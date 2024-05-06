Hend and Appleby a whisker away from winning on the US and European senior tours

“New kid on the block” Scott Hend lost out in a playoff for what would have been his second European Legends Tour win on the weekend while the weather gods helped sink Stuart Appleby’s chances of a maiden US PGA TOUR Champions title.
Queenslander Hend, who is self-proclaimed as the “new kid on the block” on the Legends Tour started the final round of the Barbados Legends event tied with Englishman Peter Baker at the top of the leaderboard.
The 50 year old is in his debut year as a senior tour qualifier. He held a two-stroke lead after a birdie at the par-4 15th but fell one behind when he made double-bogey at the par-3 16th to Baker’s birdie.
A birdie at the par-5 18th for the third straight day saw Hend join Baker at 10-under to force the playoff, Baker’s birdie at the first extra hole enough to edge Hend.
Appleby was not afforded that opportunity after rain heavily disrupted play at the Insperity Invitational in Houston.
All 36 holes of the scheduled 54-hole event were played on Saturday, heavy rain preventing any play Sunday as Scott Dunlap was declared champion.
Bettering his previous best finish – a tie for third at 2022 Regions Tradition – Appleby said after play on Saturday that he was coming to terms with what it takes to contend again.
“You’d think as you get older you’d just let it come when it comes and whatever doesn’t, it doesn’t,” said Appleby.
“Just try to get out of my own way, just enjoy the playing, go through my routine.
“When I played my best golf I got stuck into one shot at a time and that is something I have not done well enough.
“If I can boil it down to what the top players out here do, which is that, they really isolate a shot a time or putt at a time.”
As for other Aussies on the world tour’s on the weekend:
Min Woo Lee was the best-placed Australian at the PGA TOUR CJ Cup Byron Nelson in Texas, Junseok Lee finished just outside the top 10 at the Asian Tour event in Korea and Jason Scrivener’s tie for 23rd led the Aussies at the DP World Tour Volvo China Open.
Results
PGA TOUR
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
1 Taylor Pendrith 64-67-63-67—261 $US1.71 million
T24 Min Woo Lee 66-68-66-69—269 $77,425
T30 Adam Scott 69-65-68-68—270 $52,293
T41 Aaron Baddeley 68-67-67-69—271 $33,725
T52 Harrison Endycott 67-66-71-70—274 $22,406
T59 Jason Day 66-70-71-68—275 $21,375
MC Ryan Fox (NZ) 68-72—140
DP World Tour
Volvo China Open
Hidden Grace GC, Shenzhen, China
Event reduced to 54 holes due to lightning storm
1 Adrian Otaegui 67-66-65—198€356,293.78
T23 Jason Scrivener 70-70-68—208€19,596.16
T23 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 67-69-72—208€19,596.16
MC George Worrall 81-65—146
MC Kieran Muir (NZ) 72-80—152
Asian Tour
GS Caltex Maekyung Open
Namseoul Country Club, Korea
1 Hongtaek Kim 69-65-71-69—274 $US227,790.43
Won on the first hole of sudden-death playoff
T11 Junseok Lee 72-67-70-72—281 $15,322.70
T44 Todd Sinnott 74-66-74-74—288 $5,618.83
T56 Brendan Jones 74-68-73-76—291 $4,403.95
T63 Jack Thompson 71-69-75-79—294 $3,416.86
66 Wonjoon Lee 70-69-78-80—297 $3,037.21
MC Travis Smyth 72-72—144
MC Kevin Chun (NZ) 72-72—144
MC Andrew Dodt 74-71—145
MC Justin Warren 74-71—145
MC Kevin Yuan 73-73—146
MC Deyen Lawson 77-70—147
MC Zach Murray 72-77—149
MC Jed Morgan 77-77—154
Japan Golf Tour
Chunichi Crowns
Nagoya Golf Club (Wago Cse), Aichi
1 Ren Yonezawa 68-67-67-65—267 ¥22 million
T16 Michael Hendry 68-64-73-71—276 ¥1,622,500
T59 Anthony Quayle 72-70-71-75—288 ¥251,900
MC Brad Kennedy 72-73—145
PGA TOUR Champions
Insperity Invitational
The Woodlands CC, The Woodlands, Texas
Event reduced to 36 holes due to rain
1 Scott Dunlap 65-70—135 $US405,000
T2 Stuart Appleby 69-67—136 $216,000
T4 Steven Alker (NZ) 68-69—137 $145,800
T10 Rod Pampling 67-73—140 $58,050
T19 Richard Green 72-70—142 $28,418
T19 Mark Hensby 72-70—142 $28,418
T31 John Senden 71-72—143 $18,225
Legends Tour
Barbados Legends hosted by Ian Woosnam
Apes Hill Barbados, Saint James, Barbados
1 Peter Baker 67-67-69—203
Won on first hole of sudden-death playoff
2 Scott Hend 68-66-69—203
T21 Michael Campbell (NZ)69-68-76—213
T28 Michael Long (NZ) 77-68-71—216
T45 Peter Fowler 71-73-76—220
Epson Tour
Casino Del Sol Golf Classic
Sewailo Golf Club, Tucson, Arizona
1 Madison Young 69-65-71—205$37,500
T20 Fiona Xu (NZ) 69-70-71—210$2,790
T37 Su Oh 71-73-68—212$1,541
MC Cassie Porter 71-76—147
MC Amelia Garvey 78-74—152
PGA TOUR Americas
KIA Open
Quito Tenis Y Golf Club, Quito, Ecuador
Event reduced to 54 holes due to inclement weather
1 Thomas Longbella 66-69-65—200$US40,500
T3 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-71-67—203
T60 Charlie Hillier (NZ) 72-69-72—213
T71 Jason Hong 72-70-75—217