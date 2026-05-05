Scott Hend runner-up at Regions Tradition senior major

By
Brian O'Hare
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Australia’s Scott Hend again came within a whisker of a senior major victory with a runner-up finish at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Hend closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday to reach 15-under at the Greystone Golf & Country Club but was again gazumped by a rampaging Stewart Cink who finished three shots clear of him with a final round 67. 

Cink won the Senior PGA Championship two weeks ago in Florida, becoming the second player in two years to capture the first two majors on the 50-and-older circuit. Ángel Cabrera won the Senior PGA and the Tradition last year in consecutive weeks.

The 52 year old Hend, with fellow Aussie Steve Allan, tied for third behind Cink in Florida.

On Sunday Hend had an impressive 5-under run on the back nine, birdieing the 10th and then made eagle on the par-5 13th, followed with a birdie on the par-3 14th to get within four shots. Hend birdied 17 but failed to birdie the final two par 5s to close with his 65 and finish second.

“This weekend was a little scrappy,” Cink said after his win. “I’m really proud I was able to stay out front.”

Hend, and his travelling companions, have three more chances this season to end the 24-year Australian drought in senior major championship golf that has been in place since Stewart Ginn’s 2002 win at the Senior Players Championship.
 
PGA TOUR Champions Results
Regions Tradition
Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama
1 Stewart Cink, 65-65-71-69–270, $US228,800
2 Scott Hend, 66-70-72-65–273, $187,200
T11 Steven Alker (NZ), 66-69-71-73-279, $51,350
T30 Cameron Percy, 73-71-69-72–285, $17,940
T39 Steve Allan, 74-69-71-73–287, $11,960
T51 Richard Green, 70-73-76-71–290, $6,587
T54 Rod Pampling, 69-72-72-78–291, $5,460
T54 Stuart Appleby, 72-71-77-71–291, $5,460
T59 Greg Chalmers, 69-70-74-79–292, $4,290
T65 Michael Wright, 71-73-74-77–295, $2,860
T75 John Senden, 75-75-79-78–307, $1,508

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