Queensland sporting stars a big hit for BMW Australian PGA Championship Pro-Am

A Pro-Am field packed with some of Queensland’s most recognisable sporting champions will provide a vibrant and entertaining start to the BMW Australian PGA Championship on Wednesday.

In what has become a highlight of the tournament build-up, champions from across the state’s sporting landscape will swap boots, saddles and podiums for golf clubs as premiership winners from the Brisbane Lions and Brisbane Broncos, a Melbourne Cup–winning jockey, a Super Bowl champion and Olympic medallists headline the celebrity contingent at Royal Queensland.

The annual Pro-Am blends a competitive tune-up for the PGA professionals preparing for the start of the $2.5 million event on Thursday with a relaxed spectacle, giving fans the chance to see their favourite athletes in a completely different environment.

Brisbane Lions premiership heroes Cam Rayner and Charlie Cameron will hit the fairways, alongside Brisbane Broncos title winners Adam Reynolds, Kotoni Staggs and Jesse Arthurs.

Racing will be represented in style by Melbourne Cup–winning jockey Robbie Dolan

Super Bowl champion Jesse Williams, Australian cricketer Matt Renshaw, Olympians Matt Denny and Nat Cook, Wallabies hooker Josh Nasser and ex-All Black Izzy Dagg are also in the field.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry will be represented by the star of Ant Man and Crash, Michael Pena, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s Jon George.

The pro-am features shotgun starts at 7am and 1pm and is free for the public to attend.

The public car parking is located at Curtain Ave East (under the Gateway Bridge).

STORY: Paul Munnings | PGA OF AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA