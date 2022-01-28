2022 Australia’s Top 100 Golf Courses

IT hasn’t been an easy task for organisers or judges at Golf Australia Magazine to finalise the biennial list of Australia’s Top 100 golf courses but by hook or by crook they’ve managed to announce the outcome.

Magazine editor Brendan James said when they released their Top-100 Courses for 2020, they couldn’t have imagined what lay on the horizon.

“Long periods of lockdown in various states, state border closures at different times and golf courses across the land filling tee time sheets with members and locals has made it more difficult than usual for our judges to view courses. When it became apparent in early 2020 that there would be problems arising from the pandemic, we recruited extra judges to the Top-100 panel from each state to overcome the likelihood of interstate travel being restricted,” James wrote

“This Top-100 list has been compiled by a panel of 56 contributing judges, who eagerly sought out tee times at as many courses as they could when government health orders and travel restrictions allowed. We thank them all wholeheartedly for their dedication in visiting courses, sometimes covertly.”

The magazine notes six courses were not included in the rankings for various reasons, including Capital Golf Club, Cathedral Lodge, Ellerston, Pelican Waters, Links Kennedy Bay, and the Bungool Course at Riverside Oaks.

The Royal Melbourne West Course remained at the top of the list of Australia’s finest courses followed by the Tasmanian golfing mafia’s Cape Wickham, Barnbougle Dunes and Lost Farm, with ever-present Kingston Heath at number five.

The full list is: