How to watch the Regions Tradition | Senior major Australian TV times

The youngest of the five senior major championships, the Regions Tradition boasts an honour roll of some of golf’s greatest names.

First contested in 1989 as The Tradition in Arizona, the Regions Tradition was won by Jack Nicklaus four times in its first eight years, Lee Trevino, Raymond Floyd and Tom Watson also among its early champions.

There has only been one Aussie winner – Graham Marsh in 1999 – but there are nine Australians at Greystone Golf and Country Club this week hoping to end that drought.

Two of those, Steve Allan and Scott Hend, come in on the back of top-three finishes at the Senior PGA Championship and in prime position to win Australia’s first senior major since Stewart Ginn in 2002.

Weekend rounds of 66-67 saw Queenslander Michael Wright finish in eighth position 12 months ago and he returns on the back of a tie for 15th at last week’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic where he played the final 10 holes in 8-under.

Twenty-seven years ago, Marsh’s second senior major was won in extraordinary circumstances.

After opening with 3-under 69 on Thursday, Marsh and the rest of the field had to sit and wait as an April Arizona snowstorm caused the cancellation of Friday’s second round.

When play resumed on Saturday, Marsh extended his advantage to three strokes with a round of 5-under 67, which is where play would end, a second snowstorm on Sunday forcing the tournament to be reduced to a 36-hole championship.

Although temperatures are expected to be cool this week in Birmingham, Alabama, there should be no snow to disrupt play.

Regions Tradition

Greystone G&CC, Birmingham, Alabama

Australasians in the field: Steven Alker (NZ), Steve Allan, Stuart Appleby, Greg Chalmers, Richard Green, Scott Hend, Rod Pampling, Cameron Percy, John Senden, Michael Wright.

Recent champion: Angel Cabrera

Past Aussie winners: Graham Marsh (1999)

Regions Tradition Australian TV Times

Live 2am-5am Friday, Saturday on Fox Sports 505;

10am-11:30am Sunday, Monday on Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.