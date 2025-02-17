2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship dates confirmed

The golf tournament ‘Where Champions Are Made’, the BMW Australian PGA Championship, has locked in its dates for 2025 with tickets now on sale.



The best of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and DP World Tour will be at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 27-30.



It will be the 25th Australian PGA in a row to be staged in Queensland and the fifth consecutive year at Royal Queensland, the venue designated for the golf competition at the 2032 Olympic Games.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship remains one of the best value sporting events in Australia with tickets now available at special early bird prices.



After selling out last year, tickets for the PGA’s famous Party Hole, the par-3 17th, will again be in high demand.

More than 12,000 fans are expected to enjoy the offering on this hole alone, with hospitality suites, grandstands and family areas surrounding the par-three, providing a fun experience for all fans during the tournament.



PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman said: “Although our planning for this year’s tournament has been underway since Elvis Smylie holed the winning putt in front of a home crowd last November, today is the start of the official countdown to the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship.



“We’re looking forward to returning to Royal Queensland, watching some fantastic golf, enjoying all the on-course and off-course activities and seeing who emerges as the 2025 winner of the Joe Kirkwood Cup.

“With the support of our title partner BMW, and via our partnerships with the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency, we saw our championship go to another level in 2024.



“We have some great ideas coming together to make it an even better experience for our golf fans this November.”



Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said: “Brisbane is excited to be able to host this world-class event for the fifth time running in 2025 and welcome thousands of passionate fans to Royal Queensland Golf Club to experience the action firsthand.

The Championship is a standout event in our major events calendar, drawing world-class golfers to our courses and visitors from across the world.



“This is a hole-in-one for Brisbane, injecting millions into economy as visitors frequent our to restaurants, hotels and tourism experiences during their stay.”

The BMW Australian PGA Championship is co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour and will serve as the opening event of its season-long Race to Dubai.



Ben Cowen, the DP World Tour’s Chief Tournament and Operations Officer, added: “Our members have thoroughly enjoyed playing in the BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland in recent years, and we’re excited for their return to Brisbane this November.



“The championship has become a key launchpad for our Race to Dubai, providing members with a pathway to the world stage and showcasing the global nature of the DP World Tour.



“The incredible victory of Elvis Smylie on home soil in 2024 was a highlight, and it has given him the opportunity to play a world-wide schedule, joining a select group of Australian golfers competing internationally.



“We also extend our sincere thanks to the Queensland Government and Brisbane City Council for their continued support of this prestigious tournament.”



The Australian PGA Championship is supported by the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland’s Major Events Program and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.

About the BMW Australian PGA Championship

The BMW Australian PGA Championship has an impressive honour roll of past winners, including 11 major championship winners – Cameron Smith (2018-17, 2022), Adam Scott (2019, 2013), Geoff Ogilvy (2008), Greg Norman (1984-85), Ian Baker-Finch (1983), Wayne Grady (1988, 1991), Seve Ballesteros (1981), Hale Irwin (1978), Kel Nagle (1949, 1954, 1958-59, 1965, 1968), Peter Thomson (1967) and Gary Player (1957).

STORY: Paul Munnings | PGA AUSTRALIA