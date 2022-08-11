The Perfect Senior Swing? Golf Tips Video

In this newly compiled golf tips video former Australian PGA playing professional Craig Hanson offers a number of suggestion on how older golfers can improve their ball striking.

Hanson says as the body slows older golfers need to pick up speed from somewhere, and offers concentrating on better hand and wrist movement as an area of great possible improvement.

Towards the end of the video it spruiks Hanson’s instruction website and system WorldClassGolf.Com, but as always in such instances, whether you subscribe or sign up to anything is entirely your decision.