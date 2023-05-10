Bellarine Peninsula Stay & Play golf packages special

|
If you have been wanting to visit the Bellarine Peninsula and play some of their top ranked courses, now’s your chance! For a strictly limited time, there are two special packages available.
Option 1
2 night getaway at 13th Beach Golf Links, one of the top golfing destinations in Australia. Stay in their Lodges, located on course and only 100m to the clubhouse.
Includes breakfast each morning, welcome drink, $50 credit to be used in the restaurant or golf shop, plus 18 holes of golf at 13th Beach Golf Links, 18 holes at Curlewis Golf Club and 18 holes at Lonsdale Links.
Only $500 per person.
Option 2
2 nights in the Lodges at 13th Beach Golf Links.
Includes breakfast each morning, plus 36 holes of golf at 13th Beach Golf Links (18 holes on both the Beach and Creek Courses), plus 18 holes of golf at Lonsdale Links.
Only $520 per person. (Usually $365 in green fees alone)
Both options valid for stay up until 31st August 2023. Twin share. Subject to availability. Call us on 0448 904 934 or email heidi@coastalgolfvictoria.com.au to check availability.
Victoria’s Premier Golf Getaways
Victoria’s Bellarine Peninsula & Surfcoast regions offer some of the state’s most popular golf getaways.
Just 70 minutes from Melbourne, the region is home to some of Australia’s highest ranked golf courses, including Barwon Heads GC, 13th Beach, Lonsdale Links & Curlewis GC.
With over 10 courses and a variety of accommodation options, stay and play packages are easily tailored to group size, golf ability and budget.
Packages can be designed to cover the courses you want to play, with the right accommodation in the perfect location.
For more information see the Coastal Golf Victoria website
