Larry Canning: In 2017 I reckon……..
02 February 2017
After so many predictions for the golfing world proved so amazingly correct last year a supremely confident Larry Canning thought he’d have another crack at some prophecies for 2017.
After so many predictions for the golfing world proved so amazingly correct last year a supremely confident Larry Canning thought he’d have another crack at some prophecies for 2017.
ONE of the great things about golf is that it is a game for all ages. Whilst most of ASG’s readers are enjoying the latter part of their golfing careers, they can still revel in the exploits of those just starting out.
MARCUS FRASER’S delayed start to his European Tour season is a boon for the Victorian PGA Championship this week with the 38 year old to tee it up at Huntingdale Golf Course.
ONE of the very few things I dislike about golf is having to pack up all your golf equipment and stow it away in your car once you’re done playing.
02 February 2017
After so many predictions for the golfing world proved so amazingly correct last year a supremely confident Larry Canning thought he’d have another crack at some prophecies for 2017.
Posted in Columnists, Featured, Humour0 Comments
02 February 2017
ONE of the great things about golf is that it is a game for all ages. Whilst most of ASG’s readers are enjoying the latter part of their golfing careers, they can still revel in the exploits of those just starting out.
Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments
01 February 2017
MARCUS FRASER’S delayed start to his European Tour season is a boon for the Victorian PGA Championship this week with the 38 year old to tee it up at Huntingdale Golf Course.
Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments
01 February 2017
The European Tour plays the third and final event of its Middle East swing, the Waste Management Pheonix Open on the US PGA TOUR is usually lots better than it sounds, whilst the Victorian PGA Championship is a main focus at home. LEADERBOARDS. TV TIMES
Posted in Events, What's On This Week3 Comments
31 January 2017
ONE of the very few things I dislike about golf is having to pack up all your golf equipment and stow it away in your car once you’re done playing.
Posted in Equipment, Featured0 Comments
30 January 2017
AMERICA’S Michelle Wie is the latest top player announced for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in Adelaide from February 16 to 19.
Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments
30 January 2017
LOUIS Oosthuizen and Thorbjorn Olesen both have fond winning memories of golfing in Australia and will be hoping to repeat their previous successes when they tee it up at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth in February.
Posted in Events, Featured, Latest Golf News0 Comments
26 January 2017
THE lure of playing on three top resort golf courses set amid one of Australia’s favourite holiday destinations – along with some very innovative tournament additions – has seen places filling fast for the 2017 AVGU National Championship on the Gold Coast.
Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Veteran Golf0 Comments
26 January 2017
DENIS DALE lays out the fantastic opportunities available in 2017 for senior amateur golfers in Australia. What’s on, when, where, and how you can get involved, even if you are not a low marker.
Posted in AUSOOM, Columnists, Featured0 Comments
24 January 2017
ENTRIES are still open for the 2017 NSW Veteran Golfers Association Strokeplay Championship to be played in Western Sydney in April.
Posted in Featured, Latest Golf News, Veteran Golf0 Comments
Added on 19 December 2016