Min Woo Lee set for Australian PGA at Royal Queensland

Already a winner of the BMW Australian PGA Championship, and one of the most popular players in world golf, Min Woo Lee will set his sights on claiming a second Joe Kirkwood Cup at Royal Queensland Golf Club later this year, it was confirmed today.



Claiming the title in 2023 with memorable scenes including his chip-in at the ninth hole, Lee won for the first time on the PGA TOUR in 2025 when the now 27-year-old triumphed over world No.1 Scottie Scheffler at the Texas Children’s Houston Open in March.



A victory the vocal Queensland crowds will no doubt be excited to celebrate with the West Australian when he tees it up at Royal Queensland from November 27-30 alongside the already confirmed local challenge of Adam Scott and defending champion Elvis Smylie.



“Ending the year at home in front of the amazing Aussie fans is always a fantastic experience, and I’m hoping to add some more success after winning in the US earlier this year,” Lee said.



“The BMW Australian PGA is one my favourite events of the year,” Lee said.



“Winning the Aussie PGA was such a special moment in my career and clearly Royal Queensland suits my game,” Lee said.



“The atmosphere in Queensland is always amazing to be a part of, especially at the party hole.”



Now a five-time winner as a professional, and like Scott and Smylie chasing another Kirkwood Cup to their trophy collection ahead of a Presidents Cup year, Lee was tied for 15th at the BMW Australian PGA in 2024.



The tournament is once again co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour, with Lee, now ranked 46th in the world qualifying for this year’s FedExCup Playoffs, headlining the next generation of Australian players taking on a truly international field in Brisbane.



“Min Woo is obviously a champion golfer, but he is so much more than that with his personality, play, social media and more meaning he is fast becoming a fan favourite with golfers and non-golfers, which we love to see,” PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said.



“Min’s win at Royal Queensland two years ago is one of the most memorable in recent history, and his chip-in at the ninth was truly electric to witness and showcased the ‘X-Factor’ he has that only a special few in professional sport can rival.



“I’m sure my excitement as a fan to have him back playing at home will be shared by everyone who plans to head to Royal Queensland and witness him in full flight chasing another chance to lift a truly historic trophy in golf.”

Minister for the Environment and Tourism Andrew Powell said Min Woo Lee’s return to Royal Queensland was a thrilling moment for the state and for golf fans across Australia.



“We’re proud to support an event that showcases such exceptional talent,” Minister Powell said.



“Last year’s BMW Australian PGA Championship injected more than $15 million into the local economy, reinforcing its value not just as a world-class sporting event, but as a driver of tourism and economic growth.



“We’re delighted to see it continue to attract globally known stars and passionate fans to Brisbane.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said fans would be thrilled to see the returning champion back at the iconic Royal Queensland fairways.



“Min Woo Lee’s pursuit of a second title in Brisbane this November is a huge win for the tournament,” Cr Schrinner said.



“Brisbane is Australia’s lifestyle capital and our incredible major events calendar creates more to see and do for residents and visitors alike.



“The battle for the Kennedy Cup will once again draw fans from across Australia and beyond, filling our hotels, restaurants, and precincts while showcasing everything Brisbane has to offer.”



STORY: Paul Munnings | Golf Australia and PGA of Australia