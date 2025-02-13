New event celebrates family golf

A new event teeing off this year will celebrate and promote family golf – encompassing seniors and juniors playing together on the same teams.

The inaugural NSW Family Classic promises a fresh and innovative addition to the junior golf calendar and will be hosted by Gunnedah Golf Club in April.

This unique three-day tournament will bring together juniors and their families in a two-person team competition, combining the love of golf with an opportunity to strengthen community ties and showcase the best of regional NSW.

Scheduled for the school holiday period, the NSW Family Classic is designed to stand out from traditional golf events by focusing on family involvement.

Each team will feature one junior golfer alongside a parent, grandparent, sibling, or relative. Recognising that not all families have multiple golfers, invitations will also be extended to club members to ensure everyone has a chance to participate.

Dale Hughes, General Manager of Jack Newton Junior Golf, says the NSW Family Classic is a much-needed addition to the junior golf calendar. It creates an event that is as much about connection as it is about competition.

“This event is about bringing families together through golf,” Mr Hughes said.

“We already know the sport has a strong community focus, but this tournament takes that a step further by allowing families to compete as a team. It’s an exciting new concept that we believe will resonate with junior golfers and their loved ones.”

Gunnedah Shire Council Mayor Cr Colleen Fuller welcomed the tournament, highlighting the positive impact it will have on the local community.

“We are absolutely delighted to support this golf event in Gunnedah,” she said.

“It will be a fantastic showcase of talented young golfers that will no doubt serve as inspiration for aspiring players in our community.”

“It will also bring lots of visitors to our shire which will be a wonderful boost for our local economy and create a great buzz around town.”

The event is expected to attract 100 to 120 players, primarily from outside the region, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Visitors will stay in Gunnedah for several nights, boosting local businesses in accommodation, dining, and transport while experiencing everything the region has to offer.

Hughes believes Gunnedah Golf Club is the perfect venue to launch the event.

“Gunnedah has a fantastic reputation for supporting junior golf, with strong development programs and a real passion for growing the game,” he said.

“It’s great to see the club taking the lead in hosting an event that prioritizes both player development and family engagement.”

Event Details

Welcome Dinner/BBQ: Sunday, April 13, 2025

Tournament: Monday, April 14 – Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Presentation Ceremony: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

More details to come at jnjg