Vistors victors over locals at Royal Adelaide Seniors

By
Contributor
-

Plenty of interstate challengers at the recent Royal Adelaide  Senior Order of Merit event. JOHN ANDERSON reports:

Southport’s Phil Coombes was the Super senior gross winner, leading the interstate charge

Early Monday morning start at Royal Adelaide on the 25th of August for the first in the series of National ranking South Australian Order Of Merit events.

Great to see so many players from interstate in the big field of 105,  including some who have supported the SA series for many years, coming for the pleasure and privilege of tackling RA. Players who were met with mild, overcast weather with very light intermittent rain – not worth raising an umbrella for.

White tees for men which presented a challenge for many as driving lines and distances to fairway bunkers required some re-thinking. Not any easier – just different.

As usual for this event Royal Adelaide provided first class organisation with an excellent lunch to go with the presentation. It was also good the see many of the home club players participating.

 

Senior Men

One South Australian only in the first five placings in the Gross – interstaters must feel comfortable at Royal! Phil Coombes (Southport)(73) up by one from low marker (+1) Peter Bennett (Royal Perth) with Stuart Kopania (Future Golf) another shot back. Stuart, a former prominent SA Amateur in his younger days, has just entered the senior ranks.

The quality of Coombes round was emphasised when he also had the best Nett (68) from Malcolm Gee (Grange)(69) and 70’s from Kopania and RA’s Wallace Long.

 

Super Senior Men

Doug Cullam (Monash)

Visitors to the fore in the Gross with Doug Cullam (Monash)(76) clear of Mathew Doughty (Royal Sydney)(78) and Tea Tree Gully’s Mike Richard getting a look in with 79.

Some consolation for the SA guys in the Nett – Colin Andy (Future Golf)(70), Linday Elliott (Kooyonga (72) and a gaggle on 73 – Mike Richards, Shane Amor (Grange), Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) and Peter Maddern (Royal Adelaide).

 

Senior Women

Christine Hildyard
Christine Hildyard

Christine Hildyard’s experience in still playing open age pennants for Kooyonga showed up in 78 of the stick to easily win the Gross from the consistent trio of Amanda Heapy (The Vines)(85), Susan Dobb (87) and Susan Olsen (88) both from Grange.

Grange up front in the Nett – Hua Zhang (70) from Hildyard’s 72 and Heapy and Dob’s 74’s.

 

Super Senior Women

Scone GC’s Lyn Banks
Scone Golf Club's Lyn Banks

A very worthy winner here – Scone GC’s Lyn Banks and husband Ross have coming to SA Senior events for ever and long may it continue. Lyn (89) from Roxxy Bent (Aston Hills) and Sandra Clark (Kooyonga) with 93’s.

Nett went to Roxxy (73) from Sandra (74) and Briony Williams (Mt Osmond)(77).

 

For full results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4727583/results

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Seniors – Gross

Women’s Super Seniors – Gross

Phillip Coombes

Southport

73

Douglas Cullam

Monash

76

Christine Hildyard

Kooyonga

78

Lyn Banks

  Scone

89

Peter Bennett

Royal Perth

74

Mathew Doughty

Royal Sydney

78

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

85

Roxxy Bent

  Aston Hills

93

Stuart Kopania

Future Golf

75

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

79

Susan Dob

Grange

87

Sandra Clark

  Koyoonga

93

Tim Orgill

Royal Queensland

76

Colin Andy

Future Golf

81

Susan Olsen

Grange

88

Angela Masters

  Blackwood

95

David Alexander

Royal Perth

77

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

81

Marianne Stoettrup

Royal Adelaide

89

Anne Arnfield

  Royal Adelaide

100

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

77

Shane Amor

Grange

82

Tania Hutchins

Hunter Valley

90

Rosemary Underwood

 Blackwood

100

Denis Gallagher

Kogarah

78

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

83

Josephine Ricourt

Glenelg

90

Jill Sommerlad

  Blackwood

105

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors – Nett

Women’s Super Seniors – Nett

Phillip Coombes

Southport

68

Colin Andy

Future Golf

70

Hua Zhang

Grange

70

Roxxy Bent

  Aston Hills

73

Malcolm Gee

Grange

69

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

72

Christine Hildyard

Kooyonga

72

Sandra Clark

  Kooyonga

74

Stuart Kopania

Future Golf

70

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

73

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

74

Briony Williams

  Mt Osmond

77

Wallace Long

Royal Adelaide

70

Shane Amor

Grange

73

Susan Dob

Grange

74

Lyn Banks

  Scone

78

John Bannister

Grange

73

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

73

Susan Olsen

Grange

76

Jill Sommerlad

  Blackwood

80

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

73

Peter Maddern

Royal Adelaide

73

Marianne Stoettrup

Royal Adelaide

76

Rosemary Underwood

  Blackwood

81

Derek Cheung

Cheung

73

Kevin Cook

Mt Gambier

74

Hui Zhang

Grange

77

Anne Arnfield

  Royal Adelaide

82

 

