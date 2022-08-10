The 2022 Gold Coast Masters has $10,000 on offer for a lucky club golfer

The very popular Gold Coast Masters Golf Championship – touted as Australia’s best tournament for club golfers – is back for its 26th edition this year with the added allure of a $10,000 prize to one lucky winner.

A few years back we played in this event, conducted at some of the Gold Coast’s top resort golf courses, and it was certainly a top week… on and off the course.

The people behind the event – Go Golfing – have built up a strong reputation in the golf tourism space over the years and always strive to ensure participants in their many Australian and international events have an enjoyable time as possible.

The 2022 Gold Coast Masters will be played from Monday 26 October to Friday 29 October at Links Hope Island, Royal Pines, Lakelands, Palm Meadows and The Glades golf courses.

THE FORMAT

The Championship will be a 72-hole single stableford event. “A” grade golfers will also be eligible to compete for a 72-hole ‘gross’ event. Competition rounds will be conducted on Monday 26 October, Tuesday 27 October, Thursday 28 October and Friday 29 October 2021.

AGE GROUPS & HANDICAP DIVISIONS

You are guaranteed to play with golfers your own age and standard ( 35-55, 56-65 & 66+ for men & ladies). Divisions played in A, B & C grades (max handicap 36men; 45 ladies). Age and handicap divisions may be adjusted based on entries.