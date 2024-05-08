Legends join modern stars for WA Pro-Am swing

The PGA Legends Tour has returned to Western Australia for the first time in four years as the WA swing of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series reaches new heights again in 2024.

A shift from its traditional June long weekend slot saw the $40,000 South West Isuzu South West Open start the WA stretch last weekend at Bunbury Golf Club.

It marked the beginning of a run of tournaments worth $275,000 with three Legends Tour events added worth a total of $75,000.

The Lyndsay Stephen Cottesloe Invitational will be played in conjunction with the Sanwell Cottesloe Open from May 11-12 and the veterans will play alongside the youngsters again at the inaugural Mitchell & Brown Spalding Park Legends Open.

The $25,000 Busselton Legends Pro-Am will conclude the Legends Tour’s foray in WA, their return helping to further elevate professional golf throughout the state.

“The Legends Tour boasts familiar names that golf fans throughout Western Australia would love to see play in person,” said Loretta Hughes, WA Tournaments and Membership Services Coordinator.

“We’re thrilled that they are able to return this year and that we will have them play alongside the current crop on the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series at both Cottesloe and Spalding Park.”

A few of the names to have committed already to the Legends Tour swing are reigning Order of Merit champion Andre Stolz, current Order of Merit leader Chris Taylor and Australian Senior PGA champion Jason Norris.

The adidas PGA Pro-Am Series stretch has also drawn a host of big names.

DP World Tour winners Scott Strange and Marcus Fraser were both locked in to play the South West Open where they were joined by Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament winners in Cameron John, Braden Becker, Daniel Fox and Rick Kulacz.

Other notable names to tee it up during the WA swing include DP World Tour player Jason Scrivener, Korn Ferry Tour player Curtis Luck, Jarryd Felton, James Marchesani and Josh Greer.

“With our own home-grown talent and those making the trip across from the eastern states, the quality of golf we will see over the next month will be exceptional,” added Hughes.

“Our host golf clubs and sponsors have done a wonderful job in growing their events to the point where our top players now see the WA swing as an important part of their schedule.”

The GMW & Radlink Wembley Pro-Am at Wembley Golf Course will follow the South West Open on May 8 to be followed a day later by the WA PGA Foursomes Championship at Nedlands Golf Club.

Now playing the DP World Tour, Haydn Barron has vowed to team up again with good mate Ben Ferguson to go one better than their runners up finish last year to Brett Rumford and Scott Strange.

Barron’s home club, The Western Australian Golf Club, makes a welcome return to the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series for the Toro Australia – TQUIP Pro Am on May 13 before play moves five hours north to Spalding Park Golf Club.

The 2024 Mitchell & Brown Spalding Park Open will be the 50th anniversary of arguably the most popular tournament of the swing, and winner of the WA PGA Tournament of the Year in 2023. It promises to be an unforgettable event with the introduction of the PGA Legends Tour over the three days.

Sun City Country Club will host the Total Tree Services Perth Sun City CC Pro-Am for the second year after a very successful return to the schedule in 2023 where players will be asked to wear yellow as the event will incorporate the club’s Doing It For Jarrod fundraiser.

The Sun City Pro-Am was Lyle’s last professional win, his winning score remains the current course record.

The Urban Quarter Dunsborough Lakes Pro-Am will take place at Dunsborough Lakes Golf Club on May 24 before a two-week break leading into the Bennco Karratha Pro-Am in the state’s north-west.

Recent winner of the WA Regional Golf Facility of the Year and 12 months on from all 18 grass greens being in play, prize money at Karratha has increased again to $35,000, a 300 per cent increase in just two years.

The only sand green course on the WA swing, Port Hedland Golf Club will host the two-day Roy Hill Golf Classic Pro-Am from June 15-16 with the Broome WS6 and Carpet Paint & Tile Broome Pro-Am once again completing the WA leg of the adidas PGA Pro-Am Series for 2024.

Click here for PGA Legends Tour schedule

Click here for adidas PGA Pro-Am Series schedule

STORY SOURCE: TONY WEBECK | PGA OF AUSTRALIA