Richmond dominate Western Sydney vets interclub at Penrith

Richmond Golf Club veteran members dominated the Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association interclub at Penrith Golf Club last Tuesday, taking out three of the four 2BBB stableford prizes as well securing the much treasured club teams prize.

In the men’s 2BBB competition Colin Cheyne and Gary Willett of Richmond GC amassed a very creditable 47 points to defeat their clubmates James Bullock and Chris Sharpe (45 points).

The Richmond duo of Jane Mackie and Lynette Luttringer (43 points) took out the 2BBB ladies competition, narrowly ahead of Carol Field and Debra Moussa from Penrith GC (42 points).

While Richmond dominated the teams events, Glenmore Heritage Valley dominated the prizewinners in the individual competitions.

Men’s A Grade saw Gavin Johnson (Glenmore) overcome Danilo Martinez ( Stonecutters Ridge GC) on a countback after both finished with 32 points

The men’s C Grade prize was taken by Greg Garland (Glenmore) also on a countback after he finished equal with Christopher Thorley (Dunheved GC) on 38 points.

In the ladies competition Dorothy Wilmington (Glenmore, 34 points) finished narrowly ahead of Tatana Khanna (Springwood, 33 points)

Warren Beard (Dunheved) prevented Glenmore from a clean sweep of the major individual prizes, scoring 38 points in the Men’s B Grade section, to edge out Glenmore’s Lal Jayawardene (36 points).

In the club team event each club’s score is made up of the total of the four best individual scores made by members off their club. As usual this competition proved very tight with only two points separating the top three teams.

Richmond came out on top, their team of Gary Willett, Chris Sharpe, James Bullock and Lynette Luttringer combining to get 144 points, just ahead of both Dunheved and Glenmore, each with 142 points.

The next interclub event will be held at Glenmore Heritage Valley on Wednesday August 14th.

STORY: NOEL HOPPE | WSRVGA