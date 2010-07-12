Featured Stories
“Exclusive” footage of Santa’s North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament Thurgoona Country Club to host new Legends Tour event – 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship Reed and Noren front 2017 World Super 6 Perth 2016 European Tour Shot of the Year Contenders: Video Top golfers commit to 2017 Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide
 
frozen-pond-shot-595

“Exclusive” footage of Santa’s North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament

WE’VE long heard rumours about Santa’s fabled North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament but we’ve never seen any actual footage before.

thurgoona-country-club-595

Thurgoona Country Club to host new Legends Tour event – 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship

THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country’s top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.

Patrick Reed 595

Reed and Noren front 2017 World Super 6 Perth

THE innovative new ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament is taking shape with world top ten players Patrick Reed and Alex Noren the first to announce their participation.

scott-hend-european-tour-shot-595

2016 European Tour Shot of the Year Contenders: Video

THE European Tour has decided these are the best ten shots of 2016. They include an albatross from Scott Hend and a great bunker shot at the Perth International by Brett Rumford.

KarrieWebb_Adelaide 595

Top golfers commit to 2017 Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide

SOME of the world’s top lady golfers will be gracing the fairways of Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the 2017 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February.

frozen-pond-shot-595

“Exclusive” footage of Santa’s North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament

22 December 2016

WE’VE long heard rumours about Santa’s fabled North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament but we’ve never seen any actual footage before.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Humour, Still Swinging - Editor's Blog0 Comments

thurgoona-country-club-595

Thurgoona Country Club to host new Legends Tour event – 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship

22 December 2016

THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country’s top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, PGA Legends Tour0 Comments

Patrick Reed 595

Reed and Noren front 2017 World Super 6 Perth

20 December 2016

THE innovative new ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament is taking shape with world top ten players Patrick Reed and Alex Noren the first to announce their participation.

Read the full story

Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

scott-hend-european-tour-shot-595

2016 European Tour Shot of the Year Contenders: Video

19 December 2016

THE European Tour has decided these are the best ten shots of 2016. They include an albatross from Scott Hend and a great bunker shot at the Perth International by Brett Rumford.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Videos0 Comments

KarrieWebb_Adelaide 595

Top golfers commit to 2017 Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide

19 December 2016

SOME of the world’s top lady golfers will be gracing the fairways of Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the 2017 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February.

Read the full story

Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

john-daly-and-son-595

Little John Daly smashes it off the tee just like dad

14 December 2016

THEY’VE pensioned big John Daly off to the US Champions Tour but it looks like the colourful dynasty will continue with his 13 year old son showing all his dad’s prodigious golfing talents.

Read the full story

Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

veteran-golfers-canberra-_golfers-generic

Golf is Australia’s most popular club sport for adults

14 December 2016

MANY may be surprised to learn that in 2016 golf is Australia’s most popular club-based sport for adults, beating other contenders including cricket, netball, basketball and Australian football.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

Old mates Mike Harwood and Peter Fowler, pictured here at the 2013 Australian Open, battled out the final event for 2016 on the European Senior Tour

Peter Fowler top Aussie and 4th on 2016 European Senior Tour Order of Merit

13 December 2016

HARD WORKING Peter Fowler probably would have liked a better finale to his 2016 European Senior Tour season but again finished as the top Aussie after the final event on the weekend.

Read the full story

Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

golf-ball-near-hole-595

New “DJ” rule for golfers accidentally moving a ball on the putting green

12 December 2016

COMMON sense for once reigns in the golfing world with the powers that be announcing a new local rule that says there will be no penalty if a ball is accidentally moved on the putting green. INFOGRAPHIC

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Rules Quiz0 Comments

Greg Norman eyeing a disruption to the golf world (Photo: The Greg Norman Company)

Greg Norman has “secret plan to disrupt the world of world”

12 December 2016

GREG NORMAN always enjoyed putting the cat among the pigeons as an aggressive golfer and now reportedly has a plan to “shatter” the status quo in golf.

Read the full story

Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments

Older Entries »

ASG Newsletter

ASG 180 Square

Sign up to receive our free newsletters --------- Click Here

Follow ASG on Social Media

Search ASG Content with Google

Custom Search

Follow ASG on Twitter

Ausoom banner_2015 300
Featured in Alltop