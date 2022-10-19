History abounds as the Western Australian Golf Club hosts the 2022 WA Open: TV Times

AFTER Victoria’s David Micheluzzi claimed his maiden professional win in the first Aussie tour event of the season at Kalgoorlie on Sunday attention shifts to the historic Western Australian Golf Club in Perth for the Nexus Advisernet WA Open.

Micheluzzi, a star amateur coming through the ranks, won the CKB WA PGA Championship by three strokes in a see-sawing final day at Kalgoorlie Golf Course,

“I just didn’t want it to be another sob story,” the 26 year old said after years of battling for his first professional success. “What it could have been and all that. It woke me up a little bit.”

Now he’d love to back that victory up immediately and will join 121 other players seeking to add their names to the rich history of those to have won the WA Open at the idyllic Yokine layout.

Starting with four-time WA Open champion Tom Cassidy in 1936, the WAGC has hosted the state open on eight previous occasions with legendary figures such as Kel Nagle (1950), Graham Marsh (1968) and Terry Gale (1975) all victorious at the venue.

The WA Open itself dates back to 1913, the winner that year also owning a special place in the history of Australian golf.

Two years after he and brother Bruce became the first Australians to play The Open Championship, Clyde Pearce won the 1913 WA Open at Fremantle Golf Club and two days later won the WA Amateur.

Now plying his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour in the US, the most recent WA Open at the WAGC was won by Curtis Luck in 2016 and the club is excited at the prospect of crowning another worthy champion on Sunday.

“We want to put on an event that shows the club and the tournament in the best possible light,” said club General Manager, Damien Todorovic.

“Hopefully the crowds will come through to the club and add to the atmosphere around the course.”

With free entry for spectators, activations being run by GolfWA, superb hospitality packages on offer and live television coverage on Kayo and Fox Sports on Saturday and Sunday, the Nexus Advisernet WA Open is gearing up to be a massive event for the city of Perth.

Named the Metropolitan Course and Facility of the Year at the ADH Club Car WA Golf Industry Awards Night in July, the WAGC course is a parklands classic that features plenty of changes in elevation and is expected to play its part in writing the story of the 2022 championship.

“It’s got a great mix of holes,” added Todorovic. “And with five par 3s and just three par 5s, it’s not going to be as easy as people might expect.

“Yes, the course is not very long by modern standards given how far the players hit the ball these days, but there is bound to be some wind and the rough and the 80 bunkers on the course will offer plenty of protection.”

Players starting on the first hole will be greeted by one of the trickiest holes on the course – a daunting par 3 of some 220 metres.

Needless to say, par is an excellent score on this testing opener, with numerous scoring opportunities presenting themselves later in the round, including a number of driveable par 4s.

The par 5s, while short, all play uphill and Todorovic and Course Superintendent Idris Evans – who has been at the club for 36 years and is a former club champion – are eager to see how the recent changes implemented by Graham Marsh to the 17th and 18th holes hold up against the professionals.

“From a spectator perspective, our clubhouse offers excellent views of the golf course, including the first, ninth and 18th holes,” Todorovic said.

“We made the decision to remove a large ridge that ran through the 17th and 18th fairways and add a couple of new bunkers. It not only improved the visibility and playability for golfers but made the whole of the 18th hole visible from the clubhouse.

“This is exciting not just for this week when the pros are in town, but every other week when we return to being a members’ course.”

Picking a winner for the week is always tough, but Todorovic is hoping that one of the WAGC members in the field – including two-time club champion Haydn Barron and rising amateur star Joseph Buttress – will be in the mix come the back nine on Sunday.

“The course will offer some birdies and players who hit the ball in the right areas will be rewarded,” Todorovic said.

“But there are some areas to avoid and hopefully some local knowledge will give the WAGC golfers a small advantage.”

Marquee players teeing it with Micheluzzi include the three most recent champions in Braden Becker (2021), Hayden Hopewell (2020) and Michael Sim (2019), former European Tour winners Brett Rumford and Scott Strange and three-time PGA Tour of Australasia winner Jarryd Felton.

Round 1 begins on Thursday morning and the final two rounds will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo. Round 3 on Saturday will be live from 2.30pm-5.30pm AEDT with Sunday’s final round coverage running from 12.30pm-5.30pm AEDT.

The weekend will also see the playing of the WA All Abilities Open Championship where reigning champion and last week’s winner in Kalgoorlie, Cameron Pollard, returns to defend his title.

Past WA Opens at The Western Australian Golf Club

2016: Curtis Luck (a)

2010: Brad Kennedy

1975: Terry Gale (a)

1968: Graham Marsh

1965: Len Thomas

1958: Bill McPherson (a)

1950: Kel Nagle

1936: Tom Cassidy



Course Record

62 – Curtis Luck (2016)



Course Information

Par 70, 5,800m

Marquee Players

Braden Becker – Defending champion

David Micheluzzi – WA PGA champion

Brett Rumford

Jarryd Felton

Michael Sim

Scott Strange

TV Times

Saturday: 2.30pm-5.30pm on Fox Sports and Kayo

Sunday: 12.30pm-5.30pm on Fox Sports and Kayo

Original info: Tony Webeck | Australian Golf Media Team