“Long and Loose’ swing for older golfers

Golf instructor Paul Wilson says he teaches a lot of senior golfers and he reckons the problem for many is that as they get older and weaker they try and swing the club harder and harder – the exact opposite of what they should be doing.

Wilson says just about everyone can remember a specific golf swing “that felt like nothing and went a mile”.

“It had to have been loose because it felt effortless. So that’s the swing we want,” he says, citing the look of Bobby Jones swing as the perfect example of ‘long and loose’.

“That’s the swing I teach,” he says.

Wilson says older golfer also compensate by using a shorter and shorter swing. His solution for all this is to compensate by practicing with an over-long back swing. If you think that’s controversial – how can you possibly not trust a guy with a golf school in place called ‘Bear’s Best, Las Vegas’.

As always with these YouTube golf instruction videos, whether you sign up to subscribe or put your name down for a download or free book is up to you.