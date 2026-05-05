Scott Hend runner-up at Regions Tradition senior major

Australia’s Scott Hend again came within a whisker of a senior major victory with a runner-up finish at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Hend closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday to reach 15-under at the Greystone Golf & Country Club but was again gazumped by a rampaging Stewart Cink who finished three shots clear of him with a final round 67.

Cink won the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida, becoming the second player in two years to capture the first two majors on the 50-and-older circuit. Ángel Cabrera won the Senior PGA and the Tradition last year in consecutive weeks.

The 52 year old Hend, with fellow Aussie Steve Allan, tied for third behind Cink in Florida.

On Sunday Hend had an impressive 5-under run on the back nine, birdieing the 10th and then made eagle on the par-5 13th, followed with a birdie on the par-3 14th to get within four shots. Hend birdied 17 but failed to birdie the final two par 5s to close with his 65 and finish second.

“This weekend was a little scrappy,” Cink said after his win. “I’m really proud I was able to stay out front.”