Scheffler snares golf gold as Olympic attention shifts to women

Australia’s wait for an Olympic golf medal will extend into week two of the Paris Games after Jason Day came up just short in the men’s competition at Le Golf National on Sunday.

American and world No.1 Scottie Scheffler added to his growing legacy in the game with a course record of 9-under 62 to claim the gold medal at 19-under par, one clear of Great Britain’s Tommy Fleetwood (66).

Tied for the lead at the start of the day, Fleetwood earned the silver medal at 18-under par with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama (65) claiming the bronze medal at 17-under.

Frenchman Victor Perez fell one shot shy of a medal but created a legion of fans with a breathtaking 8-under 63 that was serenaded by his countrymen and women throughout his 18 holes.

Playing in the group behind, Jason was immersed in the pulsating atmosphere but could not produce his best golf when he needed it most.

The 36-year-old narrowly missed a birdie putt on one but hit a brilliant tee shot into the par-3 second and holed a 26-foot putt for birdie on three to remain in medal contention.

But as his round stalled through the latter holes of the front nine, the likes of Scheffler, Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy (66) and Jon Rahm (70) surged.

Six-under for the day through 10 holes, Rahm established a four-stroke lead only to fade out of medal contention with bogeys at 11, 12, 17 and 18 and a double-bogey at the par-5 14th.

At 13-under with four holes to play, Jason remained in the mix but dropped shots at 15 and 17 – either side of a birdie at 16 – saw him end the week at 12-under and tied for ninth.

“Top-10 finish for not quite having the stuff that you needed, it was quite nice,” Jason said.

“It was a weird scenario. I drove it pretty poorly the first three days, hit irons really nice and it was the reverse today, had no idea where the ball was going.

“It was nice to keep my round going with my short game and my putting.

“Some guys are playing phenomenal golf right now and I’ve got to do a lot of work to get to that level.

“It’s just a good step in the right direction.”

With sister Minjee and world No.6 Hannah Green at the course in support, Min Woo Lee completed his maiden Olympic campaign with a final round of 3-under 68 and tie for 22nd.

On the back foot following a 5-over 76 in Round 1, Min Woo displayed admirable spirit to make inroads on the leaderboard each of the final three days.

“Obviously the first day, I felt devastated. Felt like I let the country down,” Min Woo admitted.

“But made sure I bounced back and I thought I did a pretty good job the next three days.

“The crowds were really special this week.

“It was special. It was cool. I was very surprised at how big it turned out.

“It’s great for golf.”

Speaking about the passion for the game that has been reignited within him, Jason already has eyes on representing Australia again at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

“It’s amazing what sport can do to bring people together,” Jason added.

“This is a week that we are not playing for money. We are playing for a medal and your country.

“It’s brought out old feelings that I still have deep down. Why we play golf and why we love it so much.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the week and I’m hoping that I get to play LA in four years.”

The women’s golf competition begins at Le Golf National on Wednesday where Hannah Green and Minjee Lee will vie to become Australia’s first golf medal winner.

STORY: TONY WEBECK | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA