Australian golf set for a national “BIG SWING” into the future

Australia’s golf industry has united behind a bold new national strategy, BIG SWINGS 2026–2030: The Next Evolution of Golf in Australia, setting a clear direction to grow, modernise and connect the game for the future.

Launched at an industry event at Golf Park Adelaide, the strategy brought together leaders and representatives from across the golf ecosystem, including clubs, venue operators, PGA Professionals, partners and families, to celebrate the game’s momentum and a shared commitment to its future.

Golf in Australia has never been stronger. More than four million Australians now play the game in some form, across courses, driving ranges, simulators, entertainment venues and social formats. But as golf grows, it is also changing.

Off-course venues have doubled since the launch of the inaugural strategy, while the number of traditional courses has remained stable. At the same time, golf’s cultural currency is rising, with social media reshaping perceptions of the game and inspiring more people to pick up a club. Elite golf events are inspiring and entertaining millions of people in Australia and our professional men and women are succeeding around the world.

Today’s golfers are more diverse, younger and increasingly seeking flexible, social and experience-led ways to play. The places where golf is played are evolving, and expectations of the sport, how it feels, how it fits into people’s lives, and how welcoming it is, are changing.

BIG SWINGS 2026–2030 responds to this shift with a clear ambition: more people playing more golf, and a sport that continues to reflect the communities it serves.

At the heart of the strategy are three Big Swings that will guide the industry over the next five years:

EVOLVE – Supporting all 1,800+ golf courses and facilities to adapt to the needs of the modern golfing customer, delivering more flexible, accessible and high-quality experiences.

– Supporting all 1,800+ golf courses and facilities to adapt to the needs of the modern golfing customer, delivering more flexible, accessible and high-quality experiences. BELONG – Ensuring 100% of people in the golf community feel they belong, with a strong focus on welcoming women, families and under-represented groups.

– Ensuring 100% of people in the golf community feel they belong, with a strong focus on welcoming women, families and under-represented groups. CONNECT – Linking one million more golfers across the game, making it easier to learn, play and stay engaged for life.

Developed through one of the most comprehensive consultation processes undertaken in Australian golf, including more than 12,000 public survey responses, 80+ stakeholder interviews, and engagement with hundreds of industry professionals and organisations, the strategy reflects a truly shared vision for the future of the game.

“Golf has changed more in the past five years than at any point in its history, and that’s our opportunity,” Sutherland said.

“What started as a belief—that all golf is golf—is now how Australians actually play. Around one in four adults are engaging with the game across courses, ranges, simulators and social formats.”

“The research consistently shows golf delivers real benefits, physical, mental wellbeing, social and environmental. The goal of this strategy is simple: more Australians experiencing those benefits, more often.”

“But this isn’t just about growth. It’s about how we grow, by delivering better experiences, creating places where people genuinely feel they belong, and working together to connect more people to the game for life.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said the strategy’s success would rely on alignment across every part of the game.

“This is a strategy for the whole of golf,” Kirkman said. “From the PGA Professionals working in all areas of our sport to shape everyday golfer experiences, to the clubs and venues delivering them, and the events, Tours and players showcasing our sport and inspiring the next generation to play. Every part of the game has a role to play.”

“By setting clear goals, measuring success and taking consistent action, we can deliver meaningful change that strengthens the entire golf ecosystem, ensuring the game remains relevant, modern, accessible and thriving for generations to come, both on and off the course across all formats

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said creating a stronger sense of belonging across the game would be key to unlocking its full potential.

“Golf has a unique opportunity right now to reflect the diversity of modern Australia,” Lunn said. “We are seeing more women, more families and more diverse communities engaging with the game than ever before. This strategy is about making sure they feel welcomed, included and that they truly belong in golf.”

The strategy outlines a roadmap for collaboration across the industry, with a focus on improving the golfer experience, strengthening facilities, growing participation, empowering the workforce and using technology to better connect the game.

As the industry moves into this next phase, the focus now shifts to activation, turning strategy into action across every part of the game.

Golf’s peak bodies are inviting all stakeholders to be part of this next evolution by sharing their commitment—whether that’s a practical action, initiative or change at a club, venue or organisation that helps bring the strategy to life: https://wkf.ms/4tuMPIS

All commitments will be shared at GOLF.com.au/australian-golf-strategy, where you can also view the strategy and access supporting information and resources.

ORIGINAL STORY INFO: GOLF AUSTRALIA