West Lakes proves a stern challenge for South Australian senior golfers

By
Contributor
-
Willunga's David Pateyjohns won the Senior Men's
By John Anderson.

Located on the same stretch of land as Adelaide’s major sand belt courses, West Lakes Golf Club provided a good venue for SA Senior golfers coming out of a very cold winter.

The course was in good condition with some sunshine to keep us warm. Quick greens and some tricky pins combined with the strategic bunkering provided a strong challenge as the 54 entrants looked to shake off any residual rust and the scores reflected the challenge.

Our thanks go to the Pro Shop staff, Chris and Andrew, for their organisation and the presentation and to the club for hosting and providing an excellent meal.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Christine Trimmer
Top SA senior, Christine Trimmer, fresh from representing Glenelg in the Sanderson Cup pennant competition, streeted the field with 82, well clear of Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) (89) with Susan Dob (Grange) and Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) (both 90).

Marianne’s 74 won the Nett from Jan van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) and Susan Dobb (Grange) and Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) (both with 77)

Marianne Stoettrup
Victoria’s Marianne Stoettrup

Marianne and her partner, Paul Treloar were welcome visitors from their club in Victoria and both handled West Lakes with aplomb – maybe a lack of familiarity helped ? Marianne and Paul are moving to SA so we look forward to seeing them in the future.

Interestingly both went away with a win in the Nett and a second in the Gross in the respective divisions.

 

Senior Men

John Bannister
John Bannister was second in the gross and winner of the nett

Another win for one of our best seniors in the Gross with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (76) with a newcomer in John Bannister (Grange) (78) second and scratch marker Nick Wake (Glenelg) (79) third.

In the Nett, John Bannister (72) pipped local Ken Gilbert (73) followed by Pateyjohns with 74.

 

Super Senior Men

golfer Mike Richards
Michael Richards

Maintaining the theme of the cream rising to the top, evergreen Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (78) won the Gross from Paul Treloar (79) and John Keogh (Glenelg) (80).

In the Nett Paul Treloar (72) won from Richards. Eric Lane (Grange), Tony Matthews (Blackwood), John Keogh (Glenelg) and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) all had 75’s to share third place.

Paul Treloar
Paul Treloar was victorious in the Super Senior Nett

For full results go to https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

David Pateyjohns

Willunga                

76

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully           

78

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

82

John Bannister                    

Grange

78

Paul Treloar  

Gisborne (Vic)            

79

Marianne Stoettrup

Gisborne (Vic)                           

89

Nicholas Wake  

Glenelg            

79

John Keogh   

Glenelg              

80

Susan Dob                          

Grange

90

David Schirripa  

Grange        

80

Eric Lane 

Grange                 

82

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

90

Ken Gilbert 

West Lakes         

82

Geoffrey Ashby                        

Wirrina Cove

83

Angela Masters         

Blackwood

90

Craig Gordon 

 Tea Tree Gully            

82

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

86

Rosemary Underwood    

Blackwood

93

Mark Potter

The Vines

82

Colin Andy

West Lakes

87

Susan Olsen                        

Grange

93

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

John Bannister                    

Grange

72

Paul Treloar                      

Gisborne (Vic)

72

Marianne Stoettrup                    

Gisborne (Vic)            

74

Ken Gilbert   

West Lakes

73

Michael Richards                     

Tea Tree Gully

73

Jan van Wyk

Blackwood

76

David Pateyjohns

Willunga

74

Eric Lane

Grange                      

75

Susan Dob                          

Grange

77

Gavin Belcher

West Lakes

75

Tony Mathews

Blackwood

75

Rosemary Underwood    

Blackwood

77

David Schirripa      

Grange

75

John Keogh                        

Glenelg

75

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

78

Shane Amor  

Grange

77

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

75

Trish White                        

Blackwood

79

Vin Pike

The Vines

78

Colin Andy

West Lakes

78

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

80

 

