Spots available 2023 National Seniors Matchplay in June

There are still a number of spots available at the 2023 National Seniors Matchplay Championship to be held at the Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Golf Club from Monday 19 – Thursday 22 June.

Prominent senior golfer Darryl Hearch says p revious year’s fields had players off 6 and 7 making up the final spots in the field so why not join in, meet many of the top senior players and see how your game matches up against them.

The field will comprise 32 players with entries closing on Friday 26th May at 5 pm.

2023 National Seniors Matchplay Championship Details