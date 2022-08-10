The 2022 Gold Coast Masters has $10,000 on offer for a lucky club golfer

The very popular Gold Coast Masters Golf Championship – touted as Australia’s best tournament for club golfers – is back for its 26th edition this year with the added allure of a $10,000 prize to one lucky winner.
A few years back we played in this event, conducted at some of the Gold Coast’s top resort golf courses, and it was certainly a top week… on and off the course.
The people behind the event – Go Golfing – have built up a strong reputation in the golf tourism space over the years and always strive to ensure participants in their many Australian and international events have an enjoyable time as possible.
The 2022 Gold Coast Masters will be played from Monday 26 October to Friday 29 October at Links Hope Island, Royal Pines, Lakelands, Palm Meadows and The Glades golf courses.
THE FORMAT
AGE GROUPS & HANDICAP DIVISIONS
EARLY BIRD OFFER
Book by 15 August 2022 to receive:
EARLY BIRD golfer package price (just $999 – save $100)
10 BONUS entries into the major prize draw
1 EXTRA BONUS entry into the major prize draw for every year you’ve attended the Gold Coast Masters
Dozen premium golf balls OR $50 Drummond Golf voucher (collect at Tournament Registration)
There are various added social events during the week, including a welcome reception on the Sunday evening and a gala presentation dinner on the Friday night.
For bookings and further details including accommodation and other options click here