Time to thank Mums | For getting the kids into golf

Mother’s Day is a time for thanking mums for all they do, and for some, that means thanking them for inspiring a lifelong love of golf.

Take Makayla Fraser, assistant manager at X-Golf Mackay.

With a bit of prodding from home, Makayla started her golfing journey early – at age six.

Now working at one of the Mackay region’s newest golfing hubs, Makayla reflects on her progress into national competitions and representing Australia overseas, including three consecutive years competing in the United States and at the Junior Golfing Olympics.

“My mum got my older brother into golf and I just became obsessed with it,” Makayla said.

“I’ve had some amazing experiences which I never would have had the opportunity to do if I didn’t have a mum who motivated me to keep going.”

Now 23 and following injury, her path has shifted temporarily but has still stayed in the game – running X-League competitions and helping others build confidence in a more social format at X-Golf Mackay.

That same mix of parental support and sporting discipline is translating into real-world outcomes for other young staff at the centre.

Sixteen-year-old Raice Gibbons has built a competitive tennis career over the past eight years, recently earning a scholarship in Texas where he has already been recognised with a USTA Sportsmanship Award.

With Raice now pursuing his tennis ambitions overseas, his younger brother Reyne has stepped into a role at the HomeCo Centre-based venue, as mum Amanda continues to support both boys through sport, work and everyday life.

“As a mum, it’s such a proud moment seeing them working, communicating and really enjoying what they do,” Amanda said.

“You just keep showing up and supporting them through whatever stage they’re in. Places like X-Golf make that easy – it brings everyone together and you really see how much they grow.”

Similar stories continue to emerge from across the year-old golfing hub, from families discovering golf together for the first time to parents supporting children through both elite pathways and everyday participation.

As Mother’s Day approaches, this highlights the role consistent support at home plays in shaping sporting outcomes and building the confidence and character of young people. At X-Golf Mackay, that impact is reflected in a community where players of all ages are supported to build skills, confidence and connection.

To learn more about this vibrant sports-entertainment space, visit www.xgolf.com.au/locations/mackay-qld.