finish: Aussies on Tour

Wrap by Martin Blake

A barnstorming finish by Rod Pampling gave the Australian his best finish of the PGA Champions season at the Principals Charity Classic in Idaho on Sunday.

The 53-year-old has had a quiet season by his standards with just one previous top-10 finish but he ran hot over the final seven holes with a stretch of birdie-eagle-par-birdie-par-birdie-birdie.

The Queenslander picked up six shots in that period to post a closing-round 66 and leapfrog up to tied-fourth overall at 15-under par, two shots behind Canadian Stephen Ames who picked up his third win of the season.

Pampling collected a cheque for $US108,000 for his day’s work, although he wasn’t the low Australian on the day.

That honour went to lefty Richard Green, who closed with the day’s best round, a 63, to jump into the top 20.

A bunch of Australians were in contention around the world with Steph Kyriacou grabbing a top-10 at the LPGA Tour’s Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey as American Rose Zhang put together a history-making weekend.

Kyriacou’s closing 72 put her ahead of Minjee Lee as the top Aussie, but the big story was Zhang’s playoff victory over Jennifer Kupcho in her first tournament as a professional – the first such example on the LPGA Tour since Beverly Hanson in 1951.

On the Epson Tour Queenslander Cassie Porter logged her best finish with a T4 result in North Carolina along with another Australian, Robyn Choi.

Gabriela Ruffels continues to lead the money list comfortably and she threw in a tied-14th finish to consolidate a position that will see her graduate to the LPGA Tour in 2024.

Adam Scott gritted out a tough final-round 71 in the Memorial Tournament in Ohio to vault into the top 10 and collect $545,000 in prizemoney, continuing his consistent season as Viktor Hovland won a playoff.

Results

PGA TOUR The Memorial Tournament, Ohio 1 – Viktor Hovland (playoff) $US3,600,000 T9 Adam Scott 70-75-70-71 – 286 $545,000 T30 Ryan Fox (NZ) 77-70-73-70 – 290 $117,250 MC Jason Day 76-72 – 148 MC Lucas Herbert 76-74 – 150 MC David Micheluzzi 75-78 – 153 MC Cam Davis 74-79 – 153

DP World Tour Porsche European Open, Hamburg 1 – Tom McKibbin 72-69-72-70 – 283 €315,657 MC Blake Windred 78-75 – 153 MC Daniel Hillier (NZ) 80-78 – 158 WD Jason Scrivener

`LPGA Tour Mizuho Americas Open, New Jersey 1 – Rose Zhang Kupcho (playoff) 70-69-66-74 – 279 $US412,500 T10 Stephanie Kyriacou 72-74-65-72 – 283 $53,492 T13 Minjee Lee 73-64-72-75 – 284 $42,604 T33 Lydia Ko (NZ) 69-69-77-73 – 288 $17,846 T43 Grace Kim 69-73-72-77 – 291 $11,795 MC Karis Davidson 77-70 – 147 MC Sarah Kemp 80-71 – 151 MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-78 – 151

Epson Tour Champions Fore Change Invitational, North Carolina 1 – Alena Sharp 67-64-68 – 199 $US30,000 T4 Robyn Choi 68-69 68 – 205 $9,942 T4 Cassie Porter 66-70-69 – 205 $9,942 T9 Hira Naveed 72-67-69 – 208 $4,213 T14 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 68-71-70 – 209 $2,930 T14 Gabriela Ruffels 69-66-74 – 209 $2,930 T40 Su Oh 71-70-72 – 213 $1,238 MC Emily Mahar 73-80 – 153

Ladies European Tour Helsingborg Open, Helsingborg, Sweden 1 – Lisa Pettersson 70-68-67 – 205 $US45,000 T31 Whitney Hillier 72-75-70 – 217 $3,112 T46 Hanee Song (NZ) 76-72-72 – 220 $1,490 T56 Momoka Kobori (NZ) 70-78-73 – 221 $1,146 MC Wenyung Keh (NZ) 77-72 – 149

Japan Tour Japan Tour Championship, Ibaraki, Japan 1 – Takumi Kanaya 64-71-67-71 – 273 ¥30,000,000 T11 Brendan Jones 70-71-70-69 – 280 €3,180,000 T47 Anthony Quayle 68 -72-75-74 – 289 ¥471,000 72 Adam Bland 73-73-76-83 – 305 ¥328,500 MC Andrew Evans 75-75 – 150 MC Dylan Perry 80-72 – 152 WD Brad Kennedy

Challenge Tour Czech Challenge, Kacov, Czech Republic 1 – Andrea Pavan 67-69-65-69 – 270 €42,400 T19 Connor McKinney 71-72-70-68 – 281 €2,959 MC Ryan Ruffels 76-75 – 151 MC Jordan Zunic 74-77 – 151 MC Jarryd Felton 73-79 – 152 WD Maverick Antcliff

PGA Champions Principal Charity Classic, Iowa 1 Stephen Ames 66-66-67 – 199 $US 300,000 T4 Rod Pampling 66-69-66 – 201 $108,000 T15 Mark Hensby 67-69-69 – 205 $33,000 T19 Richard Green 72-71-63 – 206 $ 24,920 T19 David McKenzie 70-66-70 – 206 $24,920 T57 John Senden 72-71-71 – 214 $4,000

Korn Ferry Tour UNC Health Championship, North Carolina 1 – Jorge Fernandez Valdez 66-64-69-68 – 267 $US30,000 T56 Curtis Luck 68-67-74-73 – 282 $4,160 MC Brett Drewitt 68-72 – 140 MC Dimi Papadatos 72-69 – 141 MC Rhein Gibson 72-76 – 148

PGA Tour LatinoAmerica Inter Rapidisimo Championship, Bogota, Colombia 1 – Myles Creighton 66-66-69-68 – 269 $US31,500 T15 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 66-73-69-71 – 279 $N/A T47 Harry Hillier (NZ) 67-71-73-75 – 286 $N/A 58 Daniel Ieremia (NZ) 69-72-77-73 – 291 $N/A

Story: Martin Blake | Australian Golf Media Team