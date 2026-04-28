Nigel Lane standing tall after emotional PNG Senior Open win | PGA Legends Tour

A debilitating back injury that threatened to end his playing career was forgotten momentarily as Nigel Lane completed a two-stroke win at the PNG Senior Open at Lae Golf Club.

A bogey-free 6-under 65 gave Lane a one-shot lead after Round 1 but he found himself trailing Grahame Stinson by one heading into Sunday’s final round.

The lead changed hands once again as Lane compiled three birdies in his first seven holes but it would be a run of three birdies between the 13th and 16th holes that would seal the 10th and biggest win of Lane’s PGA Legends Tour career.

“I had to stop playing golf 25 years ago when I was playing really well”

“You wouldn’t believe how satisfying it is,” said Lane, who shot 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 11-under par.

“I had to stop playing golf 25 years ago when I was playing really well. Hardly stood up for three years. The only time I stood up was to go to the doctors or go and buy some food. I spent nearly three years in my apartment pumping painkillers just to survive.

“It’s been a long road back. I had the yips for three or four years and I moved to the long putter and it’s resurrected my career.”

Three-under 68 in Round 3 saw Jason Norris snare outright second, two clear of Stinson (72) with David Bransdon (67) fourth.

Quick quotes

“I played really well the first day, the 66,” said Lane.

“I kept hitting it inside a metre, the front nine. The back nine was a little more testing where I hit lots and lots of greens.

“I had two bogeys (Saturday), just played OK without playing really great. And then today was very nervous.

“Not nervous, just jumpy, but made a few putts around the back nine after hitting a few good shots and just very happy to get the win.

“I’m really glad to get it done while my adrenaline was surging so much.”

Leading scores

1 Nigel Lane 65-70-67—202

2 Jason Norris 67-69-68—204

3 Grahame Stinson 66-68-72—206

4 David Bransdon 72-68-67—207

T5 Brad Burns 67-74-67—208

T5 Murray Lott 70-71-67—208

T5 Mark Boulton 68-69-71—208

Next up

Warren GC Legends Pro-Am, Warren Golf Club, April 30

STORY: TONY WEBECK | PGA LEGENDS TOUR