Amateur golfers don’t hit the ball as far as you might think

WATCHING the pros seemingly effortlessly blast their drives 300 metres or more can be deflating for the average amateur golfer.

How many old golf clubs do you have stashed away in the garage? You’re unlikely to match Ian Poulter’s collection: Video

IF you play golf for long enough you can find yourself amassing quite a collection of old and superseded golf clubs.

Greg Rhodes back to back as Australia’s top senior amateur golfer

VICTORIA’S Greg Rhodes continued to dominate Australian senior amateur golf in 2016, topping the national rankings for the second year running. DENIS DALE wraps up all the senior amateur action for the year, including all the state order of merit winners.

The Larrys for 2016

Larry Canning hands out “The Larrys” – one of world golf’s most anticipated and respected annual awards.

Thurgoona Country Club to host new Legends Tour event – 2017 NSW Men’s Senior Open Golf Championship

THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country’s top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.

09 January 2017

WATCHING the pros seemingly effortlessly blast their drives 300 metres or more can be deflating for the average amateur golfer.

09 January 2017

IF you play golf for long enough you can find yourself amassing quite a collection of old and superseded golf clubs.

05 January 2017

VICTORIA'S Greg Rhodes continued to dominate Australian senior amateur golf in 2016, topping the national rankings for the second year running. DENIS DALE wraps up all the senior amateur action for the year, including all the state order of merit winners.

03 January 2017

Larry Canning hands out "The Larrys" – one of world golf's most anticipated and respected annual awards.

"Exclusive" footage of Santa's North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament

22 December 2016

WE'VE long heard rumours about Santa's fabled North Pole Invitational Golf Tournament but we've never seen any actual footage before.

22 December 2016

THE revamped Thurgoona Country Club in Albury will host a new 54 hole tournament on the E-Z-GO PGA Legends Tour that will see some of the country's top older professionals playing alongside elite amateurs.

Reed and Noren front 2017 World Super 6 Perth

20 December 2016

THE innovative new ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth tournament is taking shape with world top ten players Patrick Reed and Alex Noren the first to announce their participation.

2016 European Tour Shot of the Year Contenders: Video

19 December 2016

THE European Tour has decided these are the best ten shots of 2016. They include an albatross from Scott Hend and a great bunker shot at the Perth International by Brett Rumford.

Top golfers commit to 2017 Women's Australian Open in Adelaide

19 December 2016

SOME of the world's top lady golfers will be gracing the fairways of Royal Adelaide Golf Club for the 2017 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open in February.

Little John Daly smashes it off the tee just like dad

14 December 2016

THEY'VE pensioned big John Daly off to the US Champions Tour but it looks like the colourful dynasty will continue with his 13 year old son showing all his dad's prodigious golfing talents.

