Adam Scott tests positive for Covid-19: his US Masters in doubt

ADAM SCOTT has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus and has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled US PGA Tour appearance this week at the Zozo Championship in California.

The former world number one and 2013 Masters champion has played sparingly this year and is now in serious doubt for the rescheduled Masters which is due to begin on November 12.

Scott, 40, is the second top tour player to receive a positive test recently with current world number one Dustin Johnson testing positive last week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas. Tony Finau has also been sidelined.