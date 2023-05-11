Spots available 2023 National Seniors Matchplay in June

2023 National Seniors Matchplay Championship Details
Date: Monday 19 – Thursday 22 June, 2023
Venue: Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club – West Course
Format: The CTHGC 2023 National Seniors Matchplay Championship will be played over six (6) rounds of 18 holes of match play: ?
Round 1 Pools: 7am – 9am Monday 19 June
Round 2 Pools: 11am – 1pm Monday 19 June
Round 3 Pools: 7am – 9am Tuesday 20 Junee
Quarter Finals: 11am Tuesday 20 June
Semi Finals: 7am Wednesday 21 June
Final: 7am Thursday 22 June
The selection criteria for the 2023 event are:
?(a) Exemption for top four finishes from the 2022 event
(b) Handicap order for the remainder of the field as at 5pm on 26 May 2023
(c) Where a ballot is required to select the field of 32 players, priority will be given to those who have played at least two National events (SOOM) since the 2022 matchplay or two State events (SOOM) in 2023.
(d) The Championship play committee may, at their discretion, include an overseas player if nominated or if a player is coming back from injury or if an outstanding new player nominates.
The 32 players will be drawn into eight pools based on their rankings and will play three Round Robin matches over 18 holes. After this, players will be divided into four pools on their pool rankings and contest three more matches over 18 holes to obtain a tournament result.
Entry Fee: $450 (incl. GST) – includes player cart hire based on two players per cart, green fees, prizes, some drinks and a “Lunch Pack to go” for Monday and Tuesday and lunch from 1pm on Thursday followed by presentation. Visitor lunch $30 per person.
Entries Close: 5pm Friday 26 May 2023