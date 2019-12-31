NSW Veteran Golf: 2020 Week of Golf Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.
Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.
The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
|01 Feb 2020 ~ 10 Dec 2020
|2020 Week of Golf Program
Various
email:- john1.a.daley@bigpond.com
|John Daley Program Co ordinator NSWVGA
0417 673723
Bookings Open
|03 Feb 2020 ~ 07 Feb 2020
|MYALL COAST
Hawks Nest Golf Club
email:- myallcoastvets@gmail.com
|David Merrryweather
0414 266 499
Bookings CLOSED
|10 Feb 2020 ~ 14 Feb 2020
|SHOALHAVEN WEEK OF GOLF
Shoalhaven Heads Nowra St Georges Basin Worrigee Links
email:- shoalhavenwog@gmail.com
|Graeme Wearne
0412 288 568
Bookings Open
|17 Feb 2020 ~ 21 Feb 2020
|Illawarra Week of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Gerringong, The Links, Wollongong
email:- illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|Stephen Wicks
0419486456
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|24 Feb 2020 ~ 28 Feb 2020
|BLUE MOUNTAINS
Wentworth Falls Leura Blackheath Lithgow
email:- bmvga.wog@gmail.com
|Richard Ledden-Cooper/Jim Anderson
0427 218 411
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|02 Mar 2020 ~ 06 Mar 2020
|CENTRAL WEST WEEK OF GOLF
Duntryleague Wentworth Orange Ex Services
email:- brian_kellett@bigpond.com
|Brian Kellett
0427 456636
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|09 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Mar 2020
|UPPER HUNTER WEEK OF GOLF
Muswellbrook Golf Club
email:- paulgorman50@bigpond.com
|Paul Gorman
0447413213
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|09 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Mar 2020
|16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020
|TAMWORTH WEEK OF GOLF
Tamworth Golf Club Longyard Golf Club
email:- tlvwog@gmail.com
|Paul McDougall
0407618958
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020
|TOCUMWAL WEEK OF GOLF
Tocumwal Golf Club
email:- admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|Mike Keen
0421643064
Bookings Open
|23 Mar 2020 ~ 25 Mar 2020
|NSWVGA STROKE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Richmond Dunheved Stonecutters Ridge
email:- lesknox@optusnet.com.au
|Les Knox
02 4735 4903 0418 692 675
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020
|NARRABRI WEEK OF GOLF
Narrabri Golf Club
email:- paul.gordon@narrabrirsl.com.au
|Loretta Bell
0429923448
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020
|RICH RIVER WEEK OF GOLF
Rich River Golf Club
email:- golfpro@richriver.com.au
|Richard Caiolfa
03 54813372
Bookings Open
|30 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020
|30 Mar 2020 ~ 03 Apr 2020
|Moree Veterans Week of Golf
Moree Golf Club
email:- paullwilde@me.com
|Paul Wilde
0428521599
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|06 Apr 2020 ~ 19 Apr 2020
|06 Apr 2020 ~ 09 Apr 2020
|URALLA WEEK OF GOLF
Uralla Golf Club
email:- chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|10 Apr 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020
|13 Apr 2020 ~ 27 Apr 2020
|13 Apr 2020 ~ 17 Apr 2020
|20 Apr 2020 ~ 21 Apr 2020
|TUMUT / GUNDAGAI WEEK OF GOLF
Tumut Golf Club
email:- proshoptumut@gmail.com
|Helen Pearce
02 69471139
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|23 Apr 2020 ~ 24 Apr 2020
|Gundagai
Gundagai Golf Club
email:- garyb@gdsclub.com.au
|Gary Begg
69 441926
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020
|COOTAMUNDRA WEEK OF GOLF
Cootamundra Golf Club
email:- cootawog@gmail.com.
|Kate White
0438 426 484
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020
|ARMIDALE WEEK OF GOLF
Armidale Golf Club
email:- risland2@bigpond.com
|Bernie Perkins
0427496756
Bookings Open
|02 May 2020 ~ 03 May 2020
|NSWVGA MIXED SANDGREEN 4BBB C’SHIPS
Grenfell Golf Club
email:- peteshirl@hotmail.com
|Peter Mawhinney
02 63432222
Bookings Open
|04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020
|FORBES WEEK OF GOLF
Forbes Golf Club
email:- lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Lyn Roberts
02 68523473
Bookings Open
|04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020
|TENTERFIELD WEEK OF GOLF
Tenterfield Golf Club
email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407439865
Bookings Open
|11 May 2020 ~ 15 May 2020
|CASINO WEEK OF GOLF
Casino Golf Club
email:- casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com
|John Weaver
0417717005
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|18 May 2020 ~ 22 May 2020
|GRAFTON WEEK OF GOLF
Grafton Golf Club
email:- graftongolfclub@bigpond.com
|Jeff Hackett
0401154009
Bookings Cancelled
|25 May 2020 ~ 29 May 2020
|BUCKETS WAY WEEK OF GOLF
Gloucester Golf Club
email:- buettel@ozemail.com.au
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|01 Jun 2020 ~ 05 Jun 2020
|GREAT LAKES WEEK OF GOLF
Tuncurry Golf Club Foster Golf Club
email:- lsa47294@bigpond.net.au
|Martin Salt
0408609497
Bookings Open
|08 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jun 2020
|08 Jun 2020 ~ 08 Jun 2020
|15 Jun 2020 ~ 19 Jun 2020
|22 Jun 2020 ~ 26 Jun 2020
|LAKE MACQUARIE CLASSIC WOG
Toronto Golf Club
email:- narenne.anniwell@gmail.com
|Narene Anniwell
02 4975 2326
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|29 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jul 2020
|29 Jun 2020 ~ 03 Jul 2020
|NAMBUCCA HEADS WEEK OF GOLF
Nambucca Island Golf Club
email:- landian50@iinet.net.au
|Ian Vidler
0477905102
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|06 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020
|06 Jul 2020 ~ 10 Jul 2020
|SAWTELL WEEK OF GOLF
Sawtell Golf Club
email:- cava112@bigpond.com
|Rachael Jacobson
02 66531006
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|13 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020
|MACLEAN WEEK OF GOLF
Maclean Golf Club
email:- macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Geoff Grayson
0409030751
Bookings Open
|20 Jul 2020 ~ 24 Jul 2020
|BALLINA WEEK OF GOLF
Ballina Golf Club
email:- ballinawog@gmail.com
|Rod Fayle
0431724191
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020
|MURWILLUMBAH WEEK OF GOLF
Murwillumbah Golf Club
email:- murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Ray Kent
0410570488
Bookings Open
|27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020
|SAPPHIRE COAST WEEK OF GOLF
Tura Beach Eden Bega Pambula-Merimbula Golf Club
email:- golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Norm Hamilton
0418323891
Bookings Open
|03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020
|COOLANGATTA TWEED HEADS WOG
Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club
email:- ross.lever@bigpond.com
|Ross Lever
02 7557 2794
Bookings Open
|03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020
|EUROBODALLA WEEK OF GOLF
Catalina Golf Club Moruya Golf Club
email:- anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com
|Peter Edwards
0409270376
Bookings Open
|10 Aug 2020 ~ 14 Aug 2020
|YAMBA WEEK OF GOLF
Yamba Golf and Country Club
email:- vets@yambagolf.com.au
|Greg Starr
0412076710
Download Entry
Bookings Open
Web site
|17 Aug 2020 ~ 21 Aug 2020
|COFFS HARBOUR WEEK OF GOLF
Coffs Harbour Golf Club
email:- spidervernon@yahoo.com
|Peter Vernon
0422 010 343
Bookings Open
|24 Aug 2020 ~ 28 Aug 2020
|MACLEAY VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF
South West Rocks Golf Club Kempsey Golf Club Frederickton Golf Club
email:- swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Frank Ryan
0429787090
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|31 Aug 2020 ~ 01 Sep 2020
|PORT MACQUARIE VETS OPEN TOURNAMENT
Port Macquarie Golf Club
email:- portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|John Tracey
0437398705
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|03 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Sep 2020
|Wauchope Country Club
Wauchope Country Club
email:- gregs.1@bigpond.com
|Greg Stewart
02 65840852 or 0403151303
Bookings Open
|07 Sep 2020 ~ 11 Sep 2020
|MUDGEE WEEK OF GOLF
Mudgee Golf Club
email:- mudgeevets@gmail.com
|David Halpin
02 63733374
Download Results
|12 Sep 2020 ~ 13 Sep 2020
|NSWVGA SANDGREENS 4BBB CHAMPIONSHIPS
Narromine Golf Club
email:- norm_lewis@hotmail.com
|Norm Lewis
02 68894212 or 0408463915
Bookings Open
|14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020
|DUBBO VETERANS WEEK OF GOLF
Dubbo Golf Club
email:- poko1405@gmail.com
|Phil Osborne
0418 636 008
Bookings Open
|14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020
|BRISBANE WATERS WEEK OF GOLF
Toukley Golf Club Everglades Golf Club and Gosford Golf Club
email:- bob.byrne1@bigpond.com
|Bob Byrne
0418669656
Bookings Open
|19 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Oct 2020
|21 Sep 2020 ~ 25 Sep 2020
|SAPPHIRE CITY WEEK OF GOLF
Inverell Golf Club
email:- shadlow8@bigpond.com
|Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|21 Sep 2020 ~ 26 Sep 2020
|Silver City WOG Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
email:- martin_dg@bigpond.com
|Dennis Martin
08 80877217
Download Results
|24 Sep 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020
|28 Sep 2020 ~ 02 Oct 2020
|NSWVGA MIXED 4BBB MIXED CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tenterfield Golf Club
email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|Bill Eastgate
0407439865
Bookings Open
|05 Oct 2020 ~ 05 Oct 2020
|05 Oct 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020
|Corowa/Howlong WOG
Howlong Golf Club Corowa Golf Club
email:- robjen5@bigpond.com
|Rob Forrest
0407318675
Bookings Open
|12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020
|Manning Valley Week of Golf
Taree Golf Club Tallwoods Golf Club Harrington Golf Club.
email:- psvs@bigpond.net.au
|Peter Stephenson
02 65592457
Bookings Open
|12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020
|DENILIQUIN WEEK OF GOLF
Deniliquin Golf Club
email:- denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Graeme Willoughby
0418577629
Bookings Open
|19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020
|PORT STEPHENS WEEK OF GOLF
Nelson Bay Golf Club Tanilba Bay Golf Club Pacific Dunes Resort Horizons Resort
|
Download Entry
|19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020
|Leeton WOG
Leeton Golf Club
email:- jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Jason Mimmo
02 69533292
Bookings Open
|19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020
|PORT STEPHENS WEEK OF GOLF
Nelson Bay Golf Club Tanilba Bay Golf Club Pacific Dunes Resort Horizons Resort
|Bruce Day
0481054880
Download Entry
Bookings Open
|26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020
|CAMDEN HAVEN WEEK OF GOLF
Kew Golf Club
email:- colvoss@gmail.com
|Col Voss
0413672917
Bookings Open
|26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020
|Griffith October Week of Golf
Griffith
email:- gcox@iinet.net.au
|Gerry Cox
0269629716
Bookings
|02 Nov 2020 ~ 06 Nov 2020
|NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Belmont Golf Club Muree Golf Club Toronto Golf Club Charlestown Golf Club
email:- steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com
|Steve Pryor
0409541051
Bookings Open
|09 Nov 2020 ~ 13 Nov 2020
|SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS WEEK OF GOLF
Bowral Golf Club, Moss Vale Golf Club, Gibraltar Golf Club, Highlands Golf Club
email:- jbowes31@bigpond.com
|John Bowes
0434140984
Bookings Open
|16 Nov 2020 ~ 20 Nov 2020
|CHERRY FESTIVAL WEEK OF GOLF
Young Golf Club
email:- bmkearney@hotmail.com
|Bill Kearney
02 63825555
Bookings Open
|23 Nov 2020 ~ 27 Nov 2020
|SEASIDE VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF
Kiama Golf Club Jamberoo Golf Club
email:- bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|Bob Smith
042966953
Bookings Open
|30 Nov 2020 ~ 04 Dec 2020
|AUSTRALIAN VETERANS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Yarrawonga Golf Club Resort
|TBA
Bookings Open
|07 Dec 2020 ~ 08 Dec 2020
|NSWVGA STATE MEDAL
Port Macquarie Golf Club
email:- ghchristie@bigpond.com or masogj@ozemail.com.au
|Greg Christie or Garry Mason
02 65854770 or 0400795079
Bookings Open