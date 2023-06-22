Entries open for 2023 Australian Hickory Shaft Championships

The 28th Australian Hickory Shaft Championships will be conducted at some top Melbourne Sandbelt golf courses in September and interested golfers are being urged to register promptly to avoid disappointment.
The championships will be jointly conducted by The Australian Golf Heritage Society and The Golf Society of Australia and will be staged over three days from September 3 at Kingston Heath Golf Club, Woodlands Golf Club and Sandy Golf Links.
The championships are open to male and female amateur golfers who hold a current Australian GA Handicap or equivalent. PGA professionals are also able to compete.
The Australian Hickory Shaft Championship is the main event on the hickory golfing calendar and comprises eighteen holes of individual stroke play for both men and women, with separate handicap events in conjunction.
Event Details
Dates and Host Clubs
Sunday 3rd September
Foursomes – Sandy Golf Links followed by Presentation.
Monday 4th September
Round 1 Championship – Woodlands GC followed by Dinner.
Tuesday 5th September
Round 2 Championship – Kingston Heath GC followed by Presentation
Players can enter
- All 3 days – Foursomes & Singles – included Dinner – $A495
- Foursomes Only – $A140 ($A70 each)
- Singles Only – included Dinner – $A445
- Dinner at Woodlands – $A75
Event Entry
- Entry is via online only, with credit card details for payment.
- To enter clink on the following link www.golfgenius.com/ggid/xhxhum/register
- Follow the instructions.
- Entries Close – 17th July 2023
The link is also on the AGHS website under Hickory Golf page.
Entries Open – 19th June 2023
Late entries will only be accepted should places be available.
NOTE – Should a ballot be required preference will be given to AGHS/GSA/HGQ/SA/WA Society Australian members.
Event Conditions
The event is run under the AGHS Event Conditions. The conditions can be found on AGHS website link hereunder.
The Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championship – stroke play over 2 rounds of 18 holes, played at Woodlands GC and Kingston Heath GC A tie for 1st place in the Men’s and Women’s Championship shall be decided by sudden death play-off. All other ties shall be determined using the Golf Australia Countback System.
The Australian Hickory Shaft Foursomes Championship – Canadian Foursomes stroke play over 1 round of 18 holes, played at Sandy Links GC. All ties shall be determined using the Golf Australia Countback System.
The Championships are open to;
male and female amateur golfers who hold a current Australian GA Handicap or equivalent overseas handicap.
male and female professional golfers who are members of the Australian PGA or equivalent overseas professional organisation.
Registration – Competitors must register 30 minutes prior to their allotted tee time at the Host Club.
Conditions re clubs, balls etc can be found on AGHS website… http://www.australiangolfheritage.org.au/hickoryconditions.html
Distance measuring devices are not permitted
Motorised carts are permitted
Match Committee for the event – Les Browne, Kim Hastie, Phil Baird, John Trevorrow.
Practice – Practice rounds are not available at Woodlands or Kingston Heath
MORE INFO: AGHS website under Hickory Golf page