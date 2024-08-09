West Lakes proves a stern challenge for South Australian senior golfers

By John Anderson.

Located on the same stretch of land as Adelaide’s major sand belt courses, West Lakes Golf Club provided a good venue for SA Senior golfers coming out of a very cold winter.

The course was in good condition with some sunshine to keep us warm. Quick greens and some tricky pins combined with the strategic bunkering provided a strong challenge as the 54 entrants looked to shake off any residual rust and the scores reflected the challenge.

Our thanks go to the Pro Shop staff, Chris and Andrew, for their organisation and the presentation and to the club for hosting and providing an excellent meal.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Top SA senior, Christine Trimmer, fresh from representing Glenelg in the Sanderson Cup pennant competition, streeted the field with 82, well clear of Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) (89) with Susan Dob (Grange) and Gale MacPherson (Blackwood) (both 90).

Marianne’s 74 won the Nett from Jan van Wyk (Blackwood) (76) and Susan Dobb (Grange) and Rosemary Underwood (Blackwood) (both with 77)

Marianne and her partner, Paul Treloar were welcome visitors from their club in Victoria and both handled West Lakes with aplomb – maybe a lack of familiarity helped ? Marianne and Paul are moving to SA so we look forward to seeing them in the future.

Interestingly both went away with a win in the Nett and a second in the Gross in the respective divisions.

Senior Men

Another win for one of our best seniors in the Gross with David Pateyjohns (Willunga) (76) with a newcomer in John Bannister (Grange) (78) second and scratch marker Nick Wake (Glenelg) (79) third.

In the Nett, John Bannister (72) pipped local Ken Gilbert (73) followed by Pateyjohns with 74.

Super Senior Men

Maintaining the theme of the cream rising to the top, evergreen Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (78) won the Gross from Paul Treloar (79) and John Keogh (Glenelg) (80).

In the Nett Paul Treloar (72) won from Richards. Eric Lane (Grange), Tony Matthews (Blackwood), John Keogh (Glenelg) and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) all had 75’s to share third place.

For full results go to https://www.golf.org.au/orderofmeritinfo/