PGA Legends Tour Wrap | Bondi again proves a strong challenge

A 7-under 60 in Round 1 gave Barson a five-stroke advantage heading into the second round, Taylor one of three players to shoot 2-under 65 in Round 1.

While Taylor matched his 2-under 65 with 16 pars and two birdies on Saturday, Barson was unable to replicate his day one fireworks, shooting 3-over 70 to finish level with Taylor at 4-under.

“It was a different golf course today,” Barson conceded.

“Now that I know where the trouble is, it was scary.”

Taylor and Barson finished one stroke clear of Martin Peterson (66) and Richard Gilkey (64) with Pymble winner Nigel Lane (66) fifth at 2-under.

Quick quotes

“I hit it pretty solid today and played the par 5s poorly, unfortunately,” said Barson.

“Today it was bogey free, so went around there 16 pars, two birdies,” said Taylor.

“I didn’t do a lot wrong. Would’ve been nice to make a couple more putts but nice to tie with my New Zealand friend Dom.”

Leading scores

T1 Chris Taylor 65-65—130

T1 Dominic Barson 60-70—130

T3 Martin Peterson 65-66—131

T3 Richard Gilkey 67-64—131

5 Nigel Lane 66-66—132

6 Brendan Chant 67-68—135

November 13

Three-way tie at David Mercer Classic

Former PGA TOUR winner Nathan Green continues to emerge as a force on the PGA Legends Tour with a share of victory at the $60,000 David Mercer Senior Classic at Killara Golf Club.

A winner at home at the Toronto Legends Pro-Am in September, Green followed up top 10s at both the NSW Senior Open and Australian PGA Senior Championship with a round of 4-under 68, tied with Brisbane’s Murray Lott and Marcus Cain at the top of the leaderboard.

Playing in the afternoon wave and starting from the 13th tee, Green left his run very late, making four birdies in succession to complete his round and join Lott and Cain at 4-under.

“It’s the first time I’ve played it since they made the changes and it was really impressive actually,” said Green.

“I thought the green complexes were pretty difficult. All in all, I had a lot of trouble reading the greens and even knowing if it was uphill or downhill at times.

“Managed to birdie the last four holes I played. Nine, 10, 11, 12 is probably the easiest section that you’re going to get on this course. It was lucky enough to be those and ended up with a pretty solid score.”

A run of five birdies in seven holes helped Cain to set the score to beat from the morning groups, Lott making birdie at three of the four par-5s in his 68.

Quick quotes

“I haven’t had seven birdies for a long time,” said Cain.

“I actually holed some putts and I didn’t have my three-putts in my round, so that helped.”

“Actually played quite conservatively,” said Lott.

“I thought I was Captain Sensible out there. To be honest, didn’t make any birdies coming in those last stretch of holes. Hit a lot of good shots, but it was more so just managing the emotions and all those things which I sometimes struggle with.

“Pleased that we played Killara in such good condition and wonderful people such as Greg Hohnen that host us.”

Leading scores

T1 Marcus Cain 68

T1 Murray Lott 68

T1 Nathan Green 68

T4 Leon Trenerry 69

T4 Terry Pilkadaris 69

November 11

Dual winners at The Australian

Australian PGA Senior champion Jason Norris denied Brendan Jones a solo victory with a birdie at his final hole of a star-studded The Australian Golf Club Legends Pro-Am.

A who’s who of Australian golf took the opportunity to play for $60,000 on one of the nation’s finest golf courses, 1991 Open champion and PGA of Australia Chair Ian Baker-Finch winding back the clock with four birdies in his opening five holes.

While ‘Finchy’ was unable to sustain such a hot start on his way to a round of 2-over 74 and tie for 10th, two of the young guns of the Legends Tour fought it out until the finish.

Jones had four birdies in the space of five holes that provided the backbone to his 3-under 69, Norris making his fifth and final birdie at the par-4 13th to join Jones at 3-under, the pair finishing one stroke clear of Andre Stolz (70).

“I’m thinking it’s impossible, birdie there,” Norris said of his final hole heroics.

“The pin was front right, it was into a 50km wind and I snap hooked my drive out on the left side. Hit a tree and it was on a down slope out of the rough and I hit the best shot of the day easily to about 15 foot and knocked it in.”

Quick quotes

“Got it to 4-under at one stage and felt really comfortable out there and then the wind really started to pick up,” said Jones.

“Moved around to the west and all of a sudden the golf started to become a little bit harder, but I had chances coming in.

“Made a nice putt on the last, which was nice. Missed a couple of makeable ones out there, but overall 3-under round this golf course in the wind is pretty good.”

“I love this place. It’s such a good course,” Norris added.

“Played many Aussie Opens here, but I’ll tell you what, that was as tough as any Aussie Open.

“We played blue tees, which is a little in front, but the wind was tough, the greens were tough. It was awesome.”

Leading scores

T1 Brendan Jones 69

T1 Jason Norris 69

T3 Andre Stolz 70

T3 David McKenzie 70

5 Terry Price 71

November 10

Lane wins Pymble despite late blemish

Such was the quality of his play across the first 17 holes that not even a closing double-bogey prevented Nigel Lane from taking out the Seamless Pymble Golf Club Legends Pro-Am.

Still somewhat smarting from a disappointing weekend at the Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond, Lane was 8-under playing the par-3 18th with a handy buffer.

He didn’t know that, however, and faced a nervous wait as his ball fortuitously bounced out of a penalty area left of the green.

“I hooked it straight left,” Lane admitted. “It actually went into the hazard, bounced out, couldn’t get a drop. Chipped it up the back of the green and tried to roll it around on the slope. Hit it a bit too hard and stayed up the top. Virtually had to do the same thing but in the opposite direction.

“Went down to about eight foot and just lipped out and made five.”

The two shots he gave back proved to be inconsequential, his 6-under 66 two strokes better than Murray Lott (68) with Scott Barr third (69).

Quick quotes

“Played surprisingly well after yesterday’s debacle. I wasn’t expecting to play well at all,” Lane said of his struggles at Richmond.

“The (Pymble) course is actually very, very beautiful. The greens were lovely and very fast as well.

“Twelve on the Stimp was nice to putt on.”

Leading scores

1 Nigel Lane 66

2 Murray Lott 68

3 Scott Barr 69

T4 David Bransdon 70

T4 John Wade 70

October 28

Elliott a dominant winner at Deniliquin

Tim Elliott is timing his run to the NSW Senior Open to perfection with a dominant victory at the Deniliquin Legends Pro-Am presented by Edward River Council.

A second win in his past three starts – he was tied third at Griffith – makes Elliott one of the form players on the PGA Legends Tour ahead of this week’s $150,000 event at Thurgoona Country Club Resort.

It was a comfortable three-stroke win for Elliott in Deniliquin, six birdies and a single bogey in a round of 5-under 67 building a handy buffer from Euan Walters (70) and David Diaz (70).

With the two biggest events on the calendar coming up over the next fortnight, Elliott credits an equipment change for his recent run of form.

“I haven’t been playing very well the last month or so and I’ve just changed putters,” said Elliott after his fourth win of the season.

“I’ve gone back to my old Ping Pal and it’s just started working.

“When I get to putt on quick, smooth greens, I can putt all right.”

Quick quotes

“The Course Superintendent, Terry, has done an amazing job on the golf course,” said Elliott.

“I’ve played a lot of tournaments and pro-ams in my time and those greens were as good as anywhere I’ve played.

“I’ll try and have a couple of good weeks. There’s going to be a lot of good players there so you’ll have to shoot some good scores.”

Leading scores

1 Tim Elliott 67

T2 Euan Walters 70

T2 David Diaz 70

T4 Ben Jackson 71

T4 Neale Smith 71

T4 Guy Wall 71

T4 Brad Burns 71

October 26

Taylor takes the title in Griffith as major events loom

A couple of the PGA Legends Tour’s biggest tournaments are looming so Christopher Taylor was happy to find some winning form at the B&C Plumbing Griffith Legends Pro-Am on Sunday.

His score of 2-under-par 69 was one shot better than Grahame Stinson, the duo ending up as the only players under-par on a difficult day in country New South Wales.

One of the Tour’s most frequent winners over the past five seasons, Taylor is expected to among at the prime contenders at this week’s $150,000 NSW Senior Open at Thurgoona followed by the $160,000 Sharp EIT Solutions Australian PGA Senior Championship at Richmond next week.

“I’m happy to find some form coming in to a couple of our bigger events,” Taylor said.

“I’ve had a slow start to the year and hopefully I’m going to finish it off a little bit better.”

Turning point

The highlight of Taylor’s day was an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole. However, the key birdie came nine holes later at the par-4 14th, moving him to 2-under-par for the day.

Stinson let his share of top spot slide with a bogey on his final hole, the par-3 seventh.

Quick quotes

Taylor said: “I got off to a bit of a flyer with par-par-eagle and then wind got up and it was a case of just hanging on as good as you could. It was difficult out there but a really enjoyable day. I’m looking forward to getting back to Griffith next year for an even bigger and better event.”

Leading scores

1 Christopher Taylor 69

2 Grahame Stinson 70

T3 Leon Trenerry 71

T3 Tim Elliott 71

T3 Ben Jackson 71

6 Mark Sheppard 72

October 24

Elliott conquers Blackheath

With potentially his last appearance in a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament on the horizon, Tim Elliott secured a win on the PGA Legends Tour at Blackheath Golf and Community Club in the Blue Mountains.

Now 63-years-old, Elliott went close to shooting his age at the Blackheath Legends Pro-Am, with a round of 3-under-par 65 leaving him a shot clear of Terry Price and David Raalte.

It repeated a victory the Victorian had at Blackheath in 2018.

“I just enjoy playing Blackheath,” he said.

“You’ve got to hit it very straight around here and I’m getting shorter as the older I get. So hitting the fairways is an advantage.”

A former winner of the South Australian Open and WA Open, Elliott qualified for the Vic PGA at Moonah Links in December when he won the PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria at Portsea Golf Club in June.

“That’ll probably be my last real tournament I play,” he said.

“I might as well go out against the young guys, see how I go. It’ll be tough, but I’ll have a go.”

Turning point

Beginning his round at Blackheath at the 18th hole, Elliott picked up three birdies in four holes midway through his front nine. The clinching birdie came at the 314m par-4 15th.

Quick quotes

Elliott said: “It’s just a tight course. You’ve got to hit it straight and you’ve just got to play well. I’ve had the putting woes lately, the last six months, been having a lot of three putts and that’s really been affecting my game. Today I had two three-putts, but I’ve made a lot of birdies to make up for it, so it was okay.”

Leading scores

1 Tim Elliott 65

T2 Terry Price 66

T2 David Van Raalte 66

T4 Scott Barr 67

T4 Christopher Taylor 67

T4 Ken Druce 67

T7 Peter Lonard 68

T7 Darryl Purchase 68

T7 Richard Gilkey 68

T7 Mark Boulton 68

October 23

Scott Ford secured his first PGA Legends Tour title for 2025 at the Fidelity Capital Group Dave Crossman Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Springwood Country Club.

On a tough day for scoring, Ford shot a 2-under-par 67 to beat Nigel Lane by a shot with the rest of the field finishing at even-par or worse.

The win comes almost 10 years to the day since Ford’s first over-50s victory at the Wallacia Legends Pro-Am.

A regular visitor to Springwood in the Blue Mountains, he took a very strategic approach to his round, consistently played to the high side of each fairway to take advantage of the course’s natural undulations and avoiding chasing pins, opting instead for the middle of each green.

In his winner’s speech, Ford paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dave Crossman, the tournament’s namesake.

Lane was left rueing an eight on the par-5 second hole after he played the back nine in just 31 shots.

Turning point

Ford made a bright start to his round by picking up a shot at his first hole, the par-4 fifth, and he was 2-under-par through his opening eight holes when he birdied the par-4 12th.

It was the 487m par-5 14th hole which proved decisive, however. His 3-wood approach struck the pin, setting up an eagle propelling the 63-year-old to 4-under-par.

Leading scores

1 Scott Ford 67

2 Nigel Lane 68

T3 Matthew Rogers 69

T3 Marcus Cain 69

T3 Richard Gilkey 69

T3 Peter Lonard 69