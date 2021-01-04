NSW Veteran Golf: 2021 Week of Golf Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises a very comprehensive program of more than 50 “Weeks of Golf” for older golfers throughout the state.
Open to both men and women veteran golfers, the veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of NSWVGA each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct weekly (or more) Veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.
NSW Veterans Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are normally held over 4 days, Monday to Friday, with Wednesday being a lay day. The format is different at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
Venues on the coast range from Tweed Heads in the North to Pambula/Merimbula in the South and inland from Rich River to Dubbo, Moree and Tenterfield and West to Broken Hill.
More NSW Vets Golf info
For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.
SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF
COVID-19
Due to the covid pandemic many vets events had to be cancelled in 2020 and the 2021 schedule will again be susceptible to current conditions and state regulations. Here’s hoping there will be minimal disruptions. If you are interested in particular events it will be a good idea to keep in contact with the Tournament Directors listed for individual events and to put your name down for any email/contact lists offered.
2021 NSW Veteran Golf Program
|Dates
|Event / Clubs
|Tournament Director
|
Status
Entry Form/Email
|1 Feb – 5 Feb 21
|Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
|Ross Kirwan
0418 912 009
|Open
myallcoastvets@gmail.com
|8 Feb – 12 Feb 21
|Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
|Rick Wilkins
0412 457 252
|Open – Download entry form
shoalhavenwog@gmail.com
|15 Feb – 19 Feb 21
|Illawarra Week Of Golf
Port Kembla, The Grange, Russell Vale, The Links Shell Cove, Wollongong
|Stephen Wicks
0419 486 456
|Cancelled
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|22 Feb – 26 Feb 21
|Blue Mountains Week Of Golf
Springwood, Wentworth Falls, Blackheath, Lithgow
|Richard Ledden-Cooper
0421 804 906
|Open – Download entry form
bmvga.wog@gmail.com
|1 Mar – 5 Mar 21
|Central West Week Of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth
|John Dalton
0488 040 350
|Open – Download entry form
orangegolfclassic@bigpond.com
|8 Mar – 12 Mar 21
|Corowa Howlong Week Of Golf
Corowa, Howlong
|Tim Cameron
02 6026 5321
|Open – Download entry form
pro@howlonggolf.com.au
|15 Mar – 19 Mar 21
|Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
|Paul Gorman
0447 413 213
|Open – Download entry form
pgorman50@bigpond.com
|15 Mar – 19 Mar 21
|Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
|Rod Booth
03 5874 9172
|Not yet open
admin@tocumwalgolf.com.au
|22 Mar – 26 Mar 21
|Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
|Paul McDougall
0407 618 958
|Open – Download entry form
tlvwog@gmail.com
|22 Mar – 26 Mar 21
|Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
|Richard Caiolfa
03 5481 3372
|Open – Download entry form
golfpro1@richriver.com.au
|29 Mar – 1 Apr 21
|NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Wagga Country Club
|John Turner
02 6922 6444
|Not yet open
manager@wwcc.com.au
|5 Apr – 9 Apr 21
|Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
|Robyn Spence
02 6793 5263
0427 790 710
|Open – Download entry form
admin@narrabrirsl.com.au
|12 Apr – 16 Apr 21
|Moree Veterans Week Of Golf
Moree
|Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
|Open – Download entry form
paullwilde@me.com
|12 Apr – 13 Apr 21
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf
Tumut
|Helen Pearce
02 6947 1139
|Not yet open
proshoptumut@gmail.com
|15 Apr – 16 Apr 21
|Tumut / Gundagai Week Of Golf
Gundagai
|Gary Begg
02 6944 1926
|Not yet open
gary.begg456@gmail.com
|19 Apr – 23 Apr 21
|New England Week Of Golf
Inverell
|Jim Shadlow
0413 381 332
|Open – Download program
Download entry form
shadlow8@bigpond.com
|19 Apr – 23 Apr 21
|Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
|Kate White
0438 426 484
|Open – Download entry form
ktwhite7@bigpond.com
|24 Apr – 25 Apr 21
|NSWVGA Mixed Sandgreen Championships
Grenfell
|Peter Mawhinney
0411 228 022
|Not yet open
peteshirl@hotmail.com
|26 Apr – 30 Apr 21
|Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
|Rowan Chandler
0412 066 807
|Open – Download entry form
chandler.rowan@gmail.com
|26 Apr – 30 Apr 21
|Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
|Lyn Roberts
02 6852 3473
|Not yet open
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|3 May – 7 May 21
|Armidale Week Of Golf
Armidale
|Greg Constantine
0417 211 449
|Not yet open
gregconstantine@hotmail.com
|10 May – 14 May 21
|Casino Week Of Golf
Casino
|John Weaver
0417 717 005
|Not yet open
casinoveteransweekofgolf@gmail.com
|17 May – 21 May 21
|Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Foster
|Martin Salt
0408 609 497
|Open – See website for program/entry
lsa47294@bigpond.net.au
|24 May – 28 May 21
|Buckets Way Week Of Golf
Gloucester
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
|Not yet open
buettel@ozemail.com.au
|31 May – 4 Jun 21
|NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Nelson Bay, Horizons, Pacific Dunes
|David Flatt
0410 419 967
|Not yet open
dave_flatt2@yahoo.com
|7 Jun – 11 Jun 21
|Lake Macquarie Classic Week Of Golf
Toronto
|Narene Anniwell
02 4975 2326
|Open – Download entry form
narene.anniwell@gmail.com
|14 Jun – 18 Jun 21
|no event
|21 Jun – 25 Jun 21
|no event
|28 Jun – 2 Jul 21
|no event
|5 Jul – 9 Jul 21
|Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Island Golf Club
|Ian Vidler
0477 905 102
|Open – Download entry form
landian50@iinet.net.au
|12 Jul – 16 Jul 21
|Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
|Rachael Jacobson
02 6653 1006
|Not yet open
cava112@bigpond.com
|19 Jul – 23 Jul 21
|Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
|Geoff Grayson
0409 030 751
|Not yet open
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|26 Jul – 30 Jul 21
|Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
|Rod Fayle
0431 724 191
|Open – Download program
Download entry form
ballinawog@gmail.com
|26 Jul – 30 Jul 21
|Sapphire Coast Week Of Golf
Tura Beach, Eden, Bega, Pambula-Merimbula
|Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
|Not yet open
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|2 Aug – 6 Aug 21
|Eurobodalla Week Of Golf
Catalina, Moruya
|Peter Edwards
0409 270 376
|Not yet open
anneandpeteredwards@gmail.com
|9 Aug – 13 Aug 21
|Coolangatta Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta Tweed Heads
|Ross Lever
02 7557 2794
|Not yet open
ross.lever@bigpond.com
|16 Aug – 20 Aug 21
|Yamba Week Of Golf
Yamba
|
Greg Starr or Mike Grills
or 0432 101 973
|Not yet open
mikelord6567@yahoo.com.au
|23 Aug – 27 Aug 21
|Coffs Harbour Week Of Golf
Coffs Harbour
|Peter Vernon
0422 010 343
|Not yet open
spidervernon@yahoo.com
|30 Aug – 3 Sep 21
|Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
|Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
|Not yet open
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|6 Sep – 7 Sep 21
|Hastings River Week Of Golf
Port Macquarie
|John Tracey
0437 398 705
|Not yet open
portmacquarievets@hotmail.com
|9 Sep – 10 Sep 21
|Hastings River Week Of Golf
Wauchope Country Club
|
Greg Stewart
or 0403 151 303
|Not yet open
gregs.1@bigpond.com
|13 Sep – 17 Sep 21
|Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
|David Halpin
02 6373 3374
|Not yet open
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|13 Sep – 17 Sep 21
|Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
|Ray Kent
0410 570 488
|Not yet open
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|18 Sep – 19 Sep 21
|NSWVGA Mens Sandgreen 4BBB Championships
Narromine
|
Ashley Bullock
or 0427 299 625
|Not yet open
ash.bullock@bigpond.com
|20 Sep – 24 Sep 21
|Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
|Phil Halpin
0439 440 213
|Not yet open
pfhalpin@gmail.com
|20 Sep – 24 Sep 21
|Brisbane Waters Week Of Golf
Toukley, Everglades, Wyong, Kooindah Waters
|Bob Byrnes
0418 669 656
|Not yet open
bob.byrnes1@bigpond.com
|27 Sep – 1 Oct 21
|Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
|Dennis Martin
08 8087 7217
|Not yet open
martin_dg@bigpond.com
|6 Oct – 8 Oct 21
|Howlong Week Of Golf
Howlong
|Rob Forrest
0407 318 675
|Not yet open
robjen5@bigpond.com
|11 Oct – 15 Oct 21
|Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
|Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
|Not yet open
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|11 Oct – 15 Oct 21
|Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
|Bill Eastgate
0407 439 865
|Not yet open
eastgatewr1@bigpond.com
|16 Oct – 17 Oct 21
|NSWVGA Mens Sandgreen Championships
Nyngan
Note: Organised by Golf NSW
|
Emmanuel Aravanis
|NSWVGA contact: John Dixon
0407 210 644
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|18 Oct – 22 Oct 21
|Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
|Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
|Not yet open
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|18 Oct – 22 Oct 21
|Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree, Tallwoods, Harrington Waters
|Alan Hobbs 0424 142 595
|Not yet open
ipawph1949@outlook.com
|25 Oct – 29 Oct 21
|Western Riverina Week Of Golf
Griffith
|Gerry Cox
02 6962 9716
|Not yet open
gcox@iinet.net.au
|25 Oct – 29 Oct 21
|Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
|Terry Cook
0429 828 787
|Not yet open
bevantec2@bigpond.com
|1 Nov – 5 Nov 21
|Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
|Col Voss
0413 672 917
|Not yet open
colcvoss@gmail.com
|1 Nov – 5 Nov 21
|NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
Dubbo
|John Dixon
0407 210 644
|Not yet open
jbdixon1@bigpond.com
|8 Nov – 12 Nov 21
|Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Bowral, Moss Vale, Gibraltar Country Club, Highlands
|John Bowes
02 4861 1107
|Not yet open
jbowes31@bigpond.com
|15 Nov – 19 Nov 21
|Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
|Phil Mitchell
0427 822 104
|Not yet open
Phillip.Mitchell@cg.catholic.edu.au
|22 Nov – 24 Nov 21
|NSWVGA State Medals
t.b.a
|t.b.a.
|Not yet open
t.b.a.
|22 Nov – 26 Nov 21
|Seaside Valley Week Of Golf
Kiama, Jamberoo
|Bob Smith
02 4296 6953
|Not yet open
bobsmith6@bigpond.com
|28 Nov – 2 Dec 21
|AVGU National Championships
Black Bull, Yarrawonga
|Jan McCulley
03 5744 0044
|golf@blackbullgolf.com.au