Victorian Senior Amateur Champions crowned: Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap October 2022

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country, including the battles for the 2022 Victorian Senior Amateur men’s and women’s crowns.

NATIONAL

Gole and Fowler crowned 2022 Victorian Senior Amateur Champions

Nadene Gole and Frank Fowler have been crowned the 2022 Victorian Senior Amateur champions. Played across the three courses at Barwon Heads and 13th Beach, Gole and Fowler managed to battle the tough conditions best with a full field competing in this year’s event.

Gole, who plays her golf at Victoria Golf Club, survived a fantastic battle with The National’s Sue Wooster, birding the first playoff hole to take out the title in her first Victorian Senior Amateur Championship.

“I have only just started playing in the seniors and I have absolutely loved it,” Gole said.

“Age is not a factor, and I am looking forward to playing many more events”.

The pair finished on 234 for the three rounds, 15 clear of their nearest rivals.

In the men’s field, local player Frank Fowler produced a fantastic final round 76 to blow away his rivals and finish four clear with a 221 total.

36-Hole leader Peter Meyer finished in overall second position on 225, one clear of Greg Wilson.

The overall nett winners were Jo-Anne McPhee (225) and Stephen Musgrave (213).

Story from GA, Dylan Grandell.

Final Men’s Scratch Scores Final Women’s Scratch Scores

Frank Fowler 221 (70-75-76) Nadene Gole 234 (78-78-78)

Peter Meyer 225 (70-72-83) Sue Wooster 234 (77-79-78)

Greg Wilson 226 (76-71-79) Jo-anne McPhee 249 (86-81-82)

Andrew Davis 228 (71-75-82) Helen Pascoe 249 (84-76-90)

David Pateyjohns 229 (76-78-75) Bridget Hill 253 (84-82-87)

Mark Stanford 230 (74-78-78) Kerry Henningsen 258 (82-87-89)

Mark Pretty 231 (68-80-83) Sharyn Facey 259 (88-81-90)

Hargreaves wins another NT Classic

Played on the great Alice Springs course, Peter Hargreaves (Darwin) cruised to another NT Classic win finishing on a three round total of 230. Twleve shots behind was runner-up John Robins (Darwin) on 242. Philip Penman (Forster-Tuncurry) was third on 259. David Tymms (Alice Springs) was next on 262 with Jarrod Wapper (Alice Springs) rounding out the five on 265.

In the men’s nett event, locals filled the top four positions on the leaderboard. David Tymms won with a three round total of 211 from Scott Harris on 217. Third place went to Colin Penley and Michael Hurley who both finished on 218.

In the women’s scratch event, Tanya Kirker (Alice Springs) won on a count back from Kerry Baxter (Alice Springs) after both players finished on 259. A long way back in third was Val Moon (Humpty- Doo) on 294. Tied for fourth place was Margaret Fairless (Darwin) and Celia Otley (Alice Springs), both on 296.

In the women’s nett event, Tanya Kirker won on 220 from Monica Bennion (Alice Springs) on 222. Third place went to another local Sandra Clyne on 229. Kerry Baxter (Alice Springs) finished fourth with 232 from fifth placed Celia Otley on 236.

NEW SOUTH WALES

John Fearnley breaks par to win at Penrith

Dunheved star John Fearnley added another major Penrith title to his long list of achievements when he won the 2022 Senior Open. Already a three-time winner of the Vardon-listed Penrith Open, Fearnley claimed the Senior with a sizzling three-under-par 69, which included seven birdies.

The victory was Fearnley’s third of the NSW SOOM season, following wins at Concord and Cabramatta. In equine parlance, Fearnley has been lightly raced, with just seven events, but he has been amazingly consistent with six top-10s overall. Runner up to Fearnley was fellow club man Russell Kellam on 71. Third place went to Ross Ollerenshaw (Concord) with 72. Local player Denis Day was equal fourth place with David Gannon (NSW), both on 74.

In the nett event, Russell Kellam won on a count back from Ross Ollerenshaw after both players finished on 70. Equal third place all on 71 were Calvin Jacob (The Ridge), John Wachowicz (Fox Hills), Dale Walton (Russell Vale), Scott Plummer (Penrith) and Philip Scott (Penrith).

Denis Day took out the over 65’s with 74 from Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) on 77.

Smythe breakthrough win in the Gosford Seniors

Robert Smythe (Toronto) won on a three way count back from John Harrison (Monash) and Leigh Anthony (Waratah), after posting rounds of 72. Fourth place went to Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) on 74 with David Gannon (NSW) rounding out the top five.

In the nett event, John Harrison won with 69 from Tony Cosentino (Gosford) and Leigh Anthony on 71. Equal fourth place went to Robert Smythe, Graeme Wright (Gosford) and Paul Edwards (Gosford), all on 72.

In the over 65’s, Peter Beard racked up another victory with 74. Runner up was Graham Leake (The Links Shell Cove) on 80. Garry Fitch (Gosford) and Graeme Wright were next with 81.

Australian representative player Doug Cullam wins at Shelly Beach

Doug Cullam (Monash) won the Shelly Beach seniors with a round of 75 to finish one shot ahead of Stephen Hunt (Glenmore Heritage), Steven Prosser (Kooindah Waters) and Terry Small (Kogarah), all on 76. Doug will represent Australia for the first time in the Trans-Tasman match against the kiwis in Tasmania later this year.

In the nett event, Cameron Prowse (Shelly Beach) won with 72 from four players all on 73. These players were Stephen Hunt, Steven Prosser, Terry Small and Paul Zepernick (Shelly Beach).

In the over 65’s, Terry Small made a return to the top with 76 from Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) on 80. Hole in one ace, Bobby Zelesco (Camden) and Ian Cowper (Bankstown) were next on 83.

Win no 2 for Robert Smythe at Gunghalin Lakes

On a difficult two days at Gunghalin Lakes in which scoring was very difficult, Robert Smythe (Toronto) recorded his second win of the 2022 season. Robert’s score of 169 finished five shots ahead of second placed Kevin Slade (Gunghalin Lakes) on 174. Wally Gregory (Federal) was third on 175 with Gavin Davies (Gunghalin Lakes) on 176.

In the nett event, Gavin Davies won with 152 from Ed Hongchoumpon (Murrumbidgee) and Kevin Slade on 156. Fourth place went to George Zolotic (Gunghalin Lakes) on 157.

In the over 65’s, Hans Fraser (Gunghalin Lakes) won with 184 from George Zolotic on 197. Ken Wark (Gunghalin Lakes) was placed third on 206.

Proposed Headline: Eastlakes legend wins the Liverpool Seniors

Chris Hicks (Eastlakes) found the Liverpool course to his liking with a fine two under par round of 69 to lead the field by four shots. Chris is a fine player who doesn’t play many senior events. Runner up was David Gannon (NSW) with 73 from Doug Cullam (Monash) on 74. Equal fourth place went to Russell Kellam (Dunheved) and local player John Russell, both on 75.

In the nett event, Chris Hicks tied with local player Christopher Olsen at the top with Christopher gaining the nett prize after both players carded 68’s. John Wachowicz (Fox Hills) was next with 69 from three players all of 70. These were Steven Schomberg (Liverpool), Bradley Murray (Avondale) and David Gannon.

In the over 65’s, Chris Hicks was a long way ahead on 69 from Peter Beard (Pacific Dunes) on 77. Local legend Gary Batman was next on 81 from Terry Small (Kogarah), Ross Law (Liverpool) and In Chung (Liverpool), who were all on 83.

VICTORIA

Lavender and Tickell win the Spring Valley Senior Amateur

The classic swinging James Lavender (Northern) cruised to a comfortable five shot win at Spring Valley with a score of 75. Five shots back were Steve Valentine (Kew), Rodney Ware (Trafalgon), Richard Cahill (Commonwealth) and Kevin Sims (Riversdale), with Valentine winning on a count back to be runner up.

In the men’s nett event, Gary House (Sanctuary Lakes) won with 73 from four players all locked on 74. These were Peter Leech (Rosebud), Andrew Van Bakel (Spring Valley), George Quine (Yarra Yarra) and Steve Valentine.

In the women’s scratch stableford event, June Tickell (Trafalgar) won with 26 points from Erica Lightart (Spring Valley) on 24. Heather Harley (Kooringal) was next on 18 points from Kay Barcelon (Patterson River) on 16.

In the women’s nett event, June Tickell had the best nett score with 37 points but in senior events you can only win one trophy each event, so Laraine Cunningham (Rossdale) won the day with 34 points. Robyn Charnley (Rossdale) was runner up with 31 points. Third place went to Erica Lightart and Elizabeth Alston (Winchelsea) on 29 points.



QUEENSLAND

Sternberg and Ziek win at the Brisbane QSOOM event

A field of 83 players attended the Brisbane QSOOM event with only 3 players that played to or bettered their handicap on the day.



The best women’s nett score of the day came from Brisbane Golf Club local, Angela Fong who had 35 points. This was Angela’s first QSOOM event, so she has had a great start. She was closely followed by Cheryl Sternberg (Laidley), Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove) and Kerrie Leary (Oxley), who all had 34 points.

The best women’s scratch score of the day was Cheryl Sternberg, once again, with a score of 82. She was followed by Shirley Dean on 83 and Rhondelle Ollett (Redcliffe) on 84.



The men’s nett event was also won by a Brisbane Golf club member, Peter Martin, with a score of 38 points. This is Peter’s second win in 3 outings, with the third being a second placing. Following him on 36 points were as John Staffsmith and Toby Palham, who are both members of Tamborine Mountain Golf Club.



The best men’s scratch score was carded by Richard Zizek (Windaroo Lakes) who had 76. He was followed by Peter Martin and Gavin Simonds (also from Windaroo Lakes) on 77.

Deane wins the 2022 BDGA Seniors and Vets Championship

Stephen Deane (Brisbane) survived a four way tie at the top to win on a count back after posting a round of 77. Unlucky losers on a count back were Gary Hislop (Nudgee), Gary Brodie (Indooroopilly) and Lindsay Brown (Keperra). Bret Ritchie (Nudgee) and David Black (Pacific) were next on 78.

In the men’s nett event, Bobby Singh (Future Golf) won on a count back from David Black after both players returned 72. Four players all on 74 were next and these included Gary Hislop, John Singleton (Nudgee), Keith Dobie (Wynnum) and Lindsay Brown.

In the Super Seniors, David Black won with 72 from John Singleton and Lindsay Brown, both on 74.

QLD Reports by John Jayo

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

October 17 Links Shell Cove Seniors (NSW)

October 17 – 18 Trentham Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM) (VIC)

October 18 Dunheved Seniors (NSW)

October 18 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 19 – 21 Australian Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM)*

October 23 -25 Senior Trans Tasman Teams Matches (M&W)

October 25 Mt Lawley Senior Open (M&W) (WA)

October 26 City GC QSOOM (QLD)

October 27 Warwick QSOOM (QLD)

October 28 Toowoomba (Middle Ridge) QSOOM (QLD)

October 24 Castle Hills Seniors (NSW)

October 29 – 30 Moruya Seniors (NSW)

October 31 Chequers Silver/Bronze (W SOOM) (WA)

October 31 – 2 Nov NSW VGA Strokeplay Championship (NSW)

November 03 Twin Creeks Seniors (NSW)

November 04 Sanctuary Lakes Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 05 – 06 Mollymook Seniors (NSW)

November 07 Virginia QSOOM (QLD)

November 07 NSW Senior Foursomes Medal (M&W) (NSW)

November 08 -10 NSW Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (NSW) *

November 10 – 11 Nudgee QSOOM (QLD)

November 10 – 11 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 14 – 17 ACT Senior Amateur Championships (ACT)**

November 14 Keperra QSOOM (QLD)

November 15 – 16 Warrnambool Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 17 – 18 Moyne Senior Classic (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

November 21 Sanctuary Cove (The Palms) QSOOM (QLD)

November 21 Long Reef Seniors (NSW)

November 22 Cromer Seniors & SOOM Presentation (NSW)

November 22 – 24 Asia Pacific Senior Championship in Malaysia (M&W)

November 28 – 29 Mornington Peninsula Senior Amateur (M&W – SOOM) (VIC)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2022

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields

** * events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2023

(M&W) Men and Women’s fields