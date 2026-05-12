How to watch the 2026 US PGA Championship | Australian TV Times

The 2026 US PGA Championship tees off this week with Aussie golf fans able to watch every round live.
What is the second men’s major of the year takes place at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania May 14 to 17.
The 108th edition of the PGA Championship will see world number one Scottie Scheffler take on the likes of Rory McIlroy, still high after his recent Masters double crown, and Jordan Spieth, still looking for the last pillar in his career grand slam
“If I can win one more tournament in my life, it would obviously be this one for that reason,” a determined Spieth said this week.
There will be a full field of 156 players competing for the Wanamaker Trophy, with the Donald Ross designed Aronimink last hosting the PGA Championship in 1962 when Gary Player claimed victory.
Australians in the field
Aussies in the field include 2015 champion Jason Day, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Cameron Smith Elvis Smylie and Travis Smith
How to watch the 2026 PGA Championship in Australia
There will be live coverage of all four rounds on Fox Sports available via Foxtel and Kayo Sports, with featured holes, feature groups, and full replay coverage available throughout the week.
Round 1 – Thursday: From 3am to 9am
Round 2 – Friday: From 3am to 9am
Round 3 – Sunday: From 3am to 9am
Final Round – Monday: From 3am to 9am
Aussie fans can dive deeper with expert previews, live scoring updates, and in-depth analysis across Foxtel channels and platforms.
Extra highlights, extended coverage, and tournament features will also be available across the official PGA Championship digital platforms.
…more to come…