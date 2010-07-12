“Exclusive” footage of Santa’s North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament
22 December 2016
WE’VE long heard rumours about Santa’s fabled North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament but we’ve never seen any actual footage before.
THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country’s top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.
THE innovative new ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament is taking shape with world top ten players Patrick Reed and Alex Noren the first to announce their participation.
THE European Tour has decided these are the best ten shots of 2016. They include an albatross from Scott Hend and a great bunker shot at the Perth International by Brett Rumford.
22 December 2016
20 December 2016
19 December 2016
19 December 2016
SOME of the world’s top lady golfers will be gracing the fairways of Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the 2017 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open in February.
14 December 2016
THEY’VE pensioned big John Daly off to the US Champions Tour but it looks like the colourful dynasty will continue with his 13 year old son showing all his dad’s prodigious golfing talents.
14 December 2016
MANY may be surprised to learn that in 2016 golf is Australia’s most popular club-based sport for adults, beating other contenders including cricket, netball, basketball and Australian football.
13 December 2016
HARD WORKING Peter Fowler probably would have liked a better finale to his 2016 European Senior Tour season but again finished as the top Aussie after the final event on the weekend.
12 December 2016
COMMON sense for once reigns in the golfing world with the powers that be announcing a new local rule that says there will be no penalty if a ball is accidentally moved on the putting green. INFOGRAPHIC
12 December 2016
GREG NORMAN always enjoyed putting the cat among the pigeons as an aggressive golfer and now reportedly has a plan to “shatter” the status quo in golf.
