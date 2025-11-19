Fancy a golfing holiday to Fiji?

A golfing holiday to Fiji’s outstanding Natadola Bay area could be a great choice with news of some major international golf travel awards.

It’s been announced the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has received three major honours at the 12th annual World Golf Awards, a global awards program that celebrates excellence in golf tourism.

The resort has been named Oceania’s Best Golf Hotel 2025 and Fiji’s Best Golf Hotel 2025, while the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course, located only a few minutes from the resort and forming part of the wider Natadola Bay destination offering, has been awarded Fiji’s Best Golf Course 2025.

Set along one of Fiji’s most captivating stretches of coastline, the resort is immersed in a landscape shaped by white sand, dramatic reef lines and sweeping views of the Pacific.

Just minutes away, the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course carries this sense of place across its fairways. Designed by Vijay Singh, Fiji’s former World No. 1 golfer, the 18-hole, par-72 layout follows the contours of the land with rolling elevation, native vegetation and ocean breezes that shift throughout the day. Signature holes, including the ocean-edge fourth and the elevated sixth, stand among the most striking in the region, creating an experience where the environment is as memorable as the game.

“We are honoured to receive these three awards, and they represent a special achievement for our teams and for Fiji. Natadola Bay is one of the most striking coastal settings in the Pacific, and the partnership between our resort and championship golf course continues to offer an experience that feels both unique and deeply connected to the land. We look forward to inviting more travellers to experience golf in Fiji with us,” commented Lachlan Walker, Regional General Manager, Fiji and Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Together, the resort and the course form a destination that blends thoughtful luxury with one of the Southern Hemisphere’s most scenic championship golf settings. Travellers can combine refined accommodation, Fijian warmth and cultural experiences with access to fairways that have welcomed elite international players and earned global acclaim.

The World Golf Awards announced the winners on 13 November 2025 following a year-long voting period involving golf industry professionals, media and travellers. This year’s programme recorded one of its highest levels of participation, highlighting the continued rise of golf-led travel and the strong demand for destinations that pair outstanding hospitality with distinctive natural settings.