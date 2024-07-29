Richard Green another senior major standout performance

Australia’s Richard Green has again gone agonisingly close to a maiden senior major victory with a runner-up finish at the Senior Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Green trailed Korea’s K.J Choi by one shot heading into the final round Sunday and at one stage took the lead but Choi produced a sizzling 5-under burst across five holes on the back nine to secure the win by two shots.

Choi ended with a 2-under 70 to close at 10-under with Green (71) at 8-under.

The tournament capped a remarkable senior major season for the 53 year old Victorian with results of T14, 2, 3, T17, and now 2, banking some serious money including a US$275,069 payday on the weekend

Green’s second at Carnoustie moves him to fourth on the season-long US Champions Tour Charles Schwab Cup standings, and first on the Staysure Tour’s MCB Road to Mauritius (European Legends Tour).

Green previously held a share of the course record at Carnoustie with a 64, achieved in the final round of the 2007 Open Championship. The round saw him jump 27 places on the last day of the tournament to finish in a tie for 4th with Ernie Els.

Choi became the first South Korean to win a Senior Major Championship.

“The back-to-back birdies on nine and ten gave me real momentum today,” he said. “This event is historical in Korea, first-time champion at The Senior Open. Very proud this week.”

The Senior Open Championship 2024 Australian Results

Carnoustie Golf Club, Carnoustie, Scotland

1 K.J Choi (KOR) 69-69-70-70—278 US$447,800

2 Richard Green 69-72-68-71—280 US$275,069

T5 Steven Alker (NZ) 71-73-71-71—286 US$68,212

T17 Greg Chalmers 72-75-70-74—291 US$32,441

T37 John Senden 74-76-72-75—297 $15,748

T47 Michael Long (NZ) 74-77-75-73—299 US$12,494

T52 Rod Pampling 73-77-75-76—301 US$9,428

T52 Scott Hend 70,77,75,79—301 US$9,428

T52 Michael Campbell (NZ) 75,73,73,80—301 US$9,428

T60 Jason Norris 74,77,76,76—303 US$6,588

T64 Michael Wright 77,74,77,76—304 US$5,512

T68 David McKenzie 74-77-78-76—305 US$4,619

T72 Peter Fowler 75-74-80-77—306 US$3,990

MC Peter O’Malley 72-81

MC Vijay Singh (FIJI) 78-77

MC Steve Allan 76-79

MC Stuart Appleby 81-75

WD Mark Hensby

