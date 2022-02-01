Callaway Golf announces new Rogue ST Drivers with a “breakthrough in performance”

Callaway Golf has officially announced their new Rogue ST Drivers with the company saying they are the fastest, most stable drivers ever, with industry-leading innovations that create a breakthrough in performance.

Callaway says an all-new Tungsten Speed Cartridge places specific weight low and deep in the head for increased speed, stability, and high MOI.

The construction, shaping and positioning of their Jailbreak Speed Frame promotes even more speed and stability. And as an industry leader in Artificial Intelligence, they have lowered spin and increased forgiveness in their face optimisation formula. The all-new Callaway Rogue family of drivers will be available in four options:

Rogue ST MAX : Callaway’s best combination of distance and forgiveness, fits the majority of players.

: Callaway’s best combination of distance and forgiveness, fits the majority of players. Rogue ST MAX D : Dedicated draw model for players who need the most shot shape correction.

: Dedicated draw model for players who need the most shot shape correction. Rogue ST MAX LS : Stronger trajectory, lower spin, and more neutral ball flight.

: Stronger trajectory, lower spin, and more neutral ball flight. Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS: A compact, low-spin head for better players.

The Callaway Rogue drivers are priced at AUD$929.99 (NZD$1,059.99) and will be available from 24 February.

Visit www.callawaygolf.com.au to find out more about the all-new 2022 Driver range