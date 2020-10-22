V J Singh suggests giving your golf swing a towelling: golf swing tips

GOLF towels come in handy for a multitude of uses on the golf course, even occasionally mopping the brow after all that successful effort, but three time major winner V J Singh reckons they can also help with a drill to improve your golf swing.

The 57 year old is a 34 time time US PGA TOUR winner so the fact he still at times practices with towel has got to say something.

Singh took to Facebook this week with this advice:

“A good way to help eliminate too much lift in your backswing is by using a towel under your arm during practice. It helps focus your arm position in the backswing and improve your ball striking. Start with a few smooth swings to get the hang of it, and swing as normal once you feel the consistency in your swing and speed.”