2022 Australia’s Top 100 Golf Courses

Royal Melbourne West Course 4th
The Royal Melbourne West Course remains at the top of the golfing pile

IT hasn’t been an easy task for organisers or judges at Golf Australia Magazine to finalise the biennial list of Australia’s Top 100 golf courses but by hook or by crook they’ve managed to announce the outcome.

Magazine editor Brendan James said when they released their Top-100 Courses for 2020, they couldn’t have imagined what lay on the horizon.

“Long periods of lockdown in various states, state border closures at different times and golf courses across the land filling tee time sheets with members and locals has made it more difficult than usual for our judges to view courses. When it became apparent in early 2020 that there would be problems arising from the pandemic, we recruited extra judges to the Top-100 panel from each state to overcome the likelihood of interstate travel being restricted,” James wrote

“This Top-100 list has been compiled by a panel of 56 contributing judges, who eagerly sought out tee times at as many courses as they could when government health orders and travel restrictions allowed. We thank them all wholeheartedly for their dedication in visiting courses, sometimes covertly.”

Cape Wickham

The magazine notes six courses were not included in the rankings for various reasons, including Capital Golf Club, Cathedral Lodge, Ellerston, Pelican Waters, Links Kennedy Bay, and the Bungool Course at Riverside Oaks.

The Royal Melbourne West Course remained at the top of the list of Australia’s finest courses followed by the Tasmanian golfing mafia’s Cape Wickham, Barnbougle Dunes and Lost Farm, with ever-present Kingston Heath at number five.

The full list is:

 

2022 RANK COURSE State 2020 RANK 2018 RANK
1 ROYAL MELBOURNE – WEST Victoria 1 1
2 CAPE WICKHAM Tasmania 2 2
3 BARNBOUGLE DUNES Tasmania 3 3
4 BARNBOUGLE LOST FARM Tasmania 4 5
5 KINGSTON HEATH Victoria 6 4
6 PENINSULA – NORTH Victoria 5 nr
7 ROYAL MELBOURNE – EAST Victoria 7 6
8 NATIONAL – GUNNAMATTA Victoria 10 nr
9 NEW SOUTH WALES New South Wales 11 9
10 VICTORIA Victoria 8 12
11 ROYAL ADELAIDE South Australia 9 10
12 NATIONAL – MOONAH Victoria 13 11
13 ST ANDREWS BEACH Victoria 12 13
14 THE LAKES New South Wales 16 14
15 METROPOLITAN Victoria 17 15
16 PENINSULA – SOUTH Victoria 18 nr
17 YARRA YARRA Victoria nr 32
18 OCEAN DUNES Tasmania 15 8
19 BARWON HEADS Victoria 20 19
20 LONSDALE LINKS Victoria nr  
21 KOOYONGA South Australia 22 25
22 LAKE KARRINYUP Western Australia 21 18
23 ROYAL QUEENSLAND Queensland 26 23
24 NATIONAL – OLD Victoria 23 21
25 WOODLANDS Victoria 19 16
26 THIRTEENTH BEACH – BEACH Victoria 24 21
27 THE DUNES Victoria 29 27
28 PORT FAIRY Victoria 31 43
29 NEWCASTLE New South Wales 27 26
30 CONCORD New South Wales 32 nr
31 ROYAL CANBERRA Australian Capital Territory 25 20
32 COMMONWEALTH Victoria 28 22
33 MAGENTA SHORES New South Wales 36 37
34 BROOKWATER Queensland 35 29
35 BONNIE DOON New South Wales 30 34
36 THE AUSTRALIAN New South Wales 40 36
37 PORTSEA Victoria 34 39
38 BOUGLE RUN Tasmania nr nr
39 GRANGE – WEST South Australia 38 28
40 BONVILLE New South Wales 42 45
41 JOONDALUP – QUARRY/DUNES Western Australia 37 31
42 HAMILTON ISLAND Queensland 44 44
43 GLENELG South Australia 39 30
44 LONG ISLAND Victoria 46 50
45 SPRING VALLEY Victoria 41 42
46 ELANORA New South Wales 48 38
47 MOONAH LINKS – LEGENDS Victoria 45 33
48 GRANGE – EAST South Australia 43 35
49 CURLEWIS Victoria 54 68
50 TERREY HILLS New South Wales 51 48
51 SANDRINGHAM Victoria nr nr
52 THE VINTAGE New South Wales 47 40
53 THIRTEENTH BEACH – CREEK Victoria 50 53
54 EASTERN – SOUTH Victoria 55 67
55 LINKS HOPE ISLAND Queensland 56 58
56 ROYAL SYDNEY New South Wales 49 41
57 MEADOW SPRINGS Western Australia 52 51
58 HUNTINGDALE Victoria 53 52
59 THE GRAND Queensland 58 59
60 HEALESVILLE (RACV) Victoria 61 57
61 ST MICHAEL’S  New South Wales 69 61
62 CRANBOURNE Victoria 68 64
63 THE CUT Western Australia 59 46
64 RANFURLIE Victoria 66 69
65 SANCTUARY COVE – THE PINES Queensland 77 72
66 KALGOORLIE Western Australia 67 66
67 SANCTUARY LAKES Victoria 60 62
68 MOONAH LINKS – OPEN Victoria 65 56
69 ROSEBUD NORTH Victoria nr nr
70 LINKS LADY BAY South Australia 70 70
71 ROYAL HOBART Tasmania 90 98
72 STONECUTTERS RIDGE New South Wales 63 49
73 SETTLERS RUN Victoria 62 63
74 MOUNT LAWLEY Western Australia 71 65
75 GLADES Queensland 64 77
76 AVONDALE New South Wales 72 61
77 NAROOMA New South Wales 80 87
78 MAROOCHY RIVER Queensland 76 nr
79 TASMANIA Tasmania 78 80
80 BLACK BULL Victoria 73 78
81 SUN CITY Western Australia 75 75
82 WARRNAMBOOL Victoria 85 84
83 MOUNT COMPASS South Australia 81 nr
84 SORRENTO Victoria 86 86
85 KILLARA New South Wales nr nr
86 MURRAY DOWNS Victoria 87 83
87 JOONDALUP – QUARRY/LAKE Western Australia 79 71
88 CAPE SCHANCK Victoria 88 nr
89 BELMONT New South Wales 94 nr
90 RIVERSDALE Victoria nr 91
91 PACIFIC HARBOUR Queensland 82 73
92 ROYAL PINES – GREEN/GOLD Queensland 89 74
93 FEDERAL New South Wales nr 100
94 MONASH New South Wales nr nr
95 INDOOROOPILLY – WEST Queensland nr 97
96 KEW Victoria 99 nr
97 BRISBANE Queensland 97 92
98 CASTLE HILL New South Wales nr nr
99 SANCTUARY COVE – THE PALMS Queensland 96 89
100 PACIFIC DUNES New South Wales 83 76
