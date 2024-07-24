Super Senior series underway

The 2024 NSW Super Senior Pennant is underway with a record 67 teams in its 22 year.

Some 897 players are registered to take part in the over-65 matchplay competition with teams in 10 divisions stretching from Port Macquarie in the north to Kiama in the south and out to the Southern Highlands.

Divisional rounds are taking place in July and August with the finals scheduled for September.

Martin Gallagher, captain of the NSW Super Senior Golf Association, reports on the opening matches:

Round 1 of the Super Senior Pennant produced some interesting results.

In Division 1 Asquith came close to toppling last years Division winner ,played at Muirfield. Roseville had a good win over Oatlands

In Division 2 Favourites at this early stage to progress to the finals, Beverkey Park and Kogarah fought out an engrossing 4 all draw. Hurstville proved too strong for the Steve Turner led Massey Park team winning 6.5 to 1.5

In Division 3 Campbelltown produced a 6/2 win over Springwood with former Campbelltown Captain, Brad Post coming back into the fold with a 5/4 win. Penrith made Camden fight hard for their 5 matches to 3 matches win.

In Division 4 hosted at Castle Hill Country Club, Stonecutters Ridge were unlucky not to draw 4 all with Cumberland, while Liverpool just held out a determined Richmond team .5 matches to 3.5.

In Division 5 St. Michaels played their first game in the Pennant with a very strong team evident. Their opponents Cronulla had 3 players missing, one being Warrem Marsh on holidays at Hamilton Island. Tough Warren! St.Michaels came very close but in the end Cronulla just scraped over the line 4.5 matches to 3.5. Bankstown provided a great 7/1 win over Carnarvon. This division is shaping up to be a real battle at this stage with Bankstown, St.Michaels and Cronulla being the early standout teams.

In Division 6 Breakers team situated at Wamberal were very unlucky not to lower the boom of last years division winners Magenta Shores. Breakers have managed to recruit some new players for the 2024 Pennant, their top 3 had good wins while the 4 and 5 players squared their matches making it a 4 all draw. A very strong top 4 Wyong players proved the difference in their 6/2 win over Toukley.

In Division 7 Pacific Dunes have shot away to an early lead with a 7.7 to 0.5 win over previous Pennant winners Belmont. Horizons also provided a strong 7/1 win over Charlestown.

In Division 8 held at Waratah G.C. comfortable wins were recorded by Merewether over Hawks Nest,5.5/2.5,Toronto 5/3 over Nelson Bay and Newcastle 5.5 over Shortland Waters.

Division 9 will play their games on Friday 19th July.

In Division 10 Port Kembla defeated Twin Creeks 7/1 while Wollongong had a 5/3 win over Links Shell Cove.

If your club is interested in joining us in 2025 send us a message , we would love to have you on board. Our website is:

www. superseniorpennant.com

or email us at martin@ccphotos.com.au