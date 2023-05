POPULAR golf coach Danny Maude reckons senior golfers don’t hit the golf ball as far as they should not because of their age or flexibility but because they leave the ‘Power Plane’.

In this new golf video Maude offers 5 simple ways any golfer can stay on the power plane and immediately hit driver longer.

He says won’t need all the golf tips but a combination of 1 or 2 could make a significant difference to your driver golf swing and game enjoyment.