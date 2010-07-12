Featured Stories
Mickelson_Stenson BO 595

Larry Canning: In 2017 I reckon……..

After so many predictions for the golfing world proved so amazingly correct last year a supremely confident Larry Canning thought he’d have another crack at some prophecies for 2017.

Isaac _junior golfer 595

#MyGolf: Jason Day casts an eye over 5 year old golfer Isaac and likes what he sees

ONE of the great things about golf is that it is a game for all ages. Whilst most of ASG’s readers are enjoying the latter part of their golfing careers, they can still revel in the exploits of those just starting out.

Marcus Fraser olympics

Marcus Fraser heads 2017 Victorian PGA Championship field while Ashley Hall defends at home: Leaderboard

MARCUS FRASER’S delayed start to his European Tour season is a boon for the Victorian PGA Championship this week with the 38 year old to tee it up at Huntingdale Golf Course.

Concourse 595

Concourse CBM3 Golf Buggy: Compact, Clever, Quick: Review

ONE of the very few things I dislike about golf is having to pack up all your golf equipment and stow it away in your car once you’re done playing.

Miichelle Wie Featured

Michelle Wie headed for 2017 Adelaide Australian Women’s Open

AMERICA’S Michelle Wie is the latest top player announced for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide from February 16 to 19.

marc-leishman-wc-595

Golf: What’s On This Week

01 February 2017

The European Tour plays the third and final event of its Middle East swing, the Waste Management Pheonix Open on the US PGA TOUR is usually lots better than it sounds, whilst the Victorian PGA Championship is a main focus at home. LEADERBOARDS. TV TIMES

Read the full story

Posted in Events, What's On This Week3 Comments

Louis Oosthuizen Featured

Oosthuizen and Olesen replace Reed at 2017 World Super 6 Perth

30 January 2017

LOUIS Oosthuizen and Thorbjorn Olesen both have fond winning memories of golfing in Australia and will be hoping to repeat their previous successes when they tee it up at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in February.

Read the full story

Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

Ron Armstrong 595 300

2017 Gold Coast National Veteran Golf Championships: Sign Up Now

26 January 2017

THE lure of playing on three top resort golf courses set amid one of Australia’s favourite holiday destinations – along with some very innovative tournament additions – has seen places filling fast for the 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Veteran Golf0 Comments

National Golf Club 595

2017 Australian Senior Amateur Golf: How, When and Where to Play

26 January 2017

DENIS DALE lays out the fantastic opportunities available in 2017 for senior amateur golfers in Australia. What’s on, when, where, and how you can get involved, even if you are not a low marker.

Read the full story

Posted in AUSOOM, Columnists, Featured0 Comments

The inspiring Greg Norman designed Stonecutters Ridge Golf Course, which has also hosted recent editions of the NSW Open

2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Strokeplay Championship Entry Form

24 January 2017

ENTRIES are still open for the 2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship to be played in Western Sydney in April.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Veteran Golf0 Comments

