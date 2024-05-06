Hend and Appleby a whisker away from winning on the US and European senior tours

“New kid on the block” Scott Hend lost out in a playoff for what would have been his second European Legends Tour win on the weekend while the weather gods helped sink Stuart Appleby’s chances of a maiden US PGA TOUR Champions title.

Queenslander Hend, who is self-proclaimed as the “new kid on the block” on the Legends Tour started the final round of the Barbados Legends event tied with Englishman Peter Baker at the top of the leaderboard.

The 50 year old is in his debut year as a senior tour qualifier. He held a two-stroke lead after a birdie at the par-4 15th but fell one behind when he made double-bogey at the par-3 16th to Baker’s birdie.

A birdie at the par-5 18th for the third straight day saw Hend join Baker at 10-under to force the playoff, Baker’s birdie at the first extra hole enough to edge Hend.

Appleby was not afforded that opportunity after rain heavily disrupted play at the Insperity Invitational in Houston.

All 36 holes of the scheduled 54-hole event were played on Saturday, heavy rain preventing any play Sunday as Scott Dunlap was declared champion.

Bettering his previous best finish – a tie for third at 2022 Regions Tradition – Appleby said after play on Saturday that he was coming to terms with what it takes to contend again.

“You’d think as you get older you’d just let it come when it comes and whatever doesn’t, it doesn’t,” said Appleby.

“Just try to get out of my own way, just enjoy the playing, go through my routine.

“When I played my best golf I got stuck into one shot at a time and that is something I have not done well enough.

“If I can boil it down to what the top players out here do, which is that, they really isolate a shot a time or putt at a time.”

As for other Aussies on the world tour’s on the weekend:

Min Woo Lee was the best-placed Australian at the PGA TOUR CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, Junseok Lee finished just outside the top 10 at the Asian Tour event in Korea and Jason Scrivener’s tie for 23rd led the Aussies at the DP World Tour Volvo China Open.

Results

PGA TOUR

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

1 Taylor Pendrith 64-67-63-67—261 $US1.71 million

T24 Min Woo Lee 66-68-66-69—269 $77,425

T30 Adam Scott 69-65-68-68—270 $52,293

T41 Aaron Baddeley 68-67-67-69—271 $33,725

T52 Harrison Endycott 67-66-71-70—274 $22,406

T59 Jason Day 66-70-71-68—275 $21,375

MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-72—140

DP World Tour

Volvo China Open

Hidden Grace GC, Shenzhen, China

Event reduced to 54 holes due to lightning storm

1 Adrian Otaegui 67-66-65—198€356,293.78

T23 Jason Scrivener 70-70-68—208€19,596.16

T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 67-69-72—208€19,596.16

MC George Worrall 81-65—146

MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 72-80—152

Asian Tour

GS Caltex Maekyung Open

Namseoul Country Club, Korea

1 Hongtaek Kim 69-65-71-69—274 $US227,790.43

Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff

T11 Junseok Lee 72-67-70-72—281 $15,322.70

T44 Todd Sinnott 74-66-74-74—288 $5,618.83

T56 Brendan Jones 74-68-73-76—291 $4,403.95

T63 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-79—294 $3,416.86

66 Wonjoon Lee 70-69-78-80—297 $3,037.21

MC Travis Smyth 72-72—144

MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 72-72—144

MC Andrew Dodt 74-71—145

MC Justin Warren 74-71—145

MC Kevin Yuan 73-73—146

MC Deyen Lawson 77-70—147

MC Zach Murray 72-77—149

MC Jed Morgan 77-77—154

Japan Golf Tour

Chunichi Crowns

Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Cse), Aichi

1 Ren Yonezawa 68-67-67-65—267 ¥22 million

T16 Michael Hendry 68-64-73-71—276 ¥1,622,500

T59 Anthony Quayle 72-70-71-75—288 ¥251,900

MC Brad Kennedy 72-73—145

PGA TOUR Champions

Insperity Invitational

The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas

Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain

1 Scott Dunlap 65-70—135 $US405,000

T2 Stuart Appleby 69-67—136 $216,000

T4 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-69—137 $145,800

T10 Rod Pampling 67-73—140 $58,050

T19 Richard Green 72-70—142 $28,418

T19 Mark Hensby 72-70—142 $28,418

T31 John Senden 71-72—143 $18,225

Legends Tour

Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam

Apes Hill Barbados, Saint James, Barbados

1 Peter Baker 67-67-69—203

Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff

2 Scott Hend 68-66-69—203

T21 Michael Campbell (NZ)69-68-76—213

T28 Michael Long (NZ) 77-68-71—216

T45 Peter Fowler 71-73-76—220

Epson Tour

Casino Del Sol Golf Classic

Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona

1 Madison Young 69-65-71—205$37,500

T20 Fiona Xu (NZ) 69-70-71—210$2,790

T37 Su Oh 71-73-68—212$1,541

MC Cassie Porter 71-76—147

MC Amelia Garvey 78-74—152

PGA TOUR Americas

KIA Open

Quito Tenis Y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador

Event reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather

1 Thomas Longbella 66-69-65—200$US40,500

T3 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-71-67—203

T60 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 72-69-72—213

T71 Jason Hong 72-70-75—217