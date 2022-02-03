The golf swing is so much easier when you do this: Golf swing video

MANY golf pros say they like to start a new golf season by going back to the basics – reaffirming their grip and stance. Perhaps an equally important fundamental for golfers is that they are using the large muscles of the body to effortlessly swing through the ball, not using arms and hands to try and control the club and ‘hit at the ball’.

Top UK golf pro teacher Danny Maude says he sees many average golfers with a major misunderstand of how they should be swinging the club through the ball.

We like Maude’s simple explanations and use of visuals (Maude pictured above using a jacket to show how the body should swing the arms) to show golfers how they can hit the ball further without losing control.