Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: August 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up all the latest senior amateur golfing action from around the country, while new contributor Kim Burke reports on the WA and QLD Senior Women’s Championships

NATIONAL

Brewer takes out GCDGA Senior Amateur Championship

On July 29-31, clear skies and the tempting though testing layout of the beautifully presented Links Hope Island, greeted a strong field to contest the Gold Coast Senior Men’s Amateur Championships which was the first Australian Order of Merit event to run since the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

Ken Brewer, from Lynwood Golf Club, NSW, took out the 2020 Gold Coast Senior Men’s Amateur Championship with a 54 hole gross of 221. This left him 5 over par on the par 72 layout. His daily rounds of 73, 75 & 73 could not be matched, with his round of 73 being the equal best gross score recorded by any player in the tournament.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions, a strong field of 84 lined up for the event. Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah), a tournament regular recorded the next best gross of 227 from local Arundel Hills golfer, Ian Frost on 229.

After 36 holes Ken Brewer had a two shot lead over Warren Colefax, Ian Frost and David McKenzie but Brewer added another tournament equal best round of 73 for his final round and stamped his authority and dominance over the field.

This was the first year that Ken had contested the event and will join previous winner, Michael Barltrop (NZ), in free tournament entry in 2021. Michael, like many players from overseas, Victoria and greater Sydney were unable to play due to the covid-19 restrictions.

Daily gross and nett events were also played in the age groups 55-59, 60-64 and 65+. “Under normal circumstances we would normally have the four age groups but due to the virus and subsequent smaller field we only had three age groups,” according to GCDGA secretary, Barry Neill.

The 54 hole gross winners were: (55-59) Brad Dowling (Southport); (60-64) Doug Cullam (Monash); (65+) David McKenzie (Meadowbrook). The 54 hole nett winners were: (55-59) Tony Graham (Coolangatta/Tweed); (60-64) Allan Tolley (Coolangatta/Tweed); 65+ Collin Hallum (Redcliffe).

Live scoring via Golf Genius added to the event and players could easily see their scores quickly and efficiently recorded and updated.

“We are already looking forward to the event in 2021 and hope we can get a full field to grace some of the finest golf courses the Gold Coast has to offer,” said Neil Steinhardt, GCDGA President, as he concluded presentations.

Many thanks to Neil and his team for once again running a fantastic national senior event which is now one of the premier events on the National calendar.

Report and photos by Neil Steinhardt GCDGA President

Final scores

221 Ken Brewer (73-75-73)

227 Warren Colefax (73-77-77)

229 Ian frost (75-75-79), Brad Dowling (77-75-77)

230 Doug Cullam (74-78-78), David McKenzie (75-75-80)

231 Geoff Walker (76-78-77)

232 Roger Worms (74-80-78), Robert Barley (78-75-79)

233 Greg Ellis (75-76-82)

Dowling wins a close contest at Mt. Coolum in the QLD Seniors

In the Men’s Queensland senior championship, Brad Dowling held his nerve to emerge victorious by a single shot. Heading into the third and final round, Southport’s Dowling held a two-shot buffer over Ken Brewer (Lynwood) and Warren Colefax (Murwillumbah).

Whilst at various stages in the last 18 holes, at least two of the final group were tied, it was ultimately Dowling’s 54th hole par that bettered Brewer’s bogey and allowed Dowling to lift the trophy. Brad had an impossible shot from behind a big gumtree on the last hole, which he hit a low hooking shot that ended up on the front fringe and he almost holed it for birdie. Ken’s tee shot on 18, although in the middle of the fairway ended in a divot, and his wedge ended short and he failed to get up and down from there, so Brad’s 4 and Ken’s 5 sealed the result.

Colefax finished a shot further back on a 223.

In the men’s nett event, Warren Colefax won with 220 from Doug Evans (Maleny) on 223.

Gratitude is extended to Sharon Purnell, Nathanial Fuller and all the team at Mt Coolum Golf Club for hosting the first state championship since the resumption from the COVID-19 enforced tournament layoff.

The course was in great condition given the recent wet weather, with competitors praising the work of Course Superintendent Robert Kerr and his crew.

The format change which allowed the men and women to compete on the same course over 54-holes of stroke play was well received, with players already making preparations for the 2021 edition.

Report from Golf Australia and Padge Singh

Final scores

221 Brad Dowling (72-76-73)

222 Ken Brewer (79-71-72)

223 Warren Colefax (76-74-73)

227 Ian Frost (77-77-73), Steve Toyne (77-76-74)

230 Brett Ritchie (83-74-73)

231 Peter Wouters (74-77-80)

2020 QLD Senior Women’s Championship

By Kim Burke

The QLD Senior Women’s Championship and QLD Mid Amateur Women’s Championship were this year for the first time held in conjunction with the Senior Men’s Championship. This necessitated a change from matchplay to 54 hole stroke play and a restricted field of 40 senior women and 16 mid amateur women.

The picturesque Mt Coolum Golf Club hosted the event and it’s challenging layout of 6 Par 3’s, 4’s and 5’s combined with tight tree lined fairways and smooth greens provided a great test of Championship golf.

The final round saw the top 4 players within 7 shots of the lead and in a thrilling last nine holes Josie Ryan, Headland GC stormed home in 2 under par to overtake 36 hole leader Kath Griffith, Hervey Bay GC by 2 shots. Robyn Callaghan, Oxley GC who posted the tournament low 2nd and 3rd rounds finished 1 shot further back in 3rd. Josie who is a past two time Australian Senior Women’s Champion was rightly thrilled to win her 6th Qld Senior Championship. Prizes were awarded in 4 age flights and the Championship was also the final counting event for the 2019/20 QLD Senior Womens OOM.

QLD Senior Women’s Champion: Josie Ryan 242, 2nd: Kath Griffith 244, Third: Robyn Callaghan 245

55-59 Gross Winner: Jill Marrinan 271, Bargara GC Nett Winner: Jennifer Ingram 231, Headland GC

60-64 Gross Winner: Claire Jackson 252, Redcliffe GC Nett Winner: Kate Wilkie 226, Headland GC

65-69 Gross Winner: Wendy O’Connell 250, Wantima GC Nett Winner: Jean Brkic 224, Mt Coolum GC

70+ Gross Winner: Kea Schwarz 285, Virginia GC Nett Winner: Jenny Smallcombe 232, Mt Coolum GC

2019/20 Qld Senior Women’s Order of Merit Prize Winners

Senior Women’s Scratch: Kath Griffith, Hervey Bay GC Runner Up: Claire Jackson, Redcliffe GC

Senior Women’s Nett: Wendy O’Connell, Wantima GC Runner Up: Karen Collins, Nudgee GC

Super Senior Women: Marie Voorma, Laidley GC Runner Up: Judy Logan, Laidley GC

A small but quality field played the Qld Women’s Mid Amateur Championship and congratulations go to Jess Jenkins from Oxley GC who shot 237 to win her 4th title in 6 years. In 2nd place was defending Champion Jo Malone from Bribie Island GC on 248 and 3rd place went to Tam Reid from Maroochy River GC on 250.

Banting wins the WA seniors in a sudden death play-off

Ninety-eight seniors braved challenging conditions during the final round of the 2020 Senior Amateur Championships at the Western Australian Golf Club.

John Banting (Royal Perth) played two solid days of golf to secure the 2020 Senior Amateur Championship titles. Three players Paul Chappell, John Banting and Michael Lucas ended up on the same score after 36 holes of golf with the tournament going to a sudden-death playoff in pouring rain.

Michael Lucas (Harvey) John Banting (Royal Perth) and Paul Chappell (Hartfield), weren’t thrilled with the idea of a playoff in tumbling rain, with one even suggesting a game of scissors-paper-rock as an alternative option to crowning the champion.

The three players put in their best efforts with Banting sealing the win with a solid six-foot putt to make par. Banting was “glad my wife got here – she has been caddying for me all day and came back for the last bit of the playoff – I honestly didn’t think I was in it!”

After Round 1 it looked like a 2016 repeat, with former Senior Amateur champions Hartfield’s Paul Chappell leading the pack. Paul Chappell had a four-stroke lead and was strong until hole 14 where he stumbled with a bogey, then another, followed by a triple on 16 opening a window for Banting and Lucas.

“You wouldn’t believe it,” said Paul. “A triple that close to the end – but hey that is golf.”

Many thanks to The Western Australian Golf Club staff and volunteers for hosting this event seamlessly over the last two days. The WA seniors was changed this year to 36 holes from the usual 54 hole event.

In the nett event, Mark Treharne (WA) won with a score of 142 to just pip Daniel Ford (Sun City) on 143. Third place went to Bill Kinsella with 144.

Final scores

154 John Banting (79-75), Michael Lucas (78-76) and Paul Chappell (74-80)

156 Brendan Curtin (81-75) and Martin Minogue (74-82)

157 Rob Milentis (77-80)

158 Craig Lubich (78-80)

159 Ian McPherson (82-77), Michael Dunsmore (80-79) and Evan Sewell (82-77)

161 Johan Schmidt (76-85)

162 John Wallace (83-79) and Mark Gatty (82-80)

2020 WA Senior Women’s Championship

By Kim Burke

The 2020 WA Senior Women’s and Men’s Championships have been played in conjunction at the Western Australian GC which by all accounts was presented beautifully. With the Covid border closure, numbers were down, but that didn’t stop some nice scoring from the women on Day 1 of the 36 hole event.

Day 1 and leading the way on 80’s were local Western Australian GC member Alison Eather and 2020 Australian Senior Team member Sharon Dawson with fellow 2020 Australian Senior Team member Carmen Palframan one shot further back on 81.

Day 2 saw the tee times moved up due to the forecasted bad weather but the players still found themselves confronted with Perth’s lowest temperature in 12 years and driving rain. Despite the abysmal conditions there was some great scoring with 2019 WA Senior Team member Robyn Lamb recording the low round of the day with a fine 80. Calling on all her experience Sharon Dawson the 2015 Australian Senior Women’s Champion and 2016 NZ Senior Women’s Champion put together a very credible 83 to claim her 2nd WA Senior Women’s Championship. Next year sees the event move back to its traditional time in late March with the venue still to be announced.

2020 WA Senior Champion: Sharon Dawson Denmark GC, 80/83 = 163

Runner Up: Robyn Lamb Lake Karrinyup CC, 90/80 = 170

Third: Peta Roberts Lake Karrinyup CC, 85/86 = 171

36 hole Nett: Ruth Riatti Western Australian GC 76/81 = 157

36 hole Nett Runner Up: Jane Abbott Lake Karrinyup CC, 77/81 = 158

Round 1 Gross: Alison Eather Western Australian GC, 80

Round 2 Gross: Carmen Palframan Lake Karrinyup GC, 91

Round 1 Nett: Angie Gregory Western Australian GC, 73

Round 2 Nett: Judith Holm Western Australian GC, 78

For those senior women interested follow the Facebook group Celebrating WA Senior Women in Golf for more photos and stories of all that’s happening in WA Senior Women’s Golf.

Golf Australia announces major changes to its national amateur events

The Australian Men’s Senior Amateur Championship and the Australian Women’s Senior Amateur Championship are two of the events affected with Golf Australia (GA) saying they will be played concurrently at the same venue from 2021.

The move will mean a reduction in field size for both events and end the long held tradition in the women’s championship of the early rounds being played as strokeplay qualifying with the winner decided in final round elimination matchplay.

GA acknowledged the tradition of these championships, but said change was required to modernise and align all events. GA announced the first joint senior championship would be held at Glenelg Golf Club in South Australia on 20-22 October 2021.

It said “The Australian Senior Amateur Championship for men and women” will be played concurrently over 54 holes of stroke play at one venue with no cut. The field size will be 156 players, comprising 105 men and 51 women.

The changes have ruffled many feathers but is ultimately seen as beneficial on many levels according to GA but with all field sizes being reduced, I cannot see any real benefits as many players from juniors to seniors will now miss out on playing in an Australian championship.

To read all the details about GA changes, see the Media release from Golf Australia and more details also at the Australian Senior Golfer story

In another announcement which was not a shock due to Covid-19, GA has cancelled all 2020 National OOM’s.

More: http://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Maguire wins on a count back at the Pennant Hills Seniors

A large field of 95 seniors starved of competitive golf due to Covid-19, tested their skills around a picturesque Pennant Hills course. Local members Damien Maquire and David Blackshaw both fired par rounds with Maguire winning on a count back.

One shot back was John Fearnley (Dunheved) and Richard Wallace (Avondale) on 73. Seasoned campaigners, Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) and John Osborn (Mudgee) filled the next two positions with 75 with Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) next on 76 with a gaggle of players all on 77. These were Neil Joseph (Pymble), Dale Tapper (Wakehurst), Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney) and Ross Bockman (Long Reef).

In the nett, David Blackshaw won with 69 from Paul Toohey (Pennant Hills) on 70. Geoffrey Beck (Monash) was third with 71.

In the over 65’s, it was another win to Greg Stanford with 75.

Golf NSW events update as at 7th August 2020

NSW Government health advice relating to COVID-19 is changing regularly. Golf NSW is monitoring all advice and providing regular updates to Clubs regarding their operations.

Jean Derrin, Vardon and Senior Order of Merit Events

Current government advice re: COVID-19 recommends limiting travel. Many clubs are restricting visitors to their clubs to residents of certain postcodes. Golf NSW has made the decision to postpone awarding points and counting scores for the Jean Derrin, Vardon and Senior Order of Merit from Monday 10 August.

Golf NSW will continue to monitor NSW Government health advice and recommence the allocation of points and counting scores, should restrictions allow. If restrictions are not eased in the coming weeks, an update on the awarding of these trophies will be provided in the week ending 16 October.

Event Updates

A decision relating to the future of each event will be made at least a month in advance and detailed in regular updates as follows:

Keno Let’s Play Ambrose week ending 4 September

Medal Competition week ending 4 September

NSW Sand Greens Championship week ending 11 September

Mid Amateur Championship week ending 11 September

Country Championship week ending 25 September

Senior Amateur Championship week ending 16 October

More: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/2020-senior-order-of-merit/



QUEENSLAND

Belonogoff and Deane win at Sanctuary Cove

A field of 87 players (31 Ladies and 56 Men) teed off on a Sanctuary Cove course that was in excellent condition. Sanctuary Cove is always a good test of golf and as a result only five players were able to play to their handicap or better.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Stephen Deane (Brisbane) who shot a 71, followed by Brad Dowling (Southport) who had 75 and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) next on 77.

In the men’s nett event, Stephen Deane (Brisbane) had a day out, blitzing the field with 40 points. Martin Riley (Brisbane) was runner-up on 38 points. Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly) was next on 37 points with Robert Lane (Sanctuary Cove) and Paul Fink (Sanctuary Cove) who both had 36 points.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came from Alex Belonogoff (Pacific) with a 79, followed by Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) on 81, with Margaret Hay (Sanctuary Cove) and Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) next with 84.

The best nett scores from the women came from Ngaire Graham (RACV Royal Pines) who had 34 points, followed with Val Marsh (Ocean Shores) and Margaret Hay (Sanctuary Cove) who both had 33 points.

Dowling and Griffith win the 2019-20 QLD Order of Merit

Congratulations to the following winners of the QSOOM Order of Merit.

Winner Men’s Scratch: Brad Dowling (1625 points)

Runner Men’s Scratch: Ian Frost (1605 points)

Winner Women’s Scratch: Kath Griffith (1785 points)

Runner Up Women’s Scratch: Claire Jackson (1475 points)

Winner Men’s Nett: Col Hallam (1305 points)

Runner Men’s Nett: Steve Toyne (1135 points)

Winner Women’s Nett: Wendy O’Connell (1300 points)

Runner Up Women’s Nett: Karen Collings (1081 points)

Winner Men’s Super Senior: Eugene Nix (885 points)

Runner Men’s Super Senior: Bob Ogilvy (860 points)

Winner Women’s Super Senior: Marie Voorma (1125 points)

Runner Up Women’s Super Senior: Judy Logan (975 points)

QLD reports by John Jayo

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10643

VICTORIA

Rhodes and Wall too good at Coomealla

Gregory Rhodes and Jane Wall have dominated the Coomealla Senior Open Championships to take out their respective titles.

With border restrictions and a Melbourne lockdown imminent, the event was reduced from 54-holes to 36-holes. With a bumper field of 94 men and 26 women, Rhodes and Wall stood tall above all.

In the men’s section, Rhodes produced a fantastic opening round of five under par 67 to lead by five after day one. A steady even-par round of 72 would follow, giving the local Coomealla member a comprehensive 13-shot victory. Runner-up to Rhodes was Kingston Heath’s Gordon Claney who finished with rounds of 75 and 77. Finishing a further seven shots back and in outright third was Rosebud’s Colin George. Rhodes would also be victorious in the nett section on a total of 141, four ahead of Colin Morrow on 145.

Wall (Barham) was equally as dominate in the women’s section, finishing six clear of her nearest rival. Wall finished with scratch stableford rounds of 36 and 31 to give her an impressive 67 total. Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) was the runner-up to Wall after recording rounds of 28 and 33. Alison Sinclair rounded out the top three with a total of 48.

In the stableford event, Lynda Saunders came out on top after returning rounds of 34 and 40. The Riverside member was six behind after round one but her impressive second round saw her prove too strong for her competitors. Yarrawonga’s Sharyn Wilson claimed the runner-up prize after firing scores of 37 and 32. The highlight of the event was provided by Barham’s Rex Suckling who produced a hole-in-one on the 172m Par-3 11th. A perfectly struck 5-iron gave Suckling a moment to remember.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10669

WEST AUSTRALIA

Sewell and Palframan take out the Royal Perth Seniors

Royal Perth restarted the 2020 WASOOM season hosting a field of 120 players. The course was presented well on a beautiful winter’s day.

Evan Sewell (Manjimup) won the day with a very solid 74 which included 2 birdies and 4 bogeys. Evan beat Trevor Hughes (Hartfield) on a countback. Trevor, a past winner, always plays well at Royal Perth.

Graham Joyce won the A grade nett with 69 and John Italiano won the stableford with 40 points. The women’s gross was won by Carmen Palframan. Tina Relf won the nett with 73.

A record field sees Lucas win the Cottesloe Seniors

A record field of 106 players contested the 2020 Cottesloe Senior Open. The field enjoyed a very well-conditioned course on a windy, sunny day. For many visitors it was their first look at the recently completed changes on holes 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8 that now finishes the course master plan under course architect Graham Marsh. The course was setup from the black tees which provided a long and difficult challenge to all competitors.

Michael Lucas (Harvey) continued the wins for the country golfer, by scoring a very impressive 73. Past winner John Banting (Royal Perth) was runner-up with 74. Other good scores where Martin Minogue (Lakelands) on 77 and Michael Dunsmore (Hartfield) on 78. Johann Stols returned the best stableford score with 37 points.

WA reports by John Banting

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

September 03 – 04 Tocumwal Senior Amateur (VIC) NSW residents only, no VIC order of merit



September 07 Mandurah Seniors (WA)

September 07 – 08 Bendigo Senior Amateur (VIC) CANCELLED

September 07 – 09 South Australian Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championship (SA)*

September 09 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 11 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 13 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 14 Palmer Gold Coast QSOOM (QLD)

September 14 – 16 Victorian Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championship (VIC)*

September 15 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 18 Maroochy River Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 19 Gungahlin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 21 – 22 Bribie Island Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD)

September 22 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

September 25 Maroochy River QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 26 – 28 West Coast Open Busselton (WA)

September 27 Jubilee Seniors (NSW) CANCELLED

September 27 BDGA Senior and Vets Championship QSOOM (QLD) (to be confirmed)

September 29 Camden Seniors (NSW)

October 02 Brookwater QSOOM (QLD) (To be confirmed)

October 02 Southern Senior Amateur (VIC)

October 08 – 09 Men’s and Women’s Hartfield Senior Open (WA)

October 09 Lang Lang Senior Amateur (VIC)

October 12 Bargara Ladies Classic QSOOM (QLD) (To be Confirmed on 17 August)

October 12 Melton Valley Senior Amateur (VIC)

October 13 – 15 Australian Men’s Senior Amateur Championship at Lake Karrinyup WA

October 19 QLD – Keperra QSOOM (QLD) (To be Confirmed)

October 19 – 20 VIC – Melbourne Senior Classic (VIC)

October 20 Melville Glades Senior Open (WA)

October 26 – 30 Women’s Senior Amateur Championship at Launceston TAS

October 27 – 29 The National Senior Masters Championship (VIC) CANCELLED

October 28 City GC QSOOM (QLD) (To be Confirmed)

October 29 Toowoomba (Middle Ridge) QSOOM (QLD) (To be Confirmed)

October 30 Warwick QSOOM (QLD) (To be confirmed)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2020 but no points will be awarded for these this year due to Covid-19.

Note: all the events listed are at time of publication going ahead but may change due to restrictions. Best to check the GA website or individual State associations for the latest information.