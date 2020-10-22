Adam Scott tests positive for Covid-19: his US Masters in doubt

By
Brian O'Hare
-

Adam Scott

ADAM SCOTT has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus and has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled US PGA Tour appearance this week at the Zozo Championship in California.

The former world number one and 2013 Masters champion has played sparingly this year and is now in serious doubt for the rescheduled Masters which is due to begin on November 12.

Scott, 40, is the second top tour player to receive a positive test recently with current world number one Dustin Johnson testing positive last week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Tony Finau has also been sidelined.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said.

Scott has played only a handful of tour events during the global pandemic and predominantly stayed in Australia in the opening half of the year.

Currently ranked world number 15, Scott has not played since the US Open at Winged Foot in New York last month, where he finished tied-38th behind Bryson DeChambeau.

He was intending to use his tour appearance this weekend  to fine tune for the Masters. Those plans are now in serious doubt. Under tour guidelines he will have to self isolate for 10 days, when his immediate playing future may be clearer.

Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

