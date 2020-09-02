Saddle up for the 2021 Outback Queensland Masters: a new golf tourism “winner”

WITH the inaugural Outback Queensland Masters having just been announced as a national finalists in the 2020 Australian Event Awards it could be a most opportune time to consider saddling up for the 2021 edition of what is a very out of the ordinary golfing experience.

The first Outback Queensland Master was conducted in 2019 and turned out to be such a golfing blast it has been nominated amongst the Best New Events in Australia.

Event industry leaders and experts from around the country who judge the Australian Event Awards have sifted through hundreds of entries and determined that Outback Queensland Masters deserved to sit amongst the national finalists.

Entries are judged on all aspects of event management including best practice, innovation, marketing, stakeholder engagement and management, sustainability and event legacy.

“It’s almost as good as hearing we had a hole-in-one!” Luke Bates, Queensland State Senior Manager, Golf Australia, said this week.

“To achieve this in the event’s very first year is wonderful recognition for not only our team, but our strategic partners, including Tourism and Events Queensland and the PGA of Australia. We also offer a huge thank you to the six regional communities who hosted the inaugural Outback Queensland Masters, including Roma, Charleville, Winton, Longreach, Boulia and Mount Isa. And of course, to the players and spectators who supported us in our first year travelling from all over Australia to join us.”

The Australian Event Award Winners will be announced in October 2020 at a national awards ceremony in Adelaide.

Whilst the scheduled 2020 Outback Queensland Masters fell victim to Covid-19, the 2021 staging is very much on the table with the announcement it is planned to be held from the 19th June to the 25th July, 2021.

To quote the brochure:

“Join Australia’s most remote golf series. Connect with Queensland’s outback spirit of adventure, play six of the most unique courses in the world, be entertained by outback tales and live music as you dine under the stars of the Milky Way before concluding with the Million Dollar Hole-In-One Challenge in Longreach”.

In the lead-up to the Longreach million dollar hole-in-one opportunity there are five warm up chances with $10,000 hole-in-challenges in Biloela, Charleville, Quilpie, Blackall and Hughenden… ‘Not to mention the extraordinary journey through the landscapes, legends and hospitality of Queensland’s outback’.

2021 EVENT SCHEDULE