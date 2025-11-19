How to watch the Queensland PGA Championship

There hadn’t been a repeat Queensland PGA champion in more than 25 years when Phoenix Campbell followed up his 2023 win as an amateur with his first professional victory 12 months ago.

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia hasn’t seen a player win the same tournament three straight years since Kim Felton completed his WA PGA Championship hat-trick in 2004.

A return to the Kurrai Course at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane’s northern suburbs could not be more timely for the 24-year-old.

Campbell has missed 14 cuts of the 18 tournaments he has played since edging Jak Carter in an enthralling playoff in 2024 but has a unique opportunity to turn that around and etch his name into the history books.

Indeed, only three players in a tournament that will mark its centenary in 2026 have won three straight: Charlie Brown (1930-1932), Reg Want (1946-1949) and Darrell Welch (1958-1960).

Whether Campbell can make it three straight or not, Queensland PGAs at Nudgee have already proven to be absorbing tournaments.

Anthony Quayle’s two-stroke win in 2021 is the greatest margin of victory to date, Aaron Wilkin (2022) and Campbell last year both taken to additional holes prior to raising the trophy.

Brisbane native Chris Wood’s Ford NSW Open victory resulted in a 995-place rise on the Official World Golf Ranking while Will Florimo’s tie for second has the Queenslander No.1 on the Mini Order of Merit that will award the top three after this week spots in the BMW Australian PGA Championship and Crown Australian Open.

In addition to $250,000 in prizemoney, those who make the cut will also have the chance to win a $90,000 caravan for a hole-in-one at the par-3 eighth hole on either Saturday or Sunday.

Entry is free to spectators all four days.

Queensland PGA Championship TV Broadcast Times

TV times: Live 2:30pm-5:30pm AEDT Saturday;

Live 12:30pm-5:30pm AEDT Sunday

Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports.

Queensland PGA Championship Details

Nudgee Golf Club (Kurrai Cse), Nudgee, Queensland

Recent champion: Phoenix Campbell

Prizemoney: $250,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

Players to watch

Phoenix Campbell – Two-time defending champion

Chris Wood –NSW Open champion, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit leader

Anthony Quayle – 2026 DP World Tour member, 2021 champion

John Senden – Two-time PGA TOUR winner

Austin Bautista – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Daniel Gale – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Stat pack (2021-2024 at Nudgee Golf Club)

Tournament Winners

2021 Anthony Quayle

2022 Aaron Wilkin

2023 Phoenix Campbell (a)

2024 Phoenix Campbell

Highest Winning Margin

2, Anthony Quayle (2021)

Most Top-10 Finishes

3, David Micheluzzi

Most Consecutive Cuts Made

4, Jason Norris (2021-2024), Michael Sim (2021-2024), Tim Hart (2021-2024), Braden Becker (2021-2024), Nathan Barbieri (2021-2024).

Low 72 Holes Score

276, Anthony Quayle (2021)

Course Record

62, Nick Voke (R2, 2023)

Low Front Nine Score

30, Nick Voke (R2, 2023), Christopher Fan (R3, 2023)

Low Back Nine Score

30, Kade McBride (R3, 2021), Jak Carter (R3, 2024)

Most Eagles in a Round

2, Jack Harrison (R1, 2024)

Most Birdies in a Tournament

23, Justin Warren (2022)

Most Birdies in a Round

9, Kerry Mountcastle (R3, 2024)

Consecutive Birdies in a Round

5, Braden Becker (H1-5, R2, 2022)

Total Number of Birdies

49, Braden Becker (12 rounds)