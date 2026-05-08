North Adelaide Golf Course earmarked to host a number of Australian Opens

The redeveloped North Adelaide Golf Course will host an Australian Open every year from 2028 to 2034, including three men’s and three women’s editions of the national championships.

Golf Australia has announced a new partnership the South Australian Government to secure the course as a long-term host of the events.

The first men’s Australian Open at North Adelaide will be staged in 2028, marking the first time the Stonehaven Cup has been contested in South Australia since 1998.

The new Greg Norman-designed North Adelaide Golf Course promises to be one of the most exciting championship venues in world golf. Located in the heart of Adelaide and just minutes’ walk from the CBD, the venue will be a significant new addition to the Australian Open rota.

Following one of the most successful men’s championships in the event’s history at Royal Melbourne last year, the 2026 men’s Australian Open will be played at Kingston Heath where back-to-back Masters champion Rory McIlroy is already confirmed.

Announcements on future venues will be made in due course as Golf Australia works to secure certainty around Australian Open host venues for the next 20 years.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said the opportunity was about building on the heritage of the Australian Opens and providing a clear platform for future growth.

“The Australian Open is one of the great championships in world golf, but in recent years we have not always had the certainty needed to plan and build the event to its full potential,” Sutherland said.

“Our aspiration is clear. We want our Australian Opens to be recognised among the world’s top golf tournaments, both for men and women. Not dissimilar to other major tournaments, that ultimately requires greater certainty around venues, dates, partners, players and the fan experience.

“The 2025 men’s Australian Open proved what the event means to golf fans. More than 113,000 people packed Royal Melbourne just to experience the golf. We also ran the most successful women’s Australian Open in the event’s history at Kooyonga. All the feedback suggests that we have captured the golf world’s attention. Now is the time to capitalise on that.

“Certainty matters. It allows us to plan ahead with government partners, broadcasters, commercial partners, Tours, players, volunteers and fans. It gives us the best chance to secure the right dates, build the strongest possible fields and create anticipation that will continue to elevate the Australian Open year-on-year.

“In the last 50 years, the men’s Australian Open has only been hosted outside Victoria or NSW twice; once at Royal Adelaide in South Australia in 1998 and once at The Grand in Queensland in 2001. We now have the opportunity to take both the men’s and women’s Australian Opens to other parts of the country.

“That said, we are in constructive discussions with the Victorian Government about other Australian Opens in this upcoming cycle. The opportunity for South Australia to host in 2028 arises because the Presidents Cup will be in Melbourne that year and we are optimistic about continuing our partnership with Victoria and the famed Melbourne Sandbelt in years to come.”

Sutherland said the South Australian Government’s major events record was central to the opportunity.

“South Australia has built an outstanding reputation for partnering with sports and helping them grow their events,” he said.

“Its golf pedigree is renowned through, among others, Royal Adelaide, Kooyonga, The Grange and Glenelg. With a new championship course at North Adelaide and The Cliffs at Kangaroo Island to come, the state has an incredible suite of golf attractions to complement its other tourism assets, and we’re excited to be working in partnership with the South Australian Government.

“North Adelaide will be one of the world’s best public golf facilities. An Australian Open each year, right in the heart of one of Australia’s great sporting cities, has the potential to be one of the very best events on our national sporting calendar.

“I can’t think of any city in the golf world that can offer a championship course within a proven events precinct, with city hotels, restaurants and energy within such close proximity. We are excited by the opportunity that this presents for our tournament, its players and Australian golf fans.

“Beyond securing a new host venue for our national Opens, we are proud to support a project that will create a significant community asset and a major golf tourism driver for South Australia.

“North Adelaide will provide South Australian and Australian golfers with a world-class, multi-format public-access venue that aligns with our ambition to inspire more people to play more golf.

“Golfers from around the country will have one of the most unique experiences in world sport – the chance to play the same venue, in the same conditions, as their sporting heroes.”

The announcement extends Golf Australia’s partnership with the South Australian Government, following the return of the women’s Australian Open to Adelaide in 2026 and the confirmation of The Royal Adelaide Golf Club as host of the 2027 women’s Australian Open.

Sutherland said course quality would be fundamental.

“The Australian Open has always been about the best players competing on the best courses. That expectation does not change,” he said.

“We have confidence in Greg Norman as a designer, Jim Norfolk and the course-building team. As they have in the past, they will no doubt deliver a world-class golf course befitting the Australian Open and our national championships.

“Golf Australia will have a role to play as the project unfolds, being consulted and having input to ensure the course, practice facilities, player amenities and tournament infrastructure meet the expectations of the Tours, players, broadcasters and fans.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said the announcement reinforced the State Government’s vision for North Adelaide as a major public sporting asset.

“For some time, we have been engaged with Golf Australia discussing the potential of bringing both the men’s and women’s Australian Opens to Adelaide,” he said.

“We are thrilled to make this a reality, at a high-quality public facility on the doorstep of our city.

“The Australian Open is a must stop event on the Australian sporting calendar, and we have the potential to grow it here in Adelaide.

“It has only ventured out of New South Wales or Victoria twice in half a century.

“Central to this move is the investment we are delivering in North Adelaide, a world-class public golf course uniquely located in our stunning Park Lands overlooking the CBD.

“Whether they be playing golf, walking or cycling through it, South Australians will have the benefit of enjoying this high-quality course for the vast majority of the year.

“With the North Adelaide upgrade coinciding with the development of the Cliffs on Kangaroo Island, golf tourists will be attracted to our city, to spend their dollars in our economy.

“Major events like both the men’s and women’s Australian open will help drive that economic benefit further, and boost even further investment in our city.