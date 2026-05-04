Peter Woodward conquers Warren’s unique sand and grass mix | PGA Legends Tour

By
Contributor
-
Second win of the year for Peter Woodward. Photo: PGA Legends Tour
A reconnaissance mission to familiarise himself with playing on sand greens paid off for Peter Woodward as he claimed his second win of the year at the Warren GC Legends Pro-Am.
 

Warren Golf Club boasts a unique place within world golf due to its mix of sand and grass greens.

The majority of the six sand greens are found on Warren Golf Club’s front nine, which is Woodward did the bulk of his scoring.

The Portarlington Legends Pro-Am winner made three straight birdies from the sixth hole, shooting 2-under 68 to finish one clear of Wayne Armstrong and Matthew Rogers.

In addition to a practice round the day prior, Woodward tested the sand greens two days out to get the winning edge.

“I played a couple of holes two days earlier on the sand greens, of course, to get used to them,” said Woodward.

“I always find it better when you come out to the country courses, as unique as they are, it’s always good to know what you’ve got out there in front of you.

“I put in that little bit of extra work, and it’s paid off in the end.”

Quick quotes

“I haven’t played many sand greens before,” said Woodward.

“I played one years and years ago in South Australia where Peter Fowler won and I came second and I had a putter that I used there and I had to make the decision whether to use that putter or save it for the next tournament.

“I stuck with my traditional putter because of course we had 12 grass greens but I ended up birdieing two of the sand greens, so it didn’t let me down too badly.

“It’s really quite tricky, the adjustment going from grass to sand, and then obviously you’ve got to go back to the grass to finish off the round. You’ve definitely got two different speeds going on there, that’s for sure.”

Leading scores
1          Peter Woodward          68
T2        Wayne Armstrong        69
T2        Matthew Rogers          69
4          Michael Holden           70
T5        Euan Walters                71
T5        Michael Harwood        71
T5        Matthew McDonald     71
T5        Kurt Stegbauer             71
T5        Mark Boulton               71

Next up
Australian PGA Senior Sand Greens Championship, Cobar Bowls and Golf Club, May 2-4

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA LEGENDS TOUR

Leave a Reply