Peter Woodward conquers Warren’s unique sand and grass mix | PGA Legends Tour

A reconnaissance mission to familiarise himself with playing on sand greens paid off for Peter Woodward as he claimed his second win of the year at the Warren GC Legends Pro-Am.

Warren Golf Club boasts a unique place within world golf due to its mix of sand and grass greens.

The majority of the six sand greens are found on Warren Golf Club’s front nine, which is Woodward did the bulk of his scoring.

The Portarlington Legends Pro-Am winner made three straight birdies from the sixth hole, shooting 2-under 68 to finish one clear of Wayne Armstrong and Matthew Rogers.

In addition to a practice round the day prior, Woodward tested the sand greens two days out to get the winning edge.

“I played a couple of holes two days earlier on the sand greens, of course, to get used to them,” said Woodward.

“I always find it better when you come out to the country courses, as unique as they are, it’s always good to know what you’ve got out there in front of you.

“I put in that little bit of extra work, and it’s paid off in the end.”

Quick quotes

“I haven’t played many sand greens before,” said Woodward.

“I played one years and years ago in South Australia where Peter Fowler won and I came second and I had a putter that I used there and I had to make the decision whether to use that putter or save it for the next tournament.

“I stuck with my traditional putter because of course we had 12 grass greens but I ended up birdieing two of the sand greens, so it didn’t let me down too badly.

“It’s really quite tricky, the adjustment going from grass to sand, and then obviously you’ve got to go back to the grass to finish off the round. You’ve definitely got two different speeds going on there, that’s for sure.”

Leading scores

1 Peter Woodward 68

T2 Wayne Armstrong 69

T2 Matthew Rogers 69

4 Michael Holden 70

T5 Euan Walters 71

T5 Michael Harwood 71

T5 Matthew McDonald 71

T5 Kurt Stegbauer 71

T5 Mark Boulton 71

Next up

Australian PGA Senior Sand Greens Championship, Cobar Bowls and Golf Club, May 2-4

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA LEGENDS TOUR