Great day at Victor Harbor for South Australian senior order of merit golfers

Conditions were perfect for South Australian Senior Order of Merit golfers when they competed at Victor Harbor recently. JOHN ANDERSON reports.

Monday 11 August 2025, in contrast to the previous SASOOM event’s dodgy weather, everything was perfect at the picturesque coastal town of Victor Harbor, 60 minutes south of Adelaide.

Sunshine, no wind, course in great condition with superb greens running at “12” with good organisation from head pro Ian Pritchard and his son Ollie supported by the club volunteers. Ian also handled the presentation in his usual competent manner. Interestingly, unlike the previous week, all 54 starters completed their rounds.

Senior Women

With SOOM leader Christine Trimmer still out injured, Amanda Heapy (the Vines of Reynella) again closed the gap in winning this section with a Gross score of 89 from the Grange pair of Susan Olsen (91) and Susan Dobb (94).

In the Nett, a another winner for the Nobbs family from The Vines but this time it was Jennifer (77) from Susan Olsen (79) and Amanda Heapy (80).

Super Senior Women

Blackwood’s Rosemary Underwood fronts for every SA Senior event and was rewarded with winning the Gross with 93 and second in the Nett with 75. Local Sandy Bevan was runner up in the Gross (94) but compensated by winning the Nett with 73.

Angela Masters (Blackwood)(97) was third in he Gross with Nett third going to Celia Otley (Victor Harbor) (78).

Senior Men

Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) made it 3 wins from 5 starts and with the three SA National Ranking events to come he must be in with a chance to take the Order of Merit although The Vines pair of Tony Nobbs and Paul Gregory have a significant lead but have played more events and the only best 5 count.

Phil made his only birdie of the day on his last hole to shoot 75 and thus pip Gregory by one. Mark Potter (The Vines) was well back with 81.

In the Nett, there were three 73’s returned – Paul Gregory, from Shane Virgo (Oakbank) and Dave Alsop (Grange).

Super Senior Men

A win for Dale Rowe from Willunga (80) ahead of 81’s from Brian Welsh (Glenelg) and Peter Shaw (Grange). This meant that Brian Welsh moved ahead of Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) in their section of the OOM.

In the Nett, Welsh’s 73 got him home on countbacks from Shaw and John Gilleade (Blackwood).

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4232083/results