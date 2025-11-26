How to watch the 2025 Australian PGA Championship | TV broadcast times

The BMW Australian PGA Championship lights up Royal Queensland Golf Club this week with full free to air and pay TV coverage.

Following the Wednesday Pro Am, the tournament proper action unfolds Thursday 27 to Sunday 30.

The PGA Tour of Australasia event is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and serves as the opening event of its season-long Race to Dubai, so there is plenty of international talent joining the strong Aussie lineup.

Aussie stars include Adam Scott, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, Elvis Smylie. Cam Davis Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

The international lineup includes DP World Tour regulars such as Victor Perez, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, and Jordan Smith.

All four rounds will be shown live and free on Channel 9HD and 9Now, and live on Fox Sports via Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

BMW Australian PGA Championship – Channel 9, Fox Sports 503, Kayo Sports (AEDT)

Here’s a look at 10 of the biggest names vying for the Kirkwood Cup.

Adam Scott (Qld)

Age: 45

The first and still only Australian to win The Masters at Augusta National has been at the top of the game in this country for more than two decades. Adam has already won the Kirkwood Cup on two occasions and is sure to have huge, parochial home-state support in Queensland as he tries to complete the treble. Adam showed he is still a huge factor in major championships when he contended at this year’s US Open, playing in the final group on Sunday at Oakmont.

• Major wins: 1 (2013 Masters)

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (5): 2009 Australian Open, 2012 Australian Masters, 2013 Australian PGA Championship, 2013 Australian Masters, 2019 Australian PGA Championship

• PGA TOUR wins: 14

• DP World Tour wins: 11

• 2025 best finishes: 11th Japan Open, T12 US Open, T15 The Sentry

Min Woo Lee (WA)

Age: 27

A winner on the PGA TOUR for the first time in 2025, Min Woo is looking to win a second Kirkwood Cup. One of the best golfers in the world under 30, always entertaining and with a huge social media presence, Min Woo produces his best golf in the big events. He has represented Australia at the Paris Olympics and the Internationals Team at the Presidents Cup.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (2): 2019 Vic Open; 2023 BMW Australian PGA Championship

• DP World Tour wins: 3

• PGA TOUR wins: 1

• 2025 best finishes: 1st Texas Children’s Houston Open, T5 Open de France, T10 Baycurrent Classic, T11 BMW PGA Championship

Cameron Smith (Qld)

Age: 32

One of the superstars of Australian golf, Cam is attempting to win a fourth Kirkwood Cup to add to his illustrious list of achievements which includes the 2022 Open Championship. He almost claimed last year’s title, finishing as runner-up to Elvis Smylie after a great final round battle. Cam is the captain of LIV Golf’s Ripper GC and finished 18th on the LIV individual standings this year.

• Major wins: 1 (2022 Open Championship)

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (3): 2017 Australian PGA Championship, 2018 Australian PGA Championship, 2022 Australian PGA Championship

• PGA TOUR wins: 6

• DP World Tour wins: 4

2025 best finishes: T5 LIV Mexico City, T7 LIV Korea, T7 LIV Andalucia

Cameron Davis (NSW)

Age: 30

A former Australian Open champion, Cam is a two-time winner of the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the PGA TOUR, the latest coming in June last year. He has finished in the top 10 in each of his past four starts at the BMW Australian PGA Championship. Cam made his Presidents Cup debut for the International Team in 2022.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (1): 2017 Australian Open

• PGA TOUR wins: 2

• 2025 best finishes: T5 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, T13 RBC Heritage, T19 US PGA Championship

Marc Leishman (Vic)

Age: 42

It’s been a very enjoyable 2025 for Marc, who won an individual title on LIV Golf for the first time in Miami and played in two major championships, making the cut at both the US Open and The Open. Third in this event last year, the Victorian would love to add the Kirkwood Cup to his list of achievements. All up, he’s been ranked in the top 50 in the world for more than 350 weeks.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (3): 2006 Toyota Southern Classic, 2006 Queensland Cairns Classic, 2007 Toyota Southern Classic

• PGA TOUR wins: 6

• DP World Tour wins: 1

2025 best finishes: 1st LIV Miami, T3 WA Open, 6th International Series Philippines, T6 LIV Riyadh, T10 LIV Virginia

Ryan Fox (NZ)

Age: 38

It’s been a huge year for the New Zealand No.1 who has won two events on the PGA TOUR, both in playoffs and ended the year ranked inside the top 40 in the FedExCup. After a two-year absence from playing in Australia, he’s keen to sign off 2025 by winning one of the Aussie majors for the first time and ending a long trophy drought for the Kiwis in the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s biggest events.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (3): 2014 WA Open, 2015 Queensland PGA, 2019 World Super 6 Perth

• PGA TOUR wins: 2

• DP World Tour wins: 4

2025 best finishes: 1st Myrtle Beach Classic, 1st RBC Canadian Open, T10 Dubai Desert Classic

Elvis Smylie (Qld)

Age: 23

The defending champion after securing the biggest title of his young career last year, Smylie is coming off an eye-catching first full season on the DP World Tour. The highlight of his international campaign was a runner-up finish at the French Open, only a shot behind the winner, Michael Kim. He will be attempting to be the first player to successfully retain the Kirkwood Cup since Cam Smith in 2018.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (2): 2024 WA Open, 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship

• DP World Tour wins: 1

2025 best finishes: T2 FedEx Open de France; T6 Danish Golf Championship; T8 NZ Open

Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

Age: 27

The Chilean will be chasing his third victory in two just years on Australian soil after claiming the 2023 Australian Open in a playoff at The Australian and this year’s LIV Golf event in Adelaide. He ended up with five LIV titles for the year, finishing a narrow second in the points standings behind Jon Rahm. In his last appearance at Royal Queensland, Joaquin was fifth at the 2023 Australian PGA including a hole-in-one in the final round.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (1): 2023 Australian Open

• PGA TOUR wins: 2

• DP World Tour wins: 1

2025 best finishes: 1st LIV Adelaide, 1st LIV Singapore, T1 LIV Mexico, T1 LIV Virginia, T1 LIV UK, T3 International Series India, T8 US PGA Championship,

Marco Penge (England)

Age: 25

The Englishman has been one of the stories of the year on the DP World Tour, winning three titles. In the space of 12 months, Marco has seen his Official Golf World Ranking rocket from outside the top 400 to his current position of No.29. He has earned a PGA TOUR card for 2026, as well as starts in The Masters and The Open Championship.

• DP World Tour wins: 3

2025 best finishes: 1st Hainan Classic, 1st Danish Golf Championship, 1st Open de Espana, T2 Scottish Open, 3rd South African Open, T6 British Masters

Abraham Ancer (Mexico)

Age: 34

The winner of the Australian Open at The Lakes in Sydney in 2018, Abe will be trying to become the first Mexican to win the Kirkwood Cup in his first appearance at Royal Queensland. A member of the Fireballs team in LIV Golf, he finished 12th on their end-of-season standings and has six worldwide victories on his record.

• Challenger PGA Tour Australasia wins (1): 2018 Australian Open

• PGA TOUR wins: 1

• DP World Tour wins: 1

2025 best finishes: T2 LIV Adelaide, 3rd LIV Andalucia, T3 International Series India, T10 LIV Singapore

