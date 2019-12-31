NSW Veteran Golf: 2020 Week of Golf Program

Participants in the 2019 Jamberoo Valley Veteran Week of Golf event. Photo: Noel Rowsell

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

SEE OUR STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

 

01 Feb 2020 ~ 10 Dec 2020 2020 Week of Golf Program
Various
email:- john1.a.daley@bigpond.com		 John Daley Program Co ordinator NSWVGA
0417 673723

Bookings Open
03 Feb 2020 ~ 07 Feb 2020 MYALL COAST
Hawks Nest Golf Club
email:- myallcoastvets@gmail.com		 David Merrryweather
0414 266 499

Bookings CLOSED
10 Feb 2020 ~ 14 Feb 2020 SHOALHAVEN WEEK OF GOLF
Shoalhaven Heads Nowra St Georges Basin Worrigee Links
email:- shoalhavenwog@gmail.com		 Graeme Wearne
0412 288 568

Bookings Open
Web site
17 Feb 2020 ~ 21 Feb 2020 Illawarra Week of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Gerringong, The Links, Wollongong
email:- illawarravets2019@gmail.com		 Stephen Wicks
0419486456
Download Entry
Bookings Open
24 Feb 2020 ~ 28 Feb 2020 BLUE MOUNTAINS
Wentworth Falls Leura Blackheath Lithgow
email:- bmvga.wog@gmail.com		 Richard Ledden-Cooper/Jim Anderson
0427 218 411
Download Entry
Bookings Open
02 Mar 2020 ~ 06 Mar 2020 CENTRAL WEST WEEK OF GOLF
Duntryleague Wentworth Orange Ex Services
email:- brian_kellett@bigpond.com		 Brian Kellett
0427 456636
Download Entry
Bookings Open
09 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Mar 2020 UPPER HUNTER WEEK OF GOLF
Muswellbrook Golf Club
email:- paulgorman50@bigpond.com		 Paul Gorman
0447413213
Download Entry
Bookings Open
16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020 TAMWORTH WEEK OF GOLF
Tamworth Golf Club Longyard Golf Club
email:- tlvwog@gmail.com		 Paul McDougall
0407618958
Download Entry
Bookings Open
16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020 TOCUMWAL WEEK OF GOLF
Tocumwal Golf Club
email:- admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au		 Mike Keen
0421643064

Bookings Open
23 Mar 2020 ~ 25 Mar 2020 NSWVGA STROKE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Richmond Dunheved Stonecutters Ridge
email:- lesknox@optusnet.com.au		 Les Knox
02 4735 4903 0418 692 675
Download Entry
Bookings Open
23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020 NARRABRI WEEK OF GOLF
Narrabri Golf Club
email:- paul.gordon@narrabrirsl.com.au		 Loretta Bell
0429923448
Download Entry
Bookings Open
23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020 RICH RIVER WEEK OF GOLF
Rich River Golf Club
email:- golfpro@richriver.com.au		 Richard Caiolfa
03 54813372

Bookings Open
30 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020 Vic School Holidays

30 Mar 2020 ~ 03 Apr 2020 Moree Veterans Week of Golf
Moree Golf Club
email:- paullwilde@me.com		 Paul Wilde
0428521599
Download Entry
Bookings Open
06 Apr 2020 ~ 19 Apr 2020 Qld School Holidays

06 Apr 2020 ~ 09 Apr 2020 URALLA WEEK OF GOLF
Uralla Golf Club
email:- chandler.rowan@gmail.com		 Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
Download Entry
Bookings Open
10 Apr 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020 EASTER WEEKEND

13 Apr 2020 ~ 27 Apr 2020 NSW School Holidays

13 Apr 2020 ~ 17 Apr 2020 SPARE WEEK

20 Apr 2020 ~ 21 Apr 2020 TUMUT / GUNDAGAI WEEK OF GOLF
Tumut Golf Club
email:- proshoptumut@gmail.com		 Helen Pearce
02 69471139
Download Entry
Bookings Open
23 Apr 2020 ~ 24 Apr 2020 Gundagai
Gundagai Golf Club
email:- garyb@gdsclub.com.au		 Gary Begg
69 441926
Download Entry
Bookings Open
27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020 COOTAMUNDRA WEEK OF GOLF
Cootamundra Golf Club
email:- cootawog@gmail.com.		 Kate White
0438 426 484
Download Entry
Bookings Open
27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020 ARMIDALE WEEK OF GOLF
Armidale Golf Club
email:- risland2@bigpond.com		 Bernie Perkins
0427496756

Bookings Open
02 May 2020 ~ 03 May 2020 NSWVGA MIXED SANDGREEN 4BBB C’SHIPS
Grenfell Golf Club
email:- peteshirl@hotmail.com		 Peter Mawhinney
02 63432222

Bookings Open
04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020 FORBES WEEK OF GOLF
Forbes Golf Club
email:- lvgolf@optusnet.com.au		 Lyn Roberts
02 68523473

Bookings Open
04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020 TENTERFIELD WEEK OF GOLF
Tenterfield Golf Club
email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407439865

Bookings Open
11 May 2020 ~ 15 May 2020 CASINO WEEK OF GOLF
Casino Golf Club
email:- casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com		 John Weaver
0417717005
Download Entry
Bookings Open
18 May 2020 ~ 22 May 2020 GRAFTON WEEK OF GOLF
Grafton Golf Club
email:- graftongolfclub@bigpond.com		 Jeff Hackett
0401154009

Bookings Cancelled
25 May 2020 ~ 29 May 2020 BUCKETS WAY WEEK OF GOLF
Gloucester Golf Club
email:- buettel@ozemail.com.au		 Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
Download Entry
Bookings Open
01 Jun 2020 ~ 05 Jun 2020 GREAT LAKES WEEK OF GOLF
Tuncurry Golf Club Foster Golf Club
email:- lsa47294@bigpond.net.au		 Martin Salt
0408609497

Bookings Open
Web site
08 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jun 2020 SPARE WEEK

08 Jun 2020 ~ 08 Jun 2020 Queens Birthday

Bookings
15 Jun 2020 ~ 19 Jun 2020 SPARE WEEK

22 Jun 2020 ~ 26 Jun 2020 LAKE MACQUARIE CLASSIC WOG
Toronto Golf Club
email:- narenne.anniwell@gmail.com		 Narene Anniwell
02 4975 2326
Download Entry
Bookings Open
29 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jul 2020 Qld & Vic School Holidays

29 Jun 2020 ~ 03 Jul 2020 NAMBUCCA HEADS WEEK OF GOLF
Nambucca Island Golf Club
email:- landian50@iinet.net.au		 Ian Vidler
0477905102
Download Entry
Bookings Open
06 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020 NSW School Holidays

06 Jul 2020 ~ 10 Jul 2020 SAWTELL WEEK OF GOLF
Sawtell Golf Club
email:- cava112@bigpond.com		 Rachael Jacobson
02 66531006
Download Entry
Bookings Open
13 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020 MACLEAN WEEK OF GOLF
Maclean Golf Club
email:- macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com		 Geoff Grayson
0409030751

Bookings Open
20 Jul 2020 ~ 24 Jul 2020 BALLINA WEEK OF GOLF
Ballina Golf Club
email:- ballinawog@gmail.com		 Rod Fayle
0431724191
Download Entry
Bookings Open
27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020 MURWILLUMBAH WEEK OF GOLF
Murwillumbah Golf Club
email:- murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com		 Ray Kent
0410570488

Bookings Open
27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020 SAPPHIRE COAST WEEK OF GOLF
Tura Beach Eden Bega Pambula-Merimbula Golf Club
email:- golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au		 Norm Hamilton
0418323891

Bookings Open
03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020 COOLANGATTA TWEED HEADS WOG
Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club
email:- ross.lever@bigpond.com		 Ross Lever
02 7557 2794

Bookings Open
03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020 EUROBODALLA WEEK OF GOLF
Catalina Golf Club Moruya Golf Club
email:- anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com		 Peter Edwards
0409270376

Bookings Open
10 Aug 2020 ~ 14 Aug 2020 YAMBA WEEK OF GOLF
Yamba Golf and Country Club
email:- vets@yambagolf.com.au		 Greg Starr
0412076710
Download Entry
Bookings Open
Web site
17 Aug 2020 ~ 21 Aug 2020 COFFS HARBOUR WEEK OF GOLF
Coffs Harbour Golf Club
email:- spidervernon@yahoo.com		 Peter Vernon
0422 010 343

Bookings Open
24 Aug 2020 ~ 28 Aug 2020 MACLEAY VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF
South West Rocks Golf Club Kempsey Golf Club Frederickton Golf Club
email:- swrvetsgolf@gmail.com		 Frank Ryan
0429787090
Download Entry
Bookings Open
31 Aug 2020 ~ 01 Sep 2020 PORT MACQUARIE VETS OPEN TOURNAMENT
Port Macquarie Golf Club
email:- portmacquarievets@hotmail.com		 John Tracey
0437398705
Download Entry
Bookings Open
03 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Sep 2020 Wauchope Country Club
Wauchope Country Club
email:- gregs.1@bigpond.com		 Greg Stewart
02 65840852 or 0403151303

Bookings Open
07 Sep 2020 ~ 11 Sep 2020 MUDGEE WEEK OF GOLF
Mudgee Golf Club
email:- mudgeevets@gmail.com		 David Halpin
02 63733374
Download Results
12 Sep 2020 ~ 13 Sep 2020 NSWVGA SANDGREENS 4BBB CHAMPIONSHIPS
Narromine Golf Club
email:- norm_lewis@hotmail.com		 Norm Lewis
02 68894212 or 0408463915

Bookings Open
14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020 DUBBO VETERANS WEEK OF GOLF
Dubbo Golf Club
email:- poko1405@gmail.com		 Phil Osborne
0418 636 008

Bookings Open
14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020 BRISBANE WATERS WEEK OF GOLF
Toukley Golf Club Everglades Golf Club and Gosford Golf Club
email:- bob.byrne1@bigpond.com		 Bob Byrne
0418669656

Bookings Open
19 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Oct 2020 Qld & Vic School Holidays

21 Sep 2020 ~ 25 Sep 2020 SAPPHIRE CITY WEEK OF GOLF
Inverell Golf Club
email:- shadlow8@bigpond.com		 Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332
Download Entry
Bookings Open
21 Sep 2020 ~ 26 Sep 2020 Silver City WOG Tournament
Broken Hill Country Club
email:- martin_dg@bigpond.com		 Dennis Martin
08 80877217
Download Results
24 Sep 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020 NSW School Holidays

28 Sep 2020 ~ 02 Oct 2020 NSWVGA MIXED 4BBB MIXED CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tenterfield Golf Club
email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com		 Bill Eastgate
0407439865

Bookings Open
05 Oct 2020 ~ 05 Oct 2020 Labour Day

05 Oct 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020 Corowa/Howlong WOG
Howlong Golf Club Corowa Golf Club
email:- robjen5@bigpond.com		 Rob Forrest
0407318675

Bookings Open
12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020 Manning Valley Week of Golf
Taree Golf Club Tallwoods Golf Club Harrington Golf Club.
email:- psvs@bigpond.net.au		 Peter Stephenson
02 65592457

Bookings Open
12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020 DENILIQUIN WEEK OF GOLF
Deniliquin Golf Club
email:- denigolf@bigpond.net.au		 Graeme Willoughby
0418577629

Bookings Open
19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020 PORT STEPHENS WEEK OF GOLF
Nelson Bay Golf Club Tanilba Bay Golf Club Pacific Dunes Resort Horizons Resort

Download Entry
Bookings Open
19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020 Leeton WOG
Leeton Golf Club
email:- jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au		 Jason Mimmo
02 69533292

Bookings Open
19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020 PORT STEPHENS WEEK OF GOLF
Nelson Bay Golf Club Tanilba Bay Golf Club Pacific Dunes Resort Horizons Resort
 Bruce Day
0481054880
Download Entry
Bookings Open
26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020 CAMDEN HAVEN WEEK OF GOLF
Kew Golf Club
email:- colvoss@gmail.com		 Col Voss
0413672917

Bookings Open
26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020 Griffith October Week of Golf
Griffith
email:- gcox@iinet.net.au		 Gerry Cox
0269629716

02 Nov 2020 ~ 06 Nov 2020 NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS
Belmont Golf Club Muree Golf Club Toronto Golf Club Charlestown Golf Club
email:- steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com		 Steve Pryor
0409541051

Bookings Open
09 Nov 2020 ~ 13 Nov 2020 SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS WEEK OF GOLF
Bowral Golf Club, Moss Vale Golf Club, Gibraltar Golf Club, Highlands Golf Club
email:- jbowes31@bigpond.com		 John Bowes
0434140984

Bookings Open
16 Nov 2020 ~ 20 Nov 2020 CHERRY FESTIVAL WEEK OF GOLF
Young Golf Club
email:- bmkearney@hotmail.com		 Bill Kearney
02 63825555

Bookings Open
23 Nov 2020 ~ 27 Nov 2020 SEASIDE VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF
Kiama Golf Club Jamberoo Golf Club
email:- bobsmith6@bigpond.com		 Bob Smith
042966953

Bookings Open
30 Nov 2020 ~ 04 Dec 2020 AUSTRALIAN VETERANS CHAMPIONSHIPS
Yarrawonga Golf Club Resort
 TBA

Bookings Open
07 Dec 2020 ~ 08 Dec 2020 NSWVGA STATE MEDAL
Port Macquarie Golf Club
email:- ghchristie@bigpond.com or masogj@ozemail.com.au		 Greg Christie or Garry Mason
02 65854770 or 0400795079

Bookings Open
Brian O'Hare
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

