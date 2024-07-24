Want to volunteer for the big Aussie summer golf events?

Volunteers are the heartbeat of the big golf events in Australia and the call has gone out.

Golf Australia and the PGA Tour Australasia are calling for golf-lovers and enthusiasts to volunteer at the BMW Australian PGA Championship in Brisbane and the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in Melbourne in November-December 2024, as well as tournaments in Perth and regional Victoria.

The PGA Championship will be held at the famous Royal Queensland in Brisbane from 21 to 24 November where Min Woo Lee thrilled the crowds and won the championship last year.

The Open is to be held at Kingston Heath and The Victoria Golf Club from 28 November to 1 December, with both courses hosting on the first two days and Kingston Heath hosting on the third and fourth days.

As has been the case in Melbourne in 2022 and Sydney in 2023, the tournament has an inclusive format with men’s, women’s and All Abilities championships played on the same stage at the same time.

Both tournaments are part of the DP World Tour and will boast a field of the best players in the world.

Potential volunteers can also put their hand up for the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links on the Mornington Peninsula, the Gippsland Super 6 and the Webex Players Series event in Perth.

Applications for volunteering at our major events and tournaments are managed through the volunteer management system, Rosterfy.

The process is two-step:

1. Creating a volunteer profile by clicking

2. From your profile ‘Dashboard’, completing the Expression of Interest form for the specific event(s) you would like to volunteer for (example displayed below of the event dashboard).