How Ben Hogan’s hip turn ‘secret’ can lead you to an ‘automatic’ golf swing

FOR a golfer who moved on to ‘Fairway Heaven’ some 25 years ago Ben Hogan still exerts an overwhelming influence in the modern golf world.

While generally considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the game he is notable for his profound advice on golf swing theory.

There are any number of Ben Hogan’s supposed ‘secret’ ball striking videos available online but here young US golf pro Tom Saguto suggests how you can use Hogan’s ACTUAL hip motion to improve your golf swing. Saquto says Hogan was often writing about what he ‘felt’ he was doing in his golf swing rather than what actions he actually performed.

Saquto says Hogan viewed the hips as the part of the golf swing that makes the golf swing ‘AUTOMATIC’ and that using the advice in this video can take you game to a higher level.