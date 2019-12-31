NSW Veteran Golf: 2020 Week of Golf Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises one of the most comprehensive programs of Weeks of Golf for older golfers in the country.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, we reproduce the 2019 NSW vets week of golf program,including contact details for the various events.

For the latest news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

The veteran golf tournaments are always a great week mixing golf, travel and social elements and it’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

01 Feb 2020 ~ 10 Dec 2020 2020 Week of Golf Program

Various

email:- john1.a.daley@bigpond.com John Daley Program Co ordinator NSWVGA

0417 673723 Bookings Open

03 Feb 2020 ~ 07 Feb 2020 MYALL COAST

Hawks Nest Golf Club

email:- myallcoastvets@gmail.com David Merrryweather

0414 266 499 Bookings CLOSED

10 Feb 2020 ~ 14 Feb 2020 SHOALHAVEN WEEK OF GOLF

Shoalhaven Heads Nowra St Georges Basin Worrigee Links

email:- shoalhavenwog@gmail.com Graeme Wearne

0412 288 568 Bookings Open

Web site

17 Feb 2020 ~ 21 Feb 2020 Illawarra Week of Golf

Port Kembla, The Grange, Gerringong, The Links, Wollongong

email:- illawarravets2019@gmail.com Stephen Wicks

0419486456

Download Entry

Bookings Open

24 Feb 2020 ~ 28 Feb 2020 BLUE MOUNTAINS

Wentworth Falls Leura Blackheath Lithgow

email:- bmvga.wog@gmail.com Richard Ledden-Cooper/Jim Anderson

0427 218 411

Download Entry

Bookings Open

02 Mar 2020 ~ 06 Mar 2020 CENTRAL WEST WEEK OF GOLF

Duntryleague Wentworth Orange Ex Services

email:- brian_kellett@bigpond.com Brian Kellett

0427 456636

Download Entry

Bookings Open

09 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Mar 2020 UPPER HUNTER WEEK OF GOLF

Muswellbrook Golf Club

email:- paulgorman50@bigpond.com Paul Gorman

0447413213

Download Entry

Bookings Open

09 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Mar 2020 COROWA HOWLONG WEEK OF GOLF

Corowa Golf Club Howlong Golf Club

email:- tim@howlonggolf.com.au Tim Cameron

02 60265321 Bookings Open

16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020 TAMWORTH WEEK OF GOLF

Tamworth Golf Club Longyard Golf Club

email:- tlvwog@gmail.com Paul McDougall

0407618958

Download Entry

Bookings Open

16 Mar 2020 ~ 20 Mar 2020 TOCUMWAL WEEK OF GOLF

Tocumwal Golf Club

email:- admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au Mike Keen

0421643064 Bookings Open

23 Mar 2020 ~ 25 Mar 2020 NSWVGA STROKE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Richmond Dunheved Stonecutters Ridge

email:- lesknox@optusnet.com.au Les Knox

02 4735 4903 0418 692 675

Download Entry

Bookings Open

23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020 NARRABRI WEEK OF GOLF

Narrabri Golf Club

email:- paul.gordon@narrabrirsl.com.au Loretta Bell

0429923448

Download Entry

Bookings Open

23 Mar 2020 ~ 27 Mar 2020 RICH RIVER WEEK OF GOLF

Rich River Golf Club

email:- golfpro@richriver.com.au Richard Caiolfa

03 54813372 Bookings Open

30 Mar 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020 Vic School Holidays Bookings

30 Mar 2020 ~ 03 Apr 2020 Moree Veterans Week of Golf

Moree Golf Club

email:- paullwilde@me.com Paul Wilde

0428521599

Download Entry

Bookings Open

06 Apr 2020 ~ 19 Apr 2020 Qld School Holidays Bookings

06 Apr 2020 ~ 09 Apr 2020 URALLA WEEK OF GOLF

Uralla Golf Club

email:- chandler.rowan@gmail.com Rowan Chandler

0412 066 807

Download Entry

Bookings Open

10 Apr 2020 ~ 13 Apr 2020 EASTER WEEKEND Bookings

13 Apr 2020 ~ 27 Apr 2020 NSW School Holidays Bookings

13 Apr 2020 ~ 17 Apr 2020 SPARE WEEK Bookings

20 Apr 2020 ~ 21 Apr 2020 TUMUT / GUNDAGAI WEEK OF GOLF

Tumut Golf Club

email:- proshoptumut@gmail.com Helen Pearce

02 69471139

Download Entry

Bookings Open

23 Apr 2020 ~ 24 Apr 2020 Gundagai

Gundagai Golf Club

email:- garyb@gdsclub.com.au Gary Begg

69 441926

Download Entry

Bookings Open

27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020 COOTAMUNDRA WEEK OF GOLF

Cootamundra Golf Club

email:- cootawog@gmail.com. Kate White

0438 426 484

Download Entry

Bookings Open

27 Apr 2020 ~ 01 May 2020 ARMIDALE WEEK OF GOLF

Armidale Golf Club

email:- risland2@bigpond.com Bernie Perkins

0427496756 Bookings Open

02 May 2020 ~ 03 May 2020 NSWVGA MIXED SANDGREEN 4BBB C’SHIPS

Grenfell Golf Club

email:- peteshirl@hotmail.com Peter Mawhinney

02 63432222 Bookings Open

04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020 FORBES WEEK OF GOLF

Forbes Golf Club

email:- lvgolf@optusnet.com.au Lyn Roberts

02 68523473 Bookings Open

04 May 2020 ~ 08 May 2020 TENTERFIELD WEEK OF GOLF

Tenterfield Golf Club

email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Bill Eastgate

0407439865 Bookings Open

11 May 2020 ~ 15 May 2020 CASINO WEEK OF GOLF

Casino Golf Club

email:- casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com John Weaver

0417717005

Download Entry

Bookings Open

18 May 2020 ~ 22 May 2020 GRAFTON WEEK OF GOLF

Grafton Golf Club

email:- graftongolfclub@bigpond.com Jeff Hackett

0401154009 Bookings Cancelled

25 May 2020 ~ 29 May 2020 BUCKETS WAY WEEK OF GOLF

Gloucester Golf Club

email:- buettel@ozemail.com.au Peter Buettel

0429 208 944

Download Entry

Bookings Open

01 Jun 2020 ~ 05 Jun 2020 GREAT LAKES WEEK OF GOLF

Tuncurry Golf Club Foster Golf Club

email:- lsa47294@bigpond.net.au Martin Salt

0408609497 Bookings Open

Web site

08 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jun 2020 SPARE WEEK Bookings

08 Jun 2020 ~ 08 Jun 2020 Queens Birthday Bookings

15 Jun 2020 ~ 19 Jun 2020 SPARE WEEK Bookings

22 Jun 2020 ~ 26 Jun 2020 LAKE MACQUARIE CLASSIC WOG

Toronto Golf Club

email:- narenne.anniwell@gmail.com Narene Anniwell

02 4975 2326

Download Entry

Bookings Open

29 Jun 2020 ~ 12 Jul 2020 Qld & Vic School Holidays Bookings

29 Jun 2020 ~ 03 Jul 2020 NAMBUCCA HEADS WEEK OF GOLF

Nambucca Island Golf Club

email:- landian50@iinet.net.au Ian Vidler

0477905102

Download Entry

Bookings Open

06 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020 NSW School Holidays Bookings

06 Jul 2020 ~ 10 Jul 2020 SAWTELL WEEK OF GOLF

Sawtell Golf Club

email:- cava112@bigpond.com Rachael Jacobson

02 66531006

Download Entry

Bookings Open

13 Jul 2020 ~ 17 Jul 2020 MACLEAN WEEK OF GOLF

Maclean Golf Club

email:- macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com Geoff Grayson

0409030751 Bookings Open

20 Jul 2020 ~ 24 Jul 2020 BALLINA WEEK OF GOLF

Ballina Golf Club

email:- ballinawog@gmail.com Rod Fayle

0431724191

Download Entry

Bookings Open

27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020 MURWILLUMBAH WEEK OF GOLF

Murwillumbah Golf Club

email:- murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com Ray Kent

0410570488 Bookings Open

27 Jul 2020 ~ 31 Jul 2020 SAPPHIRE COAST WEEK OF GOLF

Tura Beach Eden Bega Pambula-Merimbula Golf Club

email:- golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au Norm Hamilton

0418323891 Bookings Open

03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020 COOLANGATTA TWEED HEADS WOG

Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club

email:- ross.lever@bigpond.com Ross Lever

02 7557 2794 Bookings Open

03 Aug 2020 ~ 07 Aug 2020 EUROBODALLA WEEK OF GOLF

Catalina Golf Club Moruya Golf Club

email:- anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com Peter Edwards

0409270376 Bookings Open

10 Aug 2020 ~ 14 Aug 2020 YAMBA WEEK OF GOLF

Yamba Golf and Country Club

email:- vets@yambagolf.com.au Greg Starr

0412076710

Download Entry

Bookings Open

Web site

17 Aug 2020 ~ 21 Aug 2020 COFFS HARBOUR WEEK OF GOLF

Coffs Harbour Golf Club

email:- spidervernon@yahoo.com Peter Vernon

0422 010 343 Bookings Open

24 Aug 2020 ~ 28 Aug 2020 MACLEAY VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF

South West Rocks Golf Club Kempsey Golf Club Frederickton Golf Club

email:- swrvetsgolf@gmail.com Frank Ryan

0429787090

Download Entry

Bookings Open

31 Aug 2020 ~ 01 Sep 2020 PORT MACQUARIE VETS OPEN TOURNAMENT

Port Macquarie Golf Club

email:- portmacquarievets@hotmail.com John Tracey

0437398705

Download Entry

Bookings Open

03 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Sep 2020 Wauchope Country Club

Wauchope Country Club

email:- gregs.1@bigpond.com Greg Stewart

02 65840852 or 0403151303 Bookings Open

07 Sep 2020 ~ 11 Sep 2020 MUDGEE WEEK OF GOLF

Mudgee Golf Club

email:- mudgeevets@gmail.com David Halpin

02 63733374

Download Results

12 Sep 2020 ~ 13 Sep 2020 NSWVGA SANDGREENS 4BBB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Narromine Golf Club

email:- norm_lewis@hotmail.com Norm Lewis

02 68894212 or 0408463915 Bookings Open

14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020 DUBBO VETERANS WEEK OF GOLF

Dubbo Golf Club

email:- poko1405@gmail.com Phil Osborne

0418 636 008 Bookings Open

14 Sep 2020 ~ 18 Sep 2020 BRISBANE WATERS WEEK OF GOLF

Toukley Golf Club Everglades Golf Club and Gosford Golf Club

email:- bob.byrne1@bigpond.com Bob Byrne

0418669656 Bookings Open

19 Sep 2020 ~ 04 Oct 2020 Qld & Vic School Holidays Bookings

21 Sep 2020 ~ 25 Sep 2020 SAPPHIRE CITY WEEK OF GOLF

Inverell Golf Club

email:- shadlow8@bigpond.com Jim Shadlow

0413 381 332

Download Entry

Bookings Open

21 Sep 2020 ~ 26 Sep 2020 Silver City WOG Tournament

Broken Hill Country Club

email:- martin_dg@bigpond.com Dennis Martin

08 80877217

Download Results

24 Sep 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020 NSW School Holidays Bookings

28 Sep 2020 ~ 02 Oct 2020 NSWVGA MIXED 4BBB MIXED CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tenterfield Golf Club

email:- eastgatewr1@bigpond.com Bill Eastgate

0407439865 Bookings Open

05 Oct 2020 ~ 05 Oct 2020 Labour Day Bookings

05 Oct 2020 ~ 09 Oct 2020 Corowa/Howlong WOG

Howlong Golf Club Corowa Golf Club

email:- robjen5@bigpond.com Rob Forrest

0407318675 Bookings Open

12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020 Manning Valley Week of Golf

Taree Golf Club Tallwoods Golf Club Harrington Golf Club.

email:- psvs@bigpond.net.au Peter Stephenson

02 65592457 Bookings Open

12 Oct 2020 ~ 16 Oct 2020 DENILIQUIN WEEK OF GOLF

Deniliquin Golf Club

email:- denigolf@bigpond.net.au Graeme Willoughby

0418577629 Bookings Open

19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020 PORT STEPHENS WEEK OF GOLF

Nelson Bay Golf Club Tanilba Bay Golf Club Pacific Dunes Resort Horizons Resort

Download Entry

Bookings Open

19 Oct 2020 ~ 23 Oct 2020 Leeton WOG

Leeton Golf Club

email:- jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au Jason Mimmo

02 69533292 Bookings Open

26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020 CAMDEN HAVEN WEEK OF GOLF

Kew Golf Club

email:- colvoss@gmail.com Col Voss

0413672917 Bookings Open

26 Oct 2020 ~ 30 Oct 2020 Griffith October Week of Golf

Griffith

email:- gcox@iinet.net.au Gerry Cox

0269629716 Bookings

02 Nov 2020 ~ 06 Nov 2020 NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Belmont Golf Club Muree Golf Club Toronto Golf Club Charlestown Golf Club

email:- steve.pryor.mlt@gmail.com Steve Pryor

0409541051 Bookings Open

09 Nov 2020 ~ 13 Nov 2020 SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS WEEK OF GOLF

Bowral Golf Club, Moss Vale Golf Club, Gibraltar Golf Club, Highlands Golf Club

email:- jbowes31@bigpond.com John Bowes

0434140984 Bookings Open

16 Nov 2020 ~ 20 Nov 2020 CHERRY FESTIVAL WEEK OF GOLF

Young Golf Club

email:- bmkearney@hotmail.com Bill Kearney

02 63825555 Bookings Open

23 Nov 2020 ~ 27 Nov 2020 SEASIDE VALLEY WEEK OF GOLF

Kiama Golf Club Jamberoo Golf Club

email:- bobsmith6@bigpond.com Bob Smith

042966953 Bookings Open

30 Nov 2020 ~ 04 Dec 2020 AUSTRALIAN VETERANS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Yarrawonga Golf Club Resort

TBA Bookings Open