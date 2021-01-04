NSW Veteran Golf: 2021 Week of Golf Program

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association organises a very comprehensive program of more than 50 “Weeks of Golf” for older golfers throughout the state.

Open to both men and women veteran golfers, the veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, travel, tourism and plenty of social elements. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy the 50+ Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of NSWVGA each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct weekly (or more) Veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for much of the year.

NSW Veterans Weeks of Golf formats

The Weeks of Golf are normally held over 4 days, Monday to Friday, with Wednesday being a lay day. The format is different at each event but there is a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.

Venues on the coast range from Tweed Heads in the North to Pambula/Merimbula in the South and inland from Rich River to Dubbo, Moree and Tenterfield and West to Broken Hill.

More NSW Vets Golf info

For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.

SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF

COVID-19

Due to the covid pandemic many vets events had to be cancelled in 2020 and the 2021 schedule will again be susceptible to current conditions and state regulations. Here’s hoping there will be minimal disruptions. If you are interested in particular events it will be a good idea to keep in contact with the Tournament Directors listed for individual events and to put your name down for any email/contact lists offered.

2021 NSW Veteran Golf Program