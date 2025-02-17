World Sand Green Hickory Championship for Portland NSW

The Australian Golf Heritage Society (AGHS) has decided to follow up the success of the recent World Sand Green Championships run by Golf NSW with a new Sand Green Event using 100+ year old hickory clubs.

The Championship will be hosted by Portland Golf Club which is appropriate as the Club recently celebrated its Centenary. The course is a combination of traditional links and parkland elements which gives the golfer a truly enjoyable experience and well set up for hickory play.

The event will be over 18 holes on Sunday 9th March, with a 10am start.

Portland is a leisurely 3 hour drive from Sydney, just west of Lithgow.

The other significant hickory event coming up is the NSW Hickory Championship hosted by the Forster/Tuncurry Golf Club, scheduled for Sunday 6th to Tuesday 8th April.

For more information contact AGHS Captain Les Browne lesnkate@bigpond.net.au