How to watch the 2026 US PGA Championship | Australian TV Times

The 2026 US PGA Championship tees off this week with Aussie golf fans able to watch every round live.

What is the second men’s major of the year takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania May 14 to 17.

The 108th edition of the PGA Championship will see world number one Scottie Scheffler take on the likes of Rory McIlroy, still high after his recent Masters double crown, and Jordan Spieth, still looking for the last pillar in his career grand slam “If I can win one more tournament in my life, it would obviously be this one for that reason,” a determined Spieth said this week. There will be a full field of 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy, with the Donald Ross designed Aronimink last hosting the PGA Championship in 1962 when Gary Player claimed victory.

Australians in the field

Aussies in the field include 2015 champion Jason Day, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith Elvis Smylie and Travis Smith