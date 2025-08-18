Great day at Victor Harbor for South Australian senior order of merit golfers

Victor Harbor head pro Ian Pritchard with senior women winner Amanda Heapy

Conditions were perfect for South Australian Senior Order of Merit golfers when they competed at Victor Harbor recently. JOHN ANDERSON reports.

Monday 11 August 2025, in contrast to the previous SASOOM event’s dodgy weather, everything was perfect at the picturesque coastal town of Victor Harbor, 60 minutes south of Adelaide.  

Sunshine, no wind, course in great condition with superb greens running at “12” with good organisation from head pro Ian Pritchard and his son Ollie supported by the club volunteers. Ian also handled the presentation in his usual competent manner. Interestingly, unlike the previous week, all 54 starters completed their rounds.

 

Senior Women

With SOOM  leader Christine Trimmer still out injured, Amanda Heapy (the Vines of Reynella) again closed the gap in winning this section with a Gross score of 89 from the Grange pair of Susan Olsen (91) and Susan Dobb (94).

In the Nett, a another winner for the Nobbs family from The Vines but this time it was Jennifer (77) from Susan Olsen (79) and Amanda Heapy (80).

 

Super Senior Women

Sandy Bevan

Blackwood’s Rosemary Underwood fronts for every SA Senior event and was rewarded with winning the Gross with 93 and second in the Nett with 75. Local Sandy Bevan was runner up in the Gross (94) but compensated by winning the Nett with 73.

Angela Masters (Blackwood)(97) was third in he Gross with Nett third going to Celia Otley (Victor Harbor) (78).

 

Senior Men

Phil Chapman (R)

Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) made it 3 wins from 5 starts and with the three SA National Ranking events to come he must be in with a chance to take the Order of Merit although The Vines pair of Tony Nobbs and Paul Gregory have a significant lead but have played more events and the only best 5 count.

Phil made his only birdie of the day on his last hole to shoot 75 and thus pip Gregory by one. Mark Potter (The Vines) was well back with 81.

In the Nett, there were three 73’s returned – Paul Gregory, from Shane Virgo (Oakbank) and Dave Alsop (Grange).

 

Super Senior Men

Dale Rowe

A win for Dale Rowe from Willunga (80) ahead of 81’s from Brian Welsh (Glenelg) and Peter Shaw (Grange). This meant that Brian Welsh moved ahead of Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) in their section of the OOM.

In the Nett, Welsh’s 73 got him home on countbacks from Shaw and John Gilleade (Blackwood).

 

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4232083/results

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

75

Dale Rowe

Willunga

80

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

89

Rosemary Underwood

  Blackwood

93

Paul Gregory

The Vines

76

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

81

Susan Olsen

Grange

91

Sandy Bevan

  Victor Harbor

94

Mark Potter

The Vines

81

Peter Shaw

Grange

81

Susan Dob

Grange

94

Angela Masters

  Blackwood

97

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

82

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

83

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

98

Robyn Tucker

  Victor Harbor

99

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

82

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

84

Jennifer Nobbs

McCracken

100

Celia Otley

 Victor Harbor

102

Paul Thomas

Grange

82

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

87

Kim Bradford

Victor Harbor

107

Jill Sommerlad

  Blackwood

103

Grant Trueman

Victor Harbor

83

John Keogh

Glenelg

87

Cindy Dunn

Victor Harbor

110

Kathryn Walker

  Victor Harbor

105

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Paul Gregory

The Vines

73

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

73

Jennifer Nobbs

The Vines

77

Sandy Bevan

  Victor Harbor

73

Shane Virgo

Oakbank

73

Peter Shaw

Grange

73

Susan Olsen

Grange

79

Rosemary Underwood

  Blackwood

75

David Alsop

Grange

73

John Gilleade

Blackwood

73

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

80

Celia Otley

  Victor Harbor

78

Phil Chapman

Aston Hills

75

Dale Rowe

Willunga

74

Susan Dob

Grange

81

Jill Sommerlad

  Blackwood

79

Paul Thomas

Grange

75

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

75

Kim Bradford

Victor Harbor

81

Robyn Tucker

  Victor Harbor

80

Grant Trueman

Victor Harbor

77

Terry Smith

McCracken

76

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

82

Kathryn Walker

  Victor Harbor

80

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

77

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

77

Cindy Dunn

Victor Harbor

90

Carole Buik

  Victor Harbor

80

 

 

